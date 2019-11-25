LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Steeple Furniture;29.5;14.5

Friendship Hose Co. #2;26;18

Pin Knockers;24;20

Lithuanian Lightning;21;23

Moose Knuckles;18.5;25.5

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Dietz;635

Joe Swisher;629

Ed Pernesky;568

Top Weekly Games

Joe Swisher;246

Chuck Dietz;231, 223

Josh Inzana;220

DIVISION 2

Joe's Tux Shop;25;19

5 Guys;24;20

King Pins;20.5;23.5

The Floorshow;19.5;24.5

Hosers;12;32

Top Weekly Series

Robby Micale;754

Jerry Park;601

Tom McIntosh;562

Top Weekly Games

Robby Micale;298, 287

Don Connor;223

Jerry Park;221

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

Head to Toe;35.5;12.5

4 Horsemen;31;17

DuBois Lanes;30;18

BBT;23.5;24.5

ARC Restaurants;20;28

Top Weekly Series

Ryan Mitskavich;685

Derek Marshall;671

John Hilliard;660

Top Weekly Games

Chad Hilliard;277

Dan Snider;266

Ryan Mitskavich;266

B DIVISION

Alley Kats;22.5;25.5

Jim's Glass;21;27

The Muttley Crew;20;28

Floorshow;18.5;9.5

DuBois EMS;18;30

Top Weekly Series

Dalton Doverspike;691

Gary Knight;642

Rich Petrillo;601

Top Weekly Series

Dalton Doverspike;257

Rich Petrillo;246

Gary Knight;239

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Charlie's;11;5

Dan's Pro Shop;9;7

Nedza Funeral Home;9;7

Mowrey Pluming;7;9

EVEN

Fat Kid's;13;3

Double Yoi;9;7

DuBois Lanes;6;10

Top Weekly Series

Division 1

Joe Amitrone;670

Pat Hanna;645

Terry Stahlman;645

Division 2

Kyle Shannon;715

Nick Kuntz;649

Scott Mowrey;632

Top Weekly Games

Division 1

Cam Tilson Jr.;269

Joe Amitrone;254

Pat Hanna;237

Divison 2

Kyle Shannon;277

Gary Knight;236

Nick Kuntz;231

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Crenshaw Crushers;32;14

OAC;27.5;18.5

Flintstones;24;22

Randy's Raiders;23;23

Mancini's Maulers;18;28

Suigs Warriors;13.5;32.5

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Sedor;704

Alex Allender;687

Kyle Stoddard;647

Top Weekly Games

Jeff Sedor;246, 245

Dan Straub;245

Alex Allender;245

BEELINER

Highway Equipment;37;11

Murrays Freightliner;32;16

Kelly's Hares;23;25

Franks Pizza;21;27

Jim's Atlantic;19;29

Sandy Club;12;36

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;534

Grenda Hooten;513

Marianna Ryans;463

Top Weekly Games

Glenda Hooten;196, 188

Michelle Buskirk;194, 192

Marilyn Allegretto;177

Recommended for you

Tags