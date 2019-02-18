LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
The Floorshow;17;3
Steeple Furniture;13;7
Lithuanian Lightning;8;12
Moose Knuckles;3;17
Top Weekly Series
Larry Gabler;685
Joe Lazore;566
Ed Pernesky;564
Top Weekly Games
Larry Gabler;278
Lou Wells;244
Joe Lazore;212
DIVISION 2
Joe's Tux Shop;12;8
Hosers;11;9
Friendship Hose Co. #2;8;12
5 Guys 15 Balls;8;12
Top Weekly Series
Jerry Park;668
Jeff Sedor;649
Chuck Dietz;611
Top Weekly Games
Jerry Park;245
Shane Dietz;242
Josh Inzana;233
Jeff Sedor;233
GOLD LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Fat Kid's;3;1
Dan's Pro Shop;3;1
Double Yoi;3;1
W&W Equipment;1;3
DuBois Lanes;1;3
Firehouse Pizzeria;0;4
Top Weekly Series
Cam Tilson Jr.;734
Shawn Gregory;730
Richard Siple;655
Top Weekly Games
Richard Siple;289
Cam Tilson Jr.;269
Shawn Gregory;257
DIVISION 2
Criminals;4;0
Charlie's;3;1
Nedza Funeral Home;3;1
Mowrey Plumbing;1;3
Goon Squad;1;3
Kutsels 322 Auto;1;3
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Kutsel;630
Dalton Doverspike;608
John Emert;591
Top Weekly Games
Chuck Kutsel;241
Rick Pearce;225
Dalton Doverspike;225
BEELINER
Highway Equipment;19;5
Jim's Atlantic;18.5;5.5
Jim's Glass;9;15
Franks Pizza;9;15
Murrays Freightliner;8.5;15.5
Sandy Club;7;13
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;529
Taeng Shaffer;520
Glenda Hooten;505
Top Weekly Games
Mary Segerberg;204
Glenda Hooten;199
Michelle Buskirk;192
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Suigs Warriors;31.5;14.5
Mancini's Maulers;24;22
Flintstones;23.5;22.5
Randy's Raiders;21;25
OAC;21;25
Crenshaw Crushers;17;29
Top Weekly Series
Carl Haymaker;678
Jeff Sedor;651
Roger Manning Jr.;644
Top Weekly Games
Jamie Wood;244
Ben Huffman;244
Kevin Boyle;242
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
DIVISION A
DuBois Lanes;20;12
ARC Restaurants;16;16
KMI;15;17
4 Horsemen;13;19
Top Weekly Series
John Hilliard;742
Wayne Taylor;694
Bob Ford;686
Top Weekly Games
Wayne Taylor;278
John Hilliard;275, 259
DIVISION B
Alley Kats;18;14
Head to Toe;17.5;14.5
Mills Team;16;16
Floorshow;12.5;19.5
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Burkett;737
Dalton Doverspike;726
Jack Yohe;600
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Burkett;277
Dalton Doverspike;267, 246
