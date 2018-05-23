CHURCH
May 14
Church of God;54;10
Presbyterian 1;48;16
Mount Pleasant;43;21
Presbyterian 2;39;25
Evan. Mixed;35.5;28.5
Church of Christ;34;30
Roseville Chapel;33;31
Immaculate Conception;25.5;38.5
Gateway;22;42
Egypt;20;44
Mount Tabor;19;45
High Series
Men
Jim Rhodes;602
Russ Goddard Sr.;591
Russ Goddard Jr.;547
Rick Caylor;525
Bill Gatehouse;524
Art Toven;515
Archie Hilton;515
Rob Matson;505
Women
Aletta Carrier;445
Jamie Toven;441
High Games
Men
Jim Rhodes;230
Russ Goddard Sr.;221
Russ Goddard Jr.;205
Archie Hilton;200
Women
Aletta Carrier;163
SILVER B
May 9
Escorts;49;19
Glenn Storage;43;25
Leadbetter Auto;34;34
Coolspring Flywheelers;31;37
Park Acres;23;45
High Series
Janet Delp;490
Ann Packett;449
Jennifer Slagle;421
Carol Cox;413
Bonnie Glenn;413
High Games
Jennifer Slagle;188
Janet Delp;182
Carol Cox;159
Janeen Lewis;159
Ann Packett;159
