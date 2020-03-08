LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Moose Knuckles;24;12
Steeple Furniture;20;16
Pin Knockers;18;18
Friendship Hose Co. #2;14;22
Lithuanian Lightning;10;26
Top Weekly Series
Jesse Schindley;663
Larry Gabler;659
Joe Lazore;622
Top Weekly Games
Jesse Schindley;246
Larry Gabler;244
Joe Lazore;221
DIVISION 2
King Pins;28;8
Hosers;25;11
5 Guys;16;20
The Floorshow;14;22
Joe's Tux Shop;11;25
Top Weekly Series
Jerry Park;704
Joe Swisher;621
Craig Edwards;604
Top Weekly Games
Jerry Park;266
Joe Swisher;239
Greg Sedor;237
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;23;17
Carpet Spa;23;17
Johnson Motors;17;23
Aunt Mildred's;17;23
Top Weekly Series
Peggy Weible;527
Cherie Naugle;493
Sarah Burns;447
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;193
Sandra Irvin;177
Cherie Naugle;176
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Suigs Warriors;71;44
Crenshaw Crushers;65.5;49.5
Flintstones;56;59
Randy's Raiders;53.5;61.5
OAC;53;62
Mancini's Maulers;46;69
Top Weekly Series
Alex Allender;729
John Paladino;695
Jeff Sedor;694
Top Weekly Games
Patrick Johnston;277
Keith Jones;265
Alex Allender;253
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
Turkey Thugs;28;8
Gutter Gang;21;15
Three Musketeers;20;16
The Idiotic Bowler;20;16
Hats;19;17
Tri Force;19;17
Alley Masters;18;18
The Strikers;17;19
Clout Gods;16;20
Basic White Girls;13;23
Brockway Boyz;13;23
The Biker Riders;12;24
Top Weekly Series Boys
Anthony Manning;647
Kadin Danch;627
Zach Spellen;620
Top Weekly Series Girls
Melia Mitskavich;554
Morrigan Decker;523
Amanda Decker;502
Top Weekly Games Boys
Anthony Manning;263
Zach Spellen;258
Tyler McIntosh;257
Top Weekly Games Girls
Amanda Decker;201
Melia Mitskavich;189
Morrigan Decker;183
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Turkey Warriors;32;4
Pin Pinchers;21;15
The Dirty Bubble Blowers;19;17
Team Mooney;19;17
The Hubba Bubbas;16;20
The Three Musketeers;16;20
The Flintstones;12;24
Handseys;9;27
Top Weekly Series Boys
Nolan Anderson;399
Gary Crawford;397
Ayden Roy;372
Top Weekly Series Girls
Bella Freas;349
Alyson Ruscitti;320
Emma Roy;313
Top Weekly Games Boys
Gary Crawford;158
Ayden Roy;146
Jackson Green;139
Top Weekly Games Girls
Bella Freas;124
Emma Roy;120
Alyson Ruscitti;118
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Charlie's;4;0
Dan's Pro Shop;3;1
Nedza Funeral Home;3;1
Mowrey Plumbing;0;4
EVEN
Fat Kid's;4;0
DuBois Lanes;1;3
Double Yoi;1;3
Top Weekly Series
Divison 1
Chuck Dietz;771
Joe Swisher;615
Nick Kuntz;613
Divison 2
Cam Tilson Jr.;762
Bill Barry;730
Kyle Shannon;669
Top Weekly Games
Divison 1
Chuck Dietz;279
Gary Knight;233
Terry Stahlman;233
Division 2
Cam Tilson Jr.;269
Bill Barry;247
Kyle Shannon;229
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
4 Horsemen;21;23
Head to Toe;21;23
ARC Restaurants;20;24
BBT;18;26
DuBois Lanes;17;27
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;718
Tim Dennis;710
John Hilliard;691
Top Weekly Games
Bob Ford;278
Dan Overholser;258
Tim Dennis;258
B DIVISION
DuBois EMS;29;15
Floorshow;27;27
Alley Kats;26;18
Jim's Glass;23;21
The Muttley Crew;18;26
Top Weekly Series
Stephen Pierce;699
Kyle Burkett;663
Ryan Mitskavich;661
Top Weekly Games
Stephen Pierce;246
Brad Young;244
Nate Dennis Jr.;240
BEELINER
Murrays Freightliner;27;9
Kelly's Hares;18;18
Franks Pizza;18;18
Sandy Club;16;20
Jim's Atlantic;15;21
Highway Equipment;14;22
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;539
Peggy Weible;494
Megan Vallely;472
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;201
Michelle Buskirk;172
Peggy Weible;172
Peggy Weible;171
Glenda Hooten;168
FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE
Pro Chem Tech;71;29
Cowan's Monuments;49.5;50.5
Misfits;40;60
DDC;39.5;60.5
Top Weekly Series
Tracy Shenkle;584
Michelle Buskirk;557
Karen Gralla;482
Top Weekly Games
Tracy Shenkle;212
Klara Reynolds;196
Michelle Buskirk;191