DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;4;0
Carpet Spa;3;1
Johnson Motors;1;3
Aunt Mildred's;0;4
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;602
Karen Gralla;465
Marilyn Busatto;427
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;230
Marion Pisoni;168
Karen Gralla;163
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Crenshaw Crushers;81;57
OAC;74.5;63.5
Mancini's Maulers;71.5;66.5
Randy's Raiders;68.5;69.5
Flintstones;67.5;70.5
Suigs Warriors;51;87
Top Weekly Series
Alex Allender;689
Patrick Johnston;648
Carl Haymaker;645
Top Weekly Games
John Paladino;268
Patrick Johnston;255
Rick Meredith;252
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
ARC Restaurants;6;2
4 Horsemen;4;4
Head to Toe;4;4
DuBois Lanes;2;6
BBT;2;6
Top Weekly Series
Ryan Mitskavich;795
Will Wayne;662
John Hilliard;654
Top Weekly Games
Ryan Mitskavich;300
Mike Hayward;269
Ryan Mitskavich;267
B DIVISION
Dubois EMS;7;1
Alley Kats;7;1
The Muttley Crew;4;4
Floorshow;3;5
Jim's Glass;1;7
Top Weekly Series
Jim Mills;685
Stephen Pierce;671
Gary Knight;666
Top Weekly Games
Jim Mills;269
Gary Knight;267
Kyle Burkett;256
FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE
Pro Chem Tech;47;17
Misfits;28;36
Cowan's Monuments;28;36
DDC;25;39
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;581
Tracy Shenkle;580
Patty Miller;477
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;203
Tracy Shenkle;201
Linda Gray;191