CLOVERLEAF
Dick's Cleaning;11;5
S&T Bank;8;8
Steeple Furniture;8;8
322 Kutsel Auto;5;11
Top Weekly Series
Debbie Anderson;480
Sandy Irvin;463
Brenda Mooney;453
Top Weekly Games
Brenda Mooney;186
Debbie Anderson;169
Lulu Ramsey;163
BEAVER MEADOW
Carribeans;13;3
Four Turtles;13;3
Coral Reefs;11;5
Flowers;10;6
Buccaneers;10;6
Harbor Honeys;9;7
Bimini Babes;6;10
Flamingos;5;11
Barracudas;4;12
Capt. Kidds;3;13
Hurricanes;3;13
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;497
Jen Graeca;485
Karen Deloia;468
Top Weekly Games
Karen Deloia;187
Judi Boyce;182
Jen Graeca;181
BEELINER
Highway Equipment;13;3
Kelly's Hares;9;7
Franks Pizza;9;7
Murrays Freightliner;8;8
Jim's Atlantic;5;11
Sandy Club;4;12
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;530
Brenda Wallace;523
Marilyn Allegretto;489
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;202
Jenny Schwab;194
Brenda Wallace;194
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;9;3
W&W Equipment;7;5
Storsky's Garage;6;6
Second Strike;6;6
Open Flow;6;6
BK Asphalt;5.5;6.5
BBT;4.5;7.5
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Ed Strosky;774
Ryan Mitskavich;766
Andy Werner;715
Top Weekly Games
Andy Werner;279
Ryan Mitskavich;264
Ed Strosky;259
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
Head to Toe;10;2
ARC Restaurants;9;3
4 Horsemen;8;4
DuBois Lanes;7;5
The Muttley Crew;7;5
Alley Kats;6;6
BBT;5;7
Jim's Glass;3;9
Floorshow;3;9
Team 4;2;10
Top Weekly Series
Dalton Doverspike;762
Ryan Mitskavich;715
Pat Nosker;712
Top Weekly Games
Brad Young;298
Dalton Doverspike;289, 263
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Steeple Furniture;7;1
Pin Knockers;6;2
Friendship Hose Co. #2;4;4
Lithuanian Lightning;3;5
Moose Knuckles;2;6
Top Weekly Series
Shane Dietz;647
Joe Lazore;633
Chuck Dietz;615
Top Weekly Games
Shane Dietz;276
Joe Lazore;237
Joe Swisher;227
DIVISON 2
5 Guys;6;2
The Floorshow;5;3
Joe's Tux Shop;4;4
Hosers;2;6
King Pins;1;7
Top Weekly Series
Robby Micale;600
Jim August;571
Tom McIntosh;568
Top Weekly Games
Robby Micale;224
Jim August;210
Craig Edwards;209
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Walkers;4;0
Tumblers;4;0
Sprinters;3;1
Dumb Bells;3;1
Weight Losers;0;4
Jumping Jacks;0;4
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;519
Cherie Naugle;504
Taeng Shaffer;502
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;196
Michelle Buskirk;187
Taeng Shaffer;178
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Johnson Motors;9;3
Frank's Pizza;7.5;4.5
Carpet Spa;5;7
Aunt Mildred's;2.5;9.5
Top Weekly Series
Marilyn Busatto;453
Marion Pisoni;451
Debbie Gallagher;439
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;189
Marion Pisoni;170
Karen Gralla;163
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Suigs Warriors;46.5;22.5
Randy's Raiders;37;32
Flintstones;33.5;35.5
Crenshaw Crushers;31;38
OAC;30;39
Mancini's Maulers;29;40
Top Weekly Series
Terry Gray;702
Jamie Wood;685
Chris Buskirk;679
Top Weekly Games
Chris Buskirk;269
Keith Jones;257
Terry Gray;253
TOWN & COUNTRY
DIVISION 1
Goodfellas;10;2
Nosker Ins;9;3
Salada Plumbing;8;4
Fat Kids Sports Bar;6;6
Leggnas power Equip.;6;6
Janney Financial;5;7
DIVISION 2
Mid-State Amusement;9;3
Balls Bowling;6;6
Brians Four;5;7
Franks Pizza;4;8
Head to Toe;2;10
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;718
John Hilliard;718
Robert Woolbright III;687
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Stoddard;266
Kenny White;256
Joe Amitrone;249
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
4 Pins;4.5;1.5
A&B's;4;2
Seniors;3.5;2.5
Newcomers;3;3
Teddie Bears;2;4
Top Weekly Series Men
Jeff Krach;697
Nick Kuntz;639
Casey Wolfe;597
Top Weekly Series Women
Kim Krach;479
Carissa Micale;445
Klara Reynolds;437
Top Weekly Games Men
Jeff Krach;285
Nick Kuntz;255
Casey Wolfe;245
Top Weekly Games Women
Kim Krach;181
Carissa Micale;172
Klara Reynolds;149
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Charlie's;10;2
Mowrey Plumbing;7;5
Nedza Funeral Home;6;6
Dan's Pro Shop;4;8
EVEN
DuBois Lanes;11;1
Double Yoi;5;7
Fat Kid's;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Division 1
John Averill;613
Richard Siple;612
Bill Barry;611
Divison 2
Scott Mowrey;766
Gary Knight;659
Len Klebacha;549
Top Weekly Games
Divison 1
Richard Siple;233
John Averill;225
Bill Barry;217
Divison 2
Scott Mowrey;279
Gary Knight;259
Larry Cyphert;222