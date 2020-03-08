LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Moose Knuckles;24;12

Steeple Furniture;20;16

Pin Knockers;18;18

Friendship Hose Co. #2;14;22

Lithuanian Lightning;10;26

Top Weekly Series

Jesse Schindley;663

Larry Gabler;659

Joe Lazore;622

Top Weekly Games

Jesse Schindley;246

Larry Gabler;244

Joe Lazore;221

DIVISION 2

King Pins;28;8

Hosers;25;11

5 Guys;16;20

The Floorshow;14;22

Joe's Tux Shop;11;25

Top Weekly Series

Jerry Park;704

Joe Swisher;621

Craig Edwards;604

Top Weekly Games

Jerry Park;266

Joe Swisher;239

Greg Sedor;237

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;23;17

Carpet Spa;23;17

Johnson Motors;17;23

Aunt Mildred's;17;23

Top Weekly Series

Peggy Weible;527

Cherie Naugle;493

Sarah Burns;447

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;193

Sandra Irvin;177

Cherie Naugle;176

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Suigs Warriors;71;44

Crenshaw Crushers;65.5;49.5

Flintstones;56;59

Randy's Raiders;53.5;61.5

OAC;53;62

Mancini's Maulers;46;69

Top Weekly Series

Alex Allender;729

John Paladino;695

Jeff Sedor;694

Top Weekly Games

Patrick Johnston;277

Keith Jones;265

Alex Allender;253

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

Turkey Thugs;28;8

Gutter Gang;21;15

Three Musketeers;20;16

The Idiotic Bowler;20;16

Hats;19;17

Tri Force;19;17

Alley Masters;18;18

The Strikers;17;19

Clout Gods;16;20

Basic White Girls;13;23

Brockway Boyz;13;23

The Biker Riders;12;24

Top Weekly Series Boys

Anthony Manning;647

Kadin Danch;627

Zach Spellen;620

Top Weekly Series Girls

Melia Mitskavich;554

Morrigan Decker;523

Amanda Decker;502

Top Weekly Games Boys

Anthony Manning;263

Zach Spellen;258

Tyler McIntosh;257

Top Weekly Games Girls

Amanda Decker;201

Melia Mitskavich;189

Morrigan Decker;183

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Turkey Warriors;32;4

Pin Pinchers;21;15

The Dirty Bubble Blowers;19;17

Team Mooney;19;17

The Hubba Bubbas;16;20

The Three Musketeers;16;20

The Flintstones;12;24

Handseys;9;27

Top Weekly Series Boys

Nolan Anderson;399

Gary Crawford;397

Ayden Roy;372

Top Weekly Series Girls

Bella Freas;349

Alyson Ruscitti;320

Emma Roy;313

Top Weekly Games Boys

Gary Crawford;158

Ayden Roy;146

Jackson Green;139

Top Weekly Games Girls

Bella Freas;124

Emma Roy;120

Alyson Ruscitti;118

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Charlie's;4;0

Dan's Pro Shop;3;1

Nedza Funeral Home;3;1

Mowrey Plumbing;0;4

EVEN

Fat Kid's;4;0

DuBois Lanes;1;3

Double Yoi;1;3

Top Weekly Series

Divison 1

Chuck Dietz;771

Joe Swisher;615

Nick Kuntz;613

Divison 2

Cam Tilson Jr.;762

Bill Barry;730

Kyle Shannon;669

Top Weekly Games

Divison 1

Chuck Dietz;279

Gary Knight;233

Terry Stahlman;233

Division 2

Cam Tilson Jr.;269

Bill Barry;247

Kyle Shannon;229

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

4 Horsemen;21;23

Head to Toe;21;23

ARC Restaurants;20;24

BBT;18;26

DuBois Lanes;17;27

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;718

Tim Dennis;710

John Hilliard;691

Top Weekly Games

Bob Ford;278

Dan Overholser;258

Tim Dennis;258

B DIVISION

DuBois EMS;29;15

Floorshow;27;27

Alley Kats;26;18

Jim's Glass;23;21

The Muttley Crew;18;26

Top Weekly Series

Stephen Pierce;699

Kyle Burkett;663

Ryan Mitskavich;661

Top Weekly Games

Stephen Pierce;246

Brad Young;244

Nate Dennis Jr.;240

BEELINER

Murrays Freightliner;27;9

Kelly's Hares;18;18

Franks Pizza;18;18

Sandy Club;16;20

Jim's Atlantic;15;21

Highway Equipment;14;22

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;539

Peggy Weible;494

Megan Vallely;472

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;201

Michelle Buskirk;172

Peggy Weible;172

Peggy Weible;171

Glenda Hooten;168

FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE

Pro Chem Tech;71;29

Cowan's Monuments;49.5;50.5

Misfits;40;60

DDC;39.5;60.5

Top Weekly Series

Tracy Shenkle;584

Michelle Buskirk;557

Karen Gralla;482

Top Weekly Games

Tracy Shenkle;212

Klara Reynolds;196

Michelle Buskirk;191

