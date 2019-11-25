LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Steeple Furniture;29.5;14.5
Friendship Hose Co. #2;26;18
Pin Knockers;24;20
Lithuanian Lightning;21;23
Moose Knuckles;18.5;25.5
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Dietz;635
Joe Swisher;629
Ed Pernesky;568
Top Weekly Games
Joe Swisher;246
Chuck Dietz;231, 223
Josh Inzana;220
DIVISION 2
Joe's Tux Shop;25;19
5 Guys;24;20
King Pins;20.5;23.5
The Floorshow;19.5;24.5
Hosers;12;32
Top Weekly Series
Robby Micale;754
Jerry Park;601
Tom McIntosh;562
Top Weekly Games
Robby Micale;298, 287
Don Connor;223
Jerry Park;221
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
Head to Toe;35.5;12.5
4 Horsemen;31;17
DuBois Lanes;30;18
BBT;23.5;24.5
ARC Restaurants;20;28
Top Weekly Series
Ryan Mitskavich;685
Derek Marshall;671
John Hilliard;660
Top Weekly Games
Chad Hilliard;277
Dan Snider;266
Ryan Mitskavich;266
B DIVISION
Alley Kats;22.5;25.5
Jim's Glass;21;27
The Muttley Crew;20;28
Floorshow;18.5;9.5
DuBois EMS;18;30
Top Weekly Series
Dalton Doverspike;691
Gary Knight;642
Rich Petrillo;601
Top Weekly Series
Dalton Doverspike;257
Rich Petrillo;246
Gary Knight;239
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Charlie's;11;5
Dan's Pro Shop;9;7
Nedza Funeral Home;9;7
Mowrey Pluming;7;9
EVEN
Fat Kid's;13;3
Double Yoi;9;7
DuBois Lanes;6;10
Top Weekly Series
Division 1
Joe Amitrone;670
Pat Hanna;645
Terry Stahlman;645
Division 2
Kyle Shannon;715
Nick Kuntz;649
Scott Mowrey;632
Top Weekly Games
Division 1
Cam Tilson Jr.;269
Joe Amitrone;254
Pat Hanna;237
Divison 2
Kyle Shannon;277
Gary Knight;236
Nick Kuntz;231
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Crenshaw Crushers;32;14
OAC;27.5;18.5
Flintstones;24;22
Randy's Raiders;23;23
Mancini's Maulers;18;28
Suigs Warriors;13.5;32.5
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Sedor;704
Alex Allender;687
Kyle Stoddard;647
Top Weekly Games
Jeff Sedor;246, 245
Dan Straub;245
Alex Allender;245
BEELINER
Highway Equipment;37;11
Murrays Freightliner;32;16
Kelly's Hares;23;25
Franks Pizza;21;27
Jim's Atlantic;19;29
Sandy Club;12;36
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;534
Grenda Hooten;513
Marianna Ryans;463
Top Weekly Games
Glenda Hooten;196, 188
Michelle Buskirk;194, 192
Marilyn Allegretto;177