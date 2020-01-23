BEAVER MEADOW

Four Turtles;12;4

Flamingos;10;6

Buccaneers;10;6

Capt. Kidds;10;6

Barracudas;10;6

Coral Reefs;8;8

Harbor Honeys;7;9

Flowers;6;10

Hurricanes;6;10

Caribbeans;4;12

Bimini Babes;3;13

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;524

Jenn Graeca;523

Barb Lange;470

Top Weekly Games

Meg Hough;218

Jenn Graeca;205

Mary Reed;190

BEELINER

Franks Pizza;9;3

Murrays Freightliner;7;5

Highway Equipment;6;6

Kelly's Hares;6;6

Jim's Atlantic;4;8

Sandy Club;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;519

Brenda Wallace;495

Debbie Gallagher;478

Top Weekly Games

Jenny Schwab;197

Brenda Wallace;186

Debbie Gallagher;185

CLOVERLEAF

S&T Bank;9;3

Dick's Cleaning;9;3

Steeple Furniture;4;8

322 Kutsel Auto Sales;2;10

Top Weekly Series

Debbie Anderson;528

Alyssa Carney;490

Kay Kurtz;482

Top Weekly Games

Debbie Anderson;190

Debbie Anderson;182

Alyssa Carney;182

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Dumb Bells;9;3

Weight Losers;9;3

Tumblers;7.5;4.5

Jumping Jacks;5;7

Sprinters;4;8

Walkers;1.5;10.5

Top Weekly Series

Taeng Shaffer;532

Michelle Buskirk;514

Maryann Kutsel;440

Top Weekly Games

Taeng Shaffer;190

Taeng Shaffer;176

Michelle Buskirk;174

Sarah Burns;169

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

4 Pins;19;8

Newcomers;16.5;10.5

Seniors;13.5;13.5

Teddie Bears;12.5;14.5

2 Lefts Rnt Rite;10;17

A&B's;9.5;17.5

Top Weekly Series Men

Casey Wolfe;629

Robby Micale;627

Joe Grecco;603

Top Weekly Series Women

Klara Reynolds;458

Laurie Dunworth;413

Crystal Averill;403

Kim Krach;403

Top Weekly Games Men

Casey Wolfe;256

Robby Micale;237

Joe Grecco;222

Top Weekly Games Women

Crystal Averill;157

Klara Reynolds;157

Sarah Burns;154

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

W&W Equipment;10;2

Strosky's Garage;9;3

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;7;5

Open Flow;6;6

BK Asphalt;5;7

BBT;4;8

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;4;8

Second Strike;3;9

Top Weekly Series

Bill Barry;763

Matt Klebacha;710

Scot Meholick;709

Top Weekly Games

Bill Barry;279

Bill Danch;277

Tom Sliwinski;267

