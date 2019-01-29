PHYSICAL FITNESS
Tumblers;9;3
Dumb Bells;9;3
Weight Losers;7;5
Sprinters;7;5
Walkers;6;6
Joggers;6;6
Jumping Jacks;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;566
Karen Gralla;490
Ashley Naugle;470
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;182
Ashley Naugle;176
Karen Gralla;169
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;8;4
Johnson Motors;7;5
Aunt Mildred;5;7
Carpet Spa;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;536
Peggy Weible;517
Marilyn Busatto;483
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;237
Debbie Gallagher;210
Karen Gralla;183
LITTS CLUB LEAGE
DIVISON 1
The Floorshow;7;1
Lithuanian Lightning;4;4
Steeple Furniture;3;5
Moose Knuckles;2;6
Top Weekly Series
Lou Wells;619
Jesse Schindley;600
Ed Pernesky;590
Top Weekly Games
Lou Wells;245
Mike Lyons;224
Mike Hutchins;219
DIVISION 2
5 Guys 15 Balls;6;2
Hosers;5;3
Joe's Tux Shop;3;5
Friendship Hose Co. #2;2;6
Top Weekly Series
Bruce Sedor;649
Craig Edwards;629
Dave Miller;611
Top Weekly Games
Bruce Sedor;259
Craig Edwards;235
Shane Dietz;226
