TOWN & COUNTRY

DIVISION 1

Leggnds Power Equip.;15;9

Nosker Ins;14.5;9.5

Janney Financial;12.5;11.5

Fat Kids Sports Bar;12;12

Goodfellas;11;13

Salada Plumbing;10;14

DIVISION 2

Franks Pizza;17;7

Mid-State Amusement;15;9

Head to Toe;12.5;11.5

Brians Four;105;13.5

Balls Bowling;10;14

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Stoddard;705

Pat Nosker;704

Brad Young;698

Top Weekly Games

Brad Young;259

Kyle Stoddard;246

Pat Nosker;239

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Strosky's Garage;21.5;10.5

W&W Equipment;20;12

Open Flow;19;13

BK Asphalt;16;16

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;15;17

Second Strike;14;18

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;12.5;19.5

BBT;10;22

Top Weekly Series

Cam Tilson;748

Bill Bergman;748

Tim Oswalt;745

Top Weekly Games

Shawn Gregory;300

Ryan Mitskavich;289

Tim Oswalt;287

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Newcomers;11.5;6.5

4 Pins;11;7

Seniors;10.5;7.5

Teddie Bears;8;10

2 Lefts RNT Rite;7;11

A&B's;6;12

Top Weekly Series Men

Nick Kuntz;712

Jeff Krach;691

Casey Wolfe;634

Top Weekly Series Women

Kim Krach;578

Laurie Dunworth;416

Klara Reynolds;412

Top Weekly Games Men

Nick Kuntz;269

Jeff Krach;256

Casey Wolfe;243

Top Weekly Games Women

Kim Krach;215

Carissa Micale;162

Klara Reynolds;154

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

Alley Masters;38;10

Clout Gods;31;17

Three Musketeers;30;18

Tri Force;30;18

Hats;27;21

The Idiotic Bowler;26;22

The Strikers;24.5;23.5

Turkey Thugs;23;25

The Bike Riders;15.5;32.5

Gutter Gang;15;33

Brockway Boyz;11;37

Basic White Girls;10;38

Top Weekly Series Boys

Anthony Manning;670

Kadin Danch;663

Creed Knepp;598

Top Weekly Series Girls

Makayla Nicastro;579

Melia Mitskavich;535

Amanda Decker;529

Top Weekly Games Boys

Zach Spellen;254

Anthony Manning;247

Kadin Danch;246

Top Weekly Games Girls

Makayla Nicastro;205

Melia Mitskavich;200

Morrigan Decker;191

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

The Dirty Bubble Blowers;35.5;12.5

Turkey Warriors;34.5;13.5

Pin Pinchers;26.5;21.5

Team Mooney;25;23

The Flintstones;24;24

The Hubba Bubbas;22.5;25.5

The Three Musketeers;18;30

Handseys;14;34

Top Weekly Series Boys

Dalton Reasinger;379

Lou Baer;342

Nolan Anderson;332

Top Weekly Series Girls

Bella Freas;304

Emma Roy;271

Alyson Ruscitti;219

Top Weekly Games Boys

Dalton Reasinger;155

Nolan Anderson;145

Lou Baer;135

Top Weekly Games Girls

Bella Freas;115

Emma Roy;102

Taylor Roy;90

Recommended for you

Tags