LITTS CLUB

DIVISION 1

Moose Knuckles;30.5;21.5

Steeple Furniture;26;26

Lithuanian Lightning;26;26

The Floorshow;26;26

Top Weekly Series

Jesse Schindley;626

Ed Pernesky;588

Larry Gabler;585

Top Weekly Games

Ed Pernesky;237

Jesse Schindley;236

Lou Wells;223

DIVISION 2

Friendship Hose Co. #2;30.5;21.5

Joe's Tux Shop;29.5;22.5

Hosers;21.5;30.5

5 Guys 15 Balls;18;34

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Dietz;632

Jerry Park;629

Steve Sedor;617

Top Weekly Games

Greg Sedor;242

Steve Sedor;224

Chuck Dietz;221

BEELINER

Jim's Atlantic;37;19

Highway Equipment;36;20

Murrays Freightliner;30;26

Jim's Glass;27;29

Sandy Club;20;36

Franks Pizza;18;38

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;555

Megan Valley;542

Marian Pisoni;503

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;214

Megan Valley;212, 208

Glenda Hooten;207

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Randy's Raiders;60.5;31.5

Suigs Warriors;48.5;43.5

Crenshaw Crushers;46;46

OAC;41;51

Flintstones;40;52

Mancini's Maulers;40;52

Top Weekly Series

Roger Manning Jr.;732

Bob Scott;711

Paul Fritz;666

Top Weekly Games

Bob Scott;275

Roger Manning Jr.; 256, 249

GOLD LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Fat Kid's;10;6

Dan's Pro Shop;10;6

DuBois Lanes;10;6

Double You;9;7

Firehouse Pizzeria;8;8

W&W Equipment;6;10

Top Weekly Series

Richard Siple;751

Joe Swisher;738

Matt Klebacha;726

Top Weekly Games

Joe Swisher;278

Bill Barry;277

Matt Klebacha;267

DIVISION 2

Criminals;12;4

Goon Squad;10;6

Charlie's;8;8

Nedza Funeral Home;5;11

Mowrey Plumbing;4;12

Kutsels 322 Auto;4;12

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;662

Kyle Shannon;648

Rick Pearce;620

Top Weekly Games

Gary Knight;238

Kyle Shannon;224, 219

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE (12/7)

DIVISION A

DuBois Lanes;40.5;19.5

KMI;36;24

4 Horsemen;32.5;27.5

Arc Restaurants;26;34

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;708

Bob Ford;653

Randy Starr;643

Top Weekly Games

Bob Ford;278

Randy Starr;255

Will Wayne;246

DIVISION B

Head to Toe;31;29

Mills Team;27;33

Floorshow;25.5;34.5

Alley Kats;21.5;38.5

Top Weekly Series

Shane Frantz;664

Gary Knight;649

Kyle Burkett;621

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Burkett;246

Shane Frantz;245

Gary Knight;238

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Super Stars;32;8

Who Knows;30;10

Justice;25;15

King and Queens;23.5;16.5

King Pins;19;21

Busters;15.5;24.5

Bowling Queens;15;25

Top Weekly Series Boys

Nolan Anderson;353

Wyatt Munn;323

Aiden Via;308

Top Weekly Series Girls

Bella Freas;244

Ayvah Taylor;241

Emma Roy;234

Top Weekly Games Boys

Nolan Anderson;123

Wyatt Munn;120

Aiden Via;113

Top Weekly Games Girls

Taylor Roy;92

Ayvah Taylor;91

Emma Roy;90

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

House Shot Heroes;31;9

Tri Force;27;13

Tree Huggers;23;17

Gutter Gang;21.5;18.5

That's How We Roll;20;20

Strikes-R-Us;20;20

Pinheads;19;21

Three Musketeers;19;21

Buck Hunters;16;24

Turkey Thugs;15;25

Hats;15;25

Thumbs Up;13.5;26.5

Top Weekly Series Boys

Tyler McIntosh;755

Ryan Mitskavich;748

Antonio Willar;693

Top Weekly Series Girls

Melia Mitskavich;551

Morrigan Decker;482

Makayla Nicastro;470

Top Weekly Games Boys

Tyler McIntosh;288

Ryan Mitskavich;254

Creed Knepp;244

Top Weekly Games Girls

Melia Mitskavich;219

Morrigan Decker;174

Amanda Decker;171

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Seniors;8;1

IV Bowlus;5;4

4 Pins;5;4

A & Bs;4;5

Teddie Bears;3;6

Duck Pins;2;7

Top Weekly Series Men

Tony Morelli;692

Jeff Krach;630

Brandon Shute;585

Top Weekly Series Women

Klara Reynolds;480

Jeri Watson;474

Kim Krach;467

Top Weekly Games Men

Tony Morelli;278

Jeff Krach;214

Brandon Shute;214

Top Weekly Games Women

Klara Reynolds;179

Sarah Burns;168

Kim Krach;162

Jeri Watson;162

SCOTTY'S DONUT CLASSIC

Open Flow;18;6

Strosky's Garage;14;10

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;14;10

BK Asphalt;13;11

Innovative;12;12

Home Slice Pizza;11;13

Jack's Garage;9;15

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;7;17

Second Strike;6;18

Top Weekly Series

Chris Sharp;752

Jack Yohe;729

Andy Werner;721

Top Weekly Games

Will Wayne;300

Brandon Smith;289

Robert Smith;286

SPORTSMAN'S LEEAGUE (12/14)

DIVISION A

DuBois Lanes;38.5;17.5

KMI;33;23

4 Horsemen;30.5;25.5

Arc Restaurants;24;32

Top Weekly Series

John Hilliard;710

Pat Nosker;679

Tim Dennis;669

Top Weekly Series

John Hilliard;276

Will Wayne;266

Wayne Taylor;266

DIVISION B

Head to Toe;28;25

Mills Team;26;30

Floorshow;24.5;31.5

Alley Kats;19.5;36.5

Top Weekly Series

Dalton Doverspike;735

Gary Knight;644

Jim Mills;613

Top Weekly Games

Dalton Doverspike;258, 242

Kyle Burkett;257

