SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
DIVISION A
DuBois Lanes;13;11
ARC Restaurants;12;12
4 Horsemen;11;13
KMI;10;14
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;688
Dan Overholser;672
Patrick Snyder;667
Top Weekly Games
Dan Overholser;279
Pat Nosker;279
Chad Hilliard;266
DIVISION B
Alley Kats;15;9
Mills Team;13;11
Head to Toe;11.5;12.5
Floorshow;10.5;13.5
Top Weekly Series
Dalton Doverspike;685
Bud Fye;682
Jack Yohe;676
Top Weekly Games
Dalton Doverspike;276
Bud Fye;267
Jack Yohe;251
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Randy's Raiders;133.5;96.5
OAC;129;101
Suigs Warriors;122.5;107.5
Crenshaw Crushers;107.5;122.5
Mancini's Maulers;99.5;130.5
Flintstones;98;132
Top Weekly Series
Paul Fritz;739
John Paladino;701
Rick Meredith;679
Top Weekly Games
John Paladino;277
Paul Fritz;266
Keith Jones;264
TOWN & COUNTY
DIVISION 1
Nosker Ins;3;1
Jack's Garage;2;2
Coca Cola;1;3
Salada Plumbing;1;3
Fat Kids Sports Bar;1;3
Janney Financial;1;3
DIVISION 2
Franks Pizza;3;1
Kingpins;3;1
Head to Toe;3;1
Brians Four;2;2
Goodfellas;2;2
Balls Bowling;2;2
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;742
Kenny White;740
Nate Nosker;720
Top Weekly Games
Bob Penvose;278
Kenny White;277
Pat Hanna;269
John Hilliard;269
GOLD LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Fat Kid's;26;14
Dan's Pro Shop;21;19
Double You;20;20
DuBois Lanes;18;22
W&W Equipment;17;23
Firehouse Pizzeria;17;23
Top Weekly Series
Jack Yohe;766
Bill Barry;718
Matt Klebacha;670
Top Weekly Games
Bill Barry;279
Matt Klebacha;269
Jack Yohe;268
DIVISION 2
Goon Squad;27;13
Charlie's;23;17
Criminals;23;17
Mowrey Plumbing;22;18
Nedza Funeral Home;18;22
Kutsels 322 Auto;8;32
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;683
Kyle Shannon;676
Dalton Doverspike;648
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;249
Gary Knight;244
Dalton Doverspike;238
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
The Floorshow;10;2
Steeple Furniture;7;5
Lithuanian Lightning;4;8
Moose Knuckles;2;10
Top Weekly Series
Lou Wells;561
Jesse Schindley;558
Ed Pernesky;553
Top Weekly Games
Ed Ivoska;210
Jesse Schindley;208
Matt Brady;207
DIVISION 2
5 Guys 15 Balls;7;2
Hosers;6;6
Friendship Hose Co. #2;6;6
Joe's Tux Shop;6;6
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Dietz;701
Greg Sedor;636
Craig Edwards;601
Top Weekly Games
Chuck Dietz;267, 235
Craig Edwards;234
Greg Sedor;233
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.