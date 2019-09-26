CLOVERLEAF

Dick's Cleaning;11;5

S&T Bank;8;8

Steeple Furniture;8;8

322 Kutsel Auto;5;11

Top Weekly Series

Debbie Anderson;480

Sandy Irvin;463

Brenda Mooney;453

Top Weekly Games

Brenda Mooney;186

Debbie Anderson;169

Lulu Ramsey;163

BEAVER MEADOW

Carribeans;13;3

Four Turtles;13;3

Coral Reefs;11;5

Flowers;10;6

Buccaneers;10;6

Harbor Honeys;9;7

Bimini Babes;6;10

Flamingos;5;11

Barracudas;4;12

Capt. Kidds;3;13

Hurricanes;3;13

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;497

Jen Graeca;485

Karen Deloia;468

Top Weekly Games

Karen Deloia;187

Judi Boyce;182

Jen Graeca;181

BEELINER

Highway Equipment;13;3

Kelly's Hares;9;7

Franks Pizza;9;7

Murrays Freightliner;8;8

Jim's Atlantic;5;11

Sandy Club;4;12

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;530

Brenda Wallace;523

Marilyn Allegretto;489

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;202

Jenny Schwab;194

Brenda Wallace;194

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;9;3

W&W Equipment;7;5

Storsky's Garage;6;6

Second Strike;6;6

Open Flow;6;6

BK Asphalt;5.5;6.5

BBT;4.5;7.5

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Ed Strosky;774

Ryan Mitskavich;766

Andy Werner;715

Top Weekly Games

Andy Werner;279

Ryan Mitskavich;264

Ed Strosky;259

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

Head to Toe;10;2

ARC Restaurants;9;3

4 Horsemen;8;4

DuBois Lanes;7;5

The Muttley Crew;7;5

Alley Kats;6;6

BBT;5;7

Jim's Glass;3;9

Floorshow;3;9

Team 4;2;10

Top Weekly Series

Dalton Doverspike;762

Ryan Mitskavich;715

Pat Nosker;712

Top Weekly Games

Brad Young;298

Dalton Doverspike;289, 263

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Steeple Furniture;7;1

Pin Knockers;6;2

Friendship Hose Co. #2;4;4

Lithuanian Lightning;3;5

Moose Knuckles;2;6

Top Weekly Series

Shane Dietz;647

Joe Lazore;633

Chuck Dietz;615

Top Weekly Games

Shane Dietz;276

Joe Lazore;237

Joe Swisher;227

DIVISON 2

5 Guys;6;2

The Floorshow;5;3

Joe's Tux Shop;4;4

Hosers;2;6

King Pins;1;7

Top Weekly Series

Robby Micale;600

Jim August;571

Tom McIntosh;568

Top Weekly Games

Robby Micale;224

Jim August;210

Craig Edwards;209

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Walkers;4;0

Tumblers;4;0

Sprinters;3;1

Dumb Bells;3;1

Weight Losers;0;4

Jumping Jacks;0;4

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;519

Cherie Naugle;504

Taeng Shaffer;502

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;196

Michelle Buskirk;187

Taeng Shaffer;178

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Johnson Motors;9;3

Frank's Pizza;7.5;4.5

Carpet Spa;5;7

Aunt Mildred's;2.5;9.5

Top Weekly Series

Marilyn Busatto;453

Marion Pisoni;451

Debbie Gallagher;439

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;189

Marion Pisoni;170

Karen Gralla;163

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Suigs Warriors;46.5;22.5

Randy's Raiders;37;32

Flintstones;33.5;35.5

Crenshaw Crushers;31;38

OAC;30;39

Mancini's Maulers;29;40

Top Weekly Series

Terry Gray;702

Jamie Wood;685

Chris Buskirk;679

Top Weekly Games

Chris Buskirk;269

Keith Jones;257

Terry Gray;253

TOWN & COUNTRY

DIVISION 1

Goodfellas;10;2

Nosker Ins;9;3

Salada Plumbing;8;4

Fat Kids Sports Bar;6;6

Leggnas power Equip.;6;6

Janney Financial;5;7

DIVISION 2

Mid-State Amusement;9;3

Balls Bowling;6;6

Brians Four;5;7

Franks Pizza;4;8

Head to Toe;2;10

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Stoddard;718

John Hilliard;718

Robert Woolbright III;687

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Stoddard;266

Kenny White;256

Joe Amitrone;249

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

4 Pins;4.5;1.5

A&B's;4;2

Seniors;3.5;2.5

Newcomers;3;3

Teddie Bears;2;4

Top Weekly Series Men

Jeff Krach;697

Nick Kuntz;639

Casey Wolfe;597

Top Weekly Series Women

Kim Krach;479

Carissa Micale;445

Klara Reynolds;437

Top Weekly Games Men

Jeff Krach;285

Nick Kuntz;255

Casey Wolfe;245

Top Weekly Games Women

Kim Krach;181

Carissa Micale;172

Klara Reynolds;149

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Charlie's;10;2

Mowrey Plumbing;7;5

Nedza Funeral Home;6;6

Dan's Pro Shop;4;8

EVEN

DuBois Lanes;11;1

Double Yoi;5;7

Fat Kid's;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Division 1

John Averill;613

Richard Siple;612

Bill Barry;611

Divison 2

Scott Mowrey;766

Gary Knight;659

Len Klebacha;549

Top Weekly Games

Divison 1

Richard Siple;233

John Averill;225

Bill Barry;217

Divison 2

Scott Mowrey;279

Gary Knight;259

Larry Cyphert;222

Recommended for you