PHYSICAL FITNESS

Tumblers;9;3

Dumb Bells;9;3

Weight Losers;7;5

Sprinters;7;5

Walkers;6;6

Joggers;6;6

Jumping Jacks;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;566

Karen Gralla;490

Ashley Naugle;470

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;182

Ashley Naugle;176

Karen Gralla;169

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;8;4

Johnson Motors;7;5

Aunt Mildred;5;7

Carpet Spa;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;536

Peggy Weible;517

Marilyn Busatto;483

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;237

Debbie Gallagher;210

Karen Gralla;183

LITTS CLUB LEAGE

DIVISON 1

The Floorshow;7;1

Lithuanian Lightning;4;4

Steeple Furniture;3;5

Moose Knuckles;2;6

Top Weekly Series

Lou Wells;619

Jesse Schindley;600

Ed Pernesky;590

Top Weekly Games

Lou Wells;245

Mike Lyons;224

Mike Hutchins;219

DIVISION 2

5 Guys 15 Balls;6;2

Hosers;5;3

Joe's Tux Shop;3;5

Friendship Hose Co. #2;2;6

Top Weekly Series

Bruce Sedor;649

Craig Edwards;629

Dave Miller;611

Top Weekly Games

Bruce Sedor;259

Craig Edwards;235

Shane Dietz;226

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.