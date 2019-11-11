DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;30.5;9.5
Johnson Motors;24;16
Carpet Spa;13;27
Aunt Mildred's;12.5;27.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;545
Karen Gralla;432
Debbie Gallagher;430
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;210, 202
Debbie Gallagher;157
Sandra Irvin;157
Karen Gralla;156
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
Head to Toe;30.5;9.5
4 Horsemen;28;12
DuBois Lanes;24;16
BBT;18.5;21.5
ARC Restaurants;17;23
Top Weekly Series
Wil Wayne;716
Pat Nosker;716
Dan Overholser;690
Top Weekly Games
Will Wayne;267
Pat Nosker;266
Tim Dennis;266
B DIVISION
Alley Kats;18.5;21.5
Jim's Glass;18;22
DuBois EMS;17;23
Floorshow;14.5;25.5
The Muttley Crew;14;26
Top Weekly Series
Stephen Pierce;706
Vic Kosko;681
Kyle Burkett;663
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Burkett;278
Stephen Pierce;266
Vic Kosko;254
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Crenshaw Crushers;125;105
OAC;121.5;108.5
Suigs Warriors;119.5;110.5
Mancini's Maulers;115;115
Flintstones;108;122
Randy's Raiders;101;129
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Sedor;678
Alex Allender;663
John Paladino;661
Top Weekly Games
Jeff Sedor;280
Alex Allender;260
Les Weible;250
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Charlie's;7;1
Nedza Funeral Home;5;3
Mowrey Plumbing;3;5
Dan's Pro Shop;3;5
EVEN
Fat Kid's;8;0
Double Yoi;6;2
DuBois Lanes;0;8
Top Weekly Series
Division 1
Cam Tilson Jr.;728
Pat Hanna;724
Bill Barry;704
Division 2
Gary Knight;674
Nick Kuntz;617
Kyle Shannon;584
Top Weekly Games
Division 1
Pat Hanna;268
Cam Tilson Jr.;258
Bill Barry;253
Division 2
Gary Knight;278
Nick Kuntz;244
Kyle Shannon;231
LITTS CLUB
DIVISION 1
Steeple Furniture;24.5;11.5
Friendship Hose Co. #2;21;15
Lithuanian Lightning;19;17
Pin Knockers;19;17
Moose Knuckles;12.5;23.5
Top Weekly Series
Pat Snyder;663
Ed Pernesky;648
Joe Swisher;622
Top Weekly Games
Pat Snyder;227, 225
Joe Swisher;226
Ed Pernesky;223
DIVISION 2
Joe's Tux Shop;22;14
5 Guys;21;15
The Floorshow;16.5;19.5
King Pins;15.5;20.5
Hosers;9;27
Top Weekly Series
Jerry Park;632
Craig Edwards;608
Tom McIntosh;573
Top Weekly Games
Jerry Park;256
Craig Edwards;230
Walt Kosiba;207