LITTS CLUB
DIVISION 1
Moose Knuckles;30.5;21.5
Steeple Furniture;26;26
Lithuanian Lightning;26;26
The Floorshow;26;26
Top Weekly Series
Jesse Schindley;626
Ed Pernesky;588
Larry Gabler;585
Top Weekly Games
Ed Pernesky;237
Jesse Schindley;236
Lou Wells;223
DIVISION 2
Friendship Hose Co. #2;30.5;21.5
Joe's Tux Shop;29.5;22.5
Hosers;21.5;30.5
5 Guys 15 Balls;18;34
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Dietz;632
Jerry Park;629
Steve Sedor;617
Top Weekly Games
Greg Sedor;242
Steve Sedor;224
Chuck Dietz;221
BEELINER
Jim's Atlantic;37;19
Highway Equipment;36;20
Murrays Freightliner;30;26
Jim's Glass;27;29
Sandy Club;20;36
Franks Pizza;18;38
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;555
Megan Valley;542
Marian Pisoni;503
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;214
Megan Valley;212, 208
Glenda Hooten;207
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Randy's Raiders;60.5;31.5
Suigs Warriors;48.5;43.5
Crenshaw Crushers;46;46
OAC;41;51
Flintstones;40;52
Mancini's Maulers;40;52
Top Weekly Series
Roger Manning Jr.;732
Bob Scott;711
Paul Fritz;666
Top Weekly Games
Bob Scott;275
Roger Manning Jr.; 256, 249
GOLD LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Fat Kid's;10;6
Dan's Pro Shop;10;6
DuBois Lanes;10;6
Double You;9;7
Firehouse Pizzeria;8;8
W&W Equipment;6;10
Top Weekly Series
Richard Siple;751
Joe Swisher;738
Matt Klebacha;726
Top Weekly Games
Joe Swisher;278
Bill Barry;277
Matt Klebacha;267
DIVISION 2
Criminals;12;4
Goon Squad;10;6
Charlie's;8;8
Nedza Funeral Home;5;11
Mowrey Plumbing;4;12
Kutsels 322 Auto;4;12
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;662
Kyle Shannon;648
Rick Pearce;620
Top Weekly Games
Gary Knight;238
Kyle Shannon;224, 219
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE (12/7)
DIVISION A
DuBois Lanes;40.5;19.5
KMI;36;24
4 Horsemen;32.5;27.5
Arc Restaurants;26;34
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;708
Bob Ford;653
Randy Starr;643
Top Weekly Games
Bob Ford;278
Randy Starr;255
Will Wayne;246
DIVISION B
Head to Toe;31;29
Mills Team;27;33
Floorshow;25.5;34.5
Alley Kats;21.5;38.5
Top Weekly Series
Shane Frantz;664
Gary Knight;649
Kyle Burkett;621
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Burkett;246
Shane Frantz;245
Gary Knight;238
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Super Stars;32;8
Who Knows;30;10
Justice;25;15
King and Queens;23.5;16.5
King Pins;19;21
Busters;15.5;24.5
Bowling Queens;15;25
Top Weekly Series Boys
Nolan Anderson;353
Wyatt Munn;323
Aiden Via;308
Top Weekly Series Girls
Bella Freas;244
Ayvah Taylor;241
Emma Roy;234
Top Weekly Games Boys
Nolan Anderson;123
Wyatt Munn;120
Aiden Via;113
Top Weekly Games Girls
Taylor Roy;92
Ayvah Taylor;91
Emma Roy;90
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
House Shot Heroes;31;9
Tri Force;27;13
Tree Huggers;23;17
Gutter Gang;21.5;18.5
That's How We Roll;20;20
Strikes-R-Us;20;20
Pinheads;19;21
Three Musketeers;19;21
Buck Hunters;16;24
Turkey Thugs;15;25
Hats;15;25
Thumbs Up;13.5;26.5
Top Weekly Series Boys
Tyler McIntosh;755
Ryan Mitskavich;748
Antonio Willar;693
Top Weekly Series Girls
Melia Mitskavich;551
Morrigan Decker;482
Makayla Nicastro;470
Top Weekly Games Boys
Tyler McIntosh;288
Ryan Mitskavich;254
Creed Knepp;244
Top Weekly Games Girls
Melia Mitskavich;219
Morrigan Decker;174
Amanda Decker;171
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Seniors;8;1
IV Bowlus;5;4
4 Pins;5;4
A & Bs;4;5
Teddie Bears;3;6
Duck Pins;2;7
Top Weekly Series Men
Tony Morelli;692
Jeff Krach;630
Brandon Shute;585
Top Weekly Series Women
Klara Reynolds;480
Jeri Watson;474
Kim Krach;467
Top Weekly Games Men
Tony Morelli;278
Jeff Krach;214
Brandon Shute;214
Top Weekly Games Women
Klara Reynolds;179
Sarah Burns;168
Kim Krach;162
Jeri Watson;162
SCOTTY'S DONUT CLASSIC
Open Flow;18;6
Strosky's Garage;14;10
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;14;10
BK Asphalt;13;11
Innovative;12;12
Home Slice Pizza;11;13
Jack's Garage;9;15
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;7;17
Second Strike;6;18
Top Weekly Series
Chris Sharp;752
Jack Yohe;729
Andy Werner;721
Top Weekly Games
Will Wayne;300
Brandon Smith;289
Robert Smith;286
SPORTSMAN'S LEEAGUE (12/14)
DIVISION A
DuBois Lanes;38.5;17.5
KMI;33;23
4 Horsemen;30.5;25.5
Arc Restaurants;24;32
Top Weekly Series
John Hilliard;710
Pat Nosker;679
Tim Dennis;669
Top Weekly Series
John Hilliard;276
Will Wayne;266
Wayne Taylor;266
DIVISION B
Head to Toe;28;25
Mills Team;26;30
Floorshow;24.5;31.5
Alley Kats;19.5;36.5
Top Weekly Series
Dalton Doverspike;735
Gary Knight;644
Jim Mills;613
Top Weekly Games
Dalton Doverspike;258, 242
Kyle Burkett;257
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.