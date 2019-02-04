SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

DIVISION A

DuBois Lanes;13;11

ARC Restaurants;12;12

4 Horsemen;11;13

KMI;10;14

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;688

Dan Overholser;672

Patrick Snyder;667

Top Weekly Games

Dan Overholser;279

Pat Nosker;279

Chad Hilliard;266

DIVISION B

Alley Kats;15;9

Mills Team;13;11

Head to Toe;11.5;12.5

Floorshow;10.5;13.5

Top Weekly Series

Dalton Doverspike;685

Bud Fye;682

Jack Yohe;676

Top Weekly Games

Dalton Doverspike;276

Bud Fye;267

Jack Yohe;251

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Randy's Raiders;133.5;96.5

OAC;129;101

Suigs Warriors;122.5;107.5

Crenshaw Crushers;107.5;122.5

Mancini's Maulers;99.5;130.5

Flintstones;98;132

Top Weekly Series

Paul Fritz;739

John Paladino;701

Rick Meredith;679

Top Weekly Games

John Paladino;277

Paul Fritz;266

Keith Jones;264

TOWN & COUNTY

DIVISION 1

Nosker Ins;3;1

Jack's Garage;2;2

Coca Cola;1;3

Salada Plumbing;1;3

Fat Kids Sports Bar;1;3

Janney Financial;1;3

DIVISION 2

Franks Pizza;3;1

Kingpins;3;1

Head to Toe;3;1

Brians Four;2;2

Goodfellas;2;2

Balls Bowling;2;2

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Stoddard;742

Kenny White;740

Nate Nosker;720

Top Weekly Games

Bob Penvose;278

Kenny White;277

Pat Hanna;269

John Hilliard;269

GOLD LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Fat Kid's;26;14

Dan's Pro Shop;21;19

Double You;20;20

DuBois Lanes;18;22

W&W Equipment;17;23

Firehouse Pizzeria;17;23

Top Weekly Series

Jack Yohe;766

Bill Barry;718

Matt Klebacha;670

Top Weekly Games

Bill Barry;279

Matt Klebacha;269

Jack Yohe;268

DIVISION 2

Goon Squad;27;13

Charlie's;23;17

Criminals;23;17

Mowrey Plumbing;22;18

Nedza Funeral Home;18;22

Kutsels 322 Auto;8;32

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;683

Kyle Shannon;676

Dalton Doverspike;648

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;249

Gary Knight;244

Dalton Doverspike;238

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

The Floorshow;10;2

Steeple Furniture;7;5

Lithuanian Lightning;4;8

Moose Knuckles;2;10

Top Weekly Series

Lou Wells;561

Jesse Schindley;558

Ed Pernesky;553

Top Weekly Games

Ed Ivoska;210

Jesse Schindley;208

Matt Brady;207

DIVISION 2

5 Guys 15 Balls;7;2

Hosers;6;6

Friendship Hose Co. #2;6;6

Joe's Tux Shop;6;6

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Dietz;701

Greg Sedor;636

Craig Edwards;601

Top Weekly Games

Chuck Dietz;267, 235

Craig Edwards;234

Greg Sedor;233

