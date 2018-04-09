DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Hit & Miss;37.5;18.5

Aunt Mildred's;35;21

Johnson Motors;35;21

Frank's Pizza;30;26

Carpet Spa;24.5;31.5

Top Weekly Series

Peggy Weible;524

Sherry Wolfgang;496

Cherie Naugle;480

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;194

Sherry Wolfgang;189

Judy Beer;167

SPORTSMANS

Division A

KMI;43.5;16.5

4 Horsemen;38.5;21.5

ARC Restuarants;33.5;26.5

DuBois Lanes;24;36

Head to Toe;21.5;38.5

Top Weekly Series

Tim Dennis;724

Nate Dennis Sr.;691

Wil lWayne;686

Top Weekly Games

Tim Dennis;

Wayne Taylor;259

Will Wayne;248

Division B

Floorshow;33;27

Team X;30.5;29.5

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;23;37

Alley Kats;20;40

Top Weekly Series

Andy Werner;710

Gary Knight;635

Chuck Kutsel Jr.;594

Top Weekly Games

Vic Kosko;247

Andy Werner;246

Andy Werner;236

OWENS-BROCKWAY MENS

OAC;118.5;88.5

Flinstones;116;91

Suigs Warriors;102.5;104.5

Mancini's Maulers;100.5;106.5

Crenshaw Crushers;92;115

Randy's Raiders;91.5;115.5

Top Weekly Series

Roger Manning Jr.;739

Carl Haymaker;722

Jamie Wood;708

Top Weekly Games

Carl Haymaker;290

Roger Manning Jr.;278

John Paladino;266

LITTS CLUB

Division 1

Friendship Hose Co. #2;36;12

5 Guys 15 Balls;25;23

Joe's Tux Shop;23;25

The Floorshow;20;28

Top Weekly Series

Joe Swisher;659

Chuck Dietz;615

Jerry Park;592

Top Weekly Games

Jerry Park;243

Joe Swisher;235

Chuck Dietz;235

Division 2

Moose Knuckles 2;30;18

Steeple Furniture;27;21

Lithuanian Lightning;17;31

Hosers;14;34

Top Weekly Series

Jon Davis;639

Larry Gabler;610

Lou Wells;607

Top Weekly Games

Steve Sedor;242

Bruce Sedor;235

Larry Gabler;234

BEELINER

Jim's Glass;34.5;21.5

Jim's Atlantic;31;25

Frank's Pizza;29.5;26.5

Sandy Club;29;27

Highway Equipment;26;30

Murrays Freightliner;18;38

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;532

Peggy Weible;509

Mary Segerberg;496

Top Weekly Games

Brenda Wallace;202

Michelle Buskirk;191

Karen Gralla;190

