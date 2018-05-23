CHURCH

May 14

Church of God;54;10

Presbyterian 1;48;16

Mount Pleasant;43;21

Presbyterian 2;39;25

Evan. Mixed;35.5;28.5

Church of Christ;34;30

Roseville Chapel;33;31

Immaculate Conception;25.5;38.5

Gateway;22;42

Egypt;20;44

Mount Tabor;19;45

High Series

Men

Jim Rhodes;602

Russ Goddard Sr.;591

Russ Goddard Jr.;547

Rick Caylor;525

Bill Gatehouse;524

Art Toven;515

Archie Hilton;515

Rob Matson;505

Women

Aletta Carrier;445

Jamie Toven;441

High Games

Men

Jim Rhodes;230

Russ Goddard Sr.;221

Russ Goddard Jr.;205

Archie Hilton;200

Women

Aletta Carrier;163

SILVER B

May 9

Escorts;49;19

Glenn Storage;43;25

Leadbetter Auto;34;34

Coolspring Flywheelers;31;37

Park Acres;23;45

High Series

Janet Delp;490

Ann Packett;449

Jennifer Slagle;421

Carol Cox;413

Bonnie Glenn;413

High Games

Jennifer Slagle;188

Janet Delp;182

Carol Cox;159

Janeen Lewis;159

Ann Packett;159

