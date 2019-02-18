LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

The Floorshow;17;3

Steeple Furniture;13;7

Lithuanian Lightning;8;12

Moose Knuckles;3;17

Top Weekly Series

Larry Gabler;685

Joe Lazore;566

Ed Pernesky;564

Top Weekly Games

Larry Gabler;278

Lou Wells;244

Joe Lazore;212

DIVISION 2

Joe's Tux Shop;12;8

Hosers;11;9

Friendship Hose Co. #2;8;12

5 Guys 15 Balls;8;12

Top Weekly Series

Jerry Park;668

Jeff Sedor;649

Chuck Dietz;611

Top Weekly Games

Jerry Park;245

Shane Dietz;242

Josh Inzana;233

Jeff Sedor;233

GOLD LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Fat Kid's;3;1

Dan's Pro Shop;3;1

Double Yoi;3;1

W&W Equipment;1;3

DuBois Lanes;1;3

Firehouse Pizzeria;0;4

Top Weekly Series

Cam Tilson Jr.;734

Shawn Gregory;730

Richard Siple;655

Top Weekly Games

Richard Siple;289

Cam Tilson Jr.;269

Shawn Gregory;257

DIVISION 2

Criminals;4;0

Charlie's;3;1

Nedza Funeral Home;3;1

Mowrey Plumbing;1;3

Goon Squad;1;3

Kutsels 322 Auto;1;3

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Kutsel;630

Dalton Doverspike;608

John Emert;591

Top Weekly Games

Chuck Kutsel;241

Rick Pearce;225

Dalton Doverspike;225

BEELINER

Highway Equipment;19;5

Jim's Atlantic;18.5;5.5

Jim's Glass;9;15

Franks Pizza;9;15

Murrays Freightliner;8.5;15.5

Sandy Club;7;13

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;529

Taeng Shaffer;520

Glenda Hooten;505

Top Weekly Games

Mary Segerberg;204

Glenda Hooten;199

Michelle Buskirk;192

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Suigs Warriors;31.5;14.5

Mancini's Maulers;24;22

Flintstones;23.5;22.5

Randy's Raiders;21;25

OAC;21;25

Crenshaw Crushers;17;29

Top Weekly Series

Carl Haymaker;678

Jeff Sedor;651

Roger Manning Jr.;644

Top Weekly Games

Jamie Wood;244

Ben Huffman;244

Kevin Boyle;242

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

DIVISION A

DuBois Lanes;20;12

ARC Restaurants;16;16

KMI;15;17

4 Horsemen;13;19

Top Weekly Series

John Hilliard;742

Wayne Taylor;694

Bob Ford;686

Top Weekly Games

Wayne Taylor;278

John Hilliard;275, 259

DIVISION B

Alley Kats;18;14

Head to Toe;17.5;14.5

Mills Team;16;16

Floorshow;12.5;19.5

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Burkett;737

Dalton Doverspike;726

Jack Yohe;600

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Burkett;277

Dalton Doverspike;267, 246

