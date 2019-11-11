DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;30.5;9.5

Johnson Motors;24;16

Carpet Spa;13;27

Aunt Mildred's;12.5;27.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;545

Karen Gralla;432

Debbie Gallagher;430

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;210, 202

Debbie Gallagher;157

Sandra Irvin;157

Karen Gralla;156

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

Head to Toe;30.5;9.5

4 Horsemen;28;12

DuBois Lanes;24;16

BBT;18.5;21.5

ARC Restaurants;17;23

Top Weekly Series

Wil Wayne;716

Pat Nosker;716

Dan Overholser;690

Top Weekly Games

Will Wayne;267

Pat Nosker;266

Tim Dennis;266

B DIVISION

Alley Kats;18.5;21.5

Jim's Glass;18;22

DuBois EMS;17;23

Floorshow;14.5;25.5

The Muttley Crew;14;26

Top Weekly Series

Stephen Pierce;706

Vic Kosko;681

Kyle Burkett;663

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Burkett;278

Stephen Pierce;266

Vic Kosko;254

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Crenshaw Crushers;125;105

OAC;121.5;108.5

Suigs Warriors;119.5;110.5

Mancini's Maulers;115;115

Flintstones;108;122

Randy's Raiders;101;129

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Sedor;678

Alex Allender;663

John Paladino;661

Top Weekly Games

Jeff Sedor;280

Alex Allender;260

Les Weible;250

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Charlie's;7;1

Nedza Funeral Home;5;3

Mowrey Plumbing;3;5

Dan's Pro Shop;3;5

EVEN

Fat Kid's;8;0

Double Yoi;6;2

DuBois Lanes;0;8

Top Weekly Series

Division 1

Cam Tilson Jr.;728

Pat Hanna;724

Bill Barry;704

Division 2

Gary Knight;674

Nick Kuntz;617

Kyle Shannon;584

Top Weekly Games

Division 1

Pat Hanna;268

Cam Tilson Jr.;258

Bill Barry;253

Division 2

Gary Knight;278

Nick Kuntz;244

Kyle Shannon;231

LITTS CLUB

DIVISION 1

Steeple Furniture;24.5;11.5

Friendship Hose Co. #2;21;15

Lithuanian Lightning;19;17

Pin Knockers;19;17

Moose Knuckles;12.5;23.5

Top Weekly Series

Pat Snyder;663

Ed Pernesky;648

Joe Swisher;622

Top Weekly Games

Pat Snyder;227, 225

Joe Swisher;226

Ed Pernesky;223

DIVISION 2

Joe's Tux Shop;22;14

5 Guys;21;15

The Floorshow;16.5;19.5

King Pins;15.5;20.5

Hosers;9;27

Top Weekly Series

Jerry Park;632

Craig Edwards;608

Tom McIntosh;573

Top Weekly Games

Jerry Park;256

Craig Edwards;230

Walt Kosiba;207

