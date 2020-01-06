DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;4;0

Carpet Spa;3;1

Johnson Motors;1;3

Aunt Mildred's;0;4

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;602

Karen Gralla;465

Marilyn Busatto;427

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;230

Marion Pisoni;168

Karen Gralla;163

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Crenshaw Crushers;81;57

OAC;74.5;63.5

Mancini's Maulers;71.5;66.5

Randy's Raiders;68.5;69.5

Flintstones;67.5;70.5

Suigs Warriors;51;87

Top Weekly Series

Alex Allender;689

Patrick Johnston;648

Carl Haymaker;645

Top Weekly Games

John Paladino;268

Patrick Johnston;255

Rick Meredith;252

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

ARC Restaurants;6;2

4 Horsemen;4;4

Head to Toe;4;4

DuBois Lanes;2;6

BBT;2;6

Top Weekly Series

Ryan Mitskavich;795

Will Wayne;662

John Hilliard;654

Top Weekly Games

Ryan Mitskavich;300

Mike Hayward;269

Ryan Mitskavich;267

B DIVISION

Dubois EMS;7;1

Alley Kats;7;1

The Muttley Crew;4;4

Floorshow;3;5

Jim's Glass;1;7

Top Weekly Series

Jim Mills;685

Stephen Pierce;671

Gary Knight;666

Top Weekly Games

Jim Mills;269

Gary Knight;267

Kyle Burkett;256

FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE

Pro Chem Tech;47;17

Misfits;28;36

Cowan's Monuments;28;36

DDC;25;39

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;581

Tracy Shenkle;580

Patty Miller;477

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;203

Tracy Shenkle;201

Linda Gray;191

