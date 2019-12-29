TOWN & COUNTRY
DIVISION 1
Leggnds Power Equip.;15;9
Nosker Ins;14.5;9.5
Janney Financial;12.5;11.5
Fat Kids Sports Bar;12;12
Goodfellas;11;13
Salada Plumbing;10;14
DIVISION 2
Franks Pizza;17;7
Mid-State Amusement;15;9
Head to Toe;12.5;11.5
Brians Four;105;13.5
Balls Bowling;10;14
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;705
Pat Nosker;704
Brad Young;698
Top Weekly Games
Brad Young;259
Kyle Stoddard;246
Pat Nosker;239
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Strosky's Garage;21.5;10.5
W&W Equipment;20;12
Open Flow;19;13
BK Asphalt;16;16
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;15;17
Second Strike;14;18
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;12.5;19.5
BBT;10;22
Top Weekly Series
Cam Tilson;748
Bill Bergman;748
Tim Oswalt;745
Top Weekly Games
Shawn Gregory;300
Ryan Mitskavich;289
Tim Oswalt;287
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Newcomers;11.5;6.5
4 Pins;11;7
Seniors;10.5;7.5
Teddie Bears;8;10
2 Lefts RNT Rite;7;11
A&B's;6;12
Top Weekly Series Men
Nick Kuntz;712
Jeff Krach;691
Casey Wolfe;634
Top Weekly Series Women
Kim Krach;578
Laurie Dunworth;416
Klara Reynolds;412
Top Weekly Games Men
Nick Kuntz;269
Jeff Krach;256
Casey Wolfe;243
Top Weekly Games Women
Kim Krach;215
Carissa Micale;162
Klara Reynolds;154
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
Alley Masters;38;10
Clout Gods;31;17
Three Musketeers;30;18
Tri Force;30;18
Hats;27;21
The Idiotic Bowler;26;22
The Strikers;24.5;23.5
Turkey Thugs;23;25
The Bike Riders;15.5;32.5
Gutter Gang;15;33
Brockway Boyz;11;37
Basic White Girls;10;38
Top Weekly Series Boys
Anthony Manning;670
Kadin Danch;663
Creed Knepp;598
Top Weekly Series Girls
Makayla Nicastro;579
Melia Mitskavich;535
Amanda Decker;529
Top Weekly Games Boys
Zach Spellen;254
Anthony Manning;247
Kadin Danch;246
Top Weekly Games Girls
Makayla Nicastro;205
Melia Mitskavich;200
Morrigan Decker;191
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
The Dirty Bubble Blowers;35.5;12.5
Turkey Warriors;34.5;13.5
Pin Pinchers;26.5;21.5
Team Mooney;25;23
The Flintstones;24;24
The Hubba Bubbas;22.5;25.5
The Three Musketeers;18;30
Handseys;14;34
Top Weekly Series Boys
Dalton Reasinger;379
Lou Baer;342
Nolan Anderson;332
Top Weekly Series Girls
Bella Freas;304
Emma Roy;271
Alyson Ruscitti;219
Top Weekly Games Boys
Dalton Reasinger;155
Nolan Anderson;145
Lou Baer;135
Top Weekly Games Girls
Bella Freas;115
Emma Roy;102
Taylor Roy;90