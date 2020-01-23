BEAVER MEADOW
Four Turtles;12;4
Flamingos;10;6
Buccaneers;10;6
Capt. Kidds;10;6
Barracudas;10;6
Coral Reefs;8;8
Harbor Honeys;7;9
Flowers;6;10
Hurricanes;6;10
Caribbeans;4;12
Bimini Babes;3;13
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;524
Jenn Graeca;523
Barb Lange;470
Top Weekly Games
Meg Hough;218
Jenn Graeca;205
Mary Reed;190
BEELINER
Franks Pizza;9;3
Murrays Freightliner;7;5
Highway Equipment;6;6
Kelly's Hares;6;6
Jim's Atlantic;4;8
Sandy Club;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;519
Brenda Wallace;495
Debbie Gallagher;478
Top Weekly Games
Jenny Schwab;197
Brenda Wallace;186
Debbie Gallagher;185
CLOVERLEAF
S&T Bank;9;3
Dick's Cleaning;9;3
Steeple Furniture;4;8
322 Kutsel Auto Sales;2;10
Top Weekly Series
Debbie Anderson;528
Alyssa Carney;490
Kay Kurtz;482
Top Weekly Games
Debbie Anderson;190
Debbie Anderson;182
Alyssa Carney;182
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Dumb Bells;9;3
Weight Losers;9;3
Tumblers;7.5;4.5
Jumping Jacks;5;7
Sprinters;4;8
Walkers;1.5;10.5
Top Weekly Series
Taeng Shaffer;532
Michelle Buskirk;514
Maryann Kutsel;440
Top Weekly Games
Taeng Shaffer;190
Taeng Shaffer;176
Michelle Buskirk;174
Sarah Burns;169
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
4 Pins;19;8
Newcomers;16.5;10.5
Seniors;13.5;13.5
Teddie Bears;12.5;14.5
2 Lefts Rnt Rite;10;17
A&B's;9.5;17.5
Top Weekly Series Men
Casey Wolfe;629
Robby Micale;627
Joe Grecco;603
Top Weekly Series Women
Klara Reynolds;458
Laurie Dunworth;413
Crystal Averill;403
Kim Krach;403
Top Weekly Games Men
Casey Wolfe;256
Robby Micale;237
Joe Grecco;222
Top Weekly Games Women
Crystal Averill;157
Klara Reynolds;157
Sarah Burns;154
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
W&W Equipment;10;2
Strosky's Garage;9;3
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;7;5
Open Flow;6;6
BK Asphalt;5;7
BBT;4;8
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;4;8
Second Strike;3;9
Top Weekly Series
Bill Barry;763
Matt Klebacha;710
Scot Meholick;709
Top Weekly Games
Bill Barry;279
Bill Danch;277
Tom Sliwinski;267