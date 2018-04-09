DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Hit & Miss;37.5;18.5
Aunt Mildred's;35;21
Johnson Motors;35;21
Frank's Pizza;30;26
Carpet Spa;24.5;31.5
Top Weekly Series
Peggy Weible;524
Sherry Wolfgang;496
Cherie Naugle;480
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;194
Sherry Wolfgang;189
Judy Beer;167
SPORTSMANS
Division A
KMI;43.5;16.5
4 Horsemen;38.5;21.5
ARC Restuarants;33.5;26.5
DuBois Lanes;24;36
Head to Toe;21.5;38.5
Top Weekly Series
Tim Dennis;724
Nate Dennis Sr.;691
Wil lWayne;686
Top Weekly Games
Tim Dennis;
Wayne Taylor;259
Will Wayne;248
Division B
Floorshow;33;27
Team X;30.5;29.5
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;23;37
Alley Kats;20;40
Top Weekly Series
Andy Werner;710
Gary Knight;635
Chuck Kutsel Jr.;594
Top Weekly Games
Vic Kosko;247
Andy Werner;246
Andy Werner;236
OWENS-BROCKWAY MENS
OAC;118.5;88.5
Flinstones;116;91
Suigs Warriors;102.5;104.5
Mancini's Maulers;100.5;106.5
Crenshaw Crushers;92;115
Randy's Raiders;91.5;115.5
Top Weekly Series
Roger Manning Jr.;739
Carl Haymaker;722
Jamie Wood;708
Top Weekly Games
Carl Haymaker;290
Roger Manning Jr.;278
John Paladino;266
LITTS CLUB
Division 1
Friendship Hose Co. #2;36;12
5 Guys 15 Balls;25;23
Joe's Tux Shop;23;25
The Floorshow;20;28
Top Weekly Series
Joe Swisher;659
Chuck Dietz;615
Jerry Park;592
Top Weekly Games
Jerry Park;243
Joe Swisher;235
Chuck Dietz;235
Division 2
Moose Knuckles 2;30;18
Steeple Furniture;27;21
Lithuanian Lightning;17;31
Hosers;14;34
Top Weekly Series
Jon Davis;639
Larry Gabler;610
Lou Wells;607
Top Weekly Games
Steve Sedor;242
Bruce Sedor;235
Larry Gabler;234
BEELINER
Jim's Glass;34.5;21.5
Jim's Atlantic;31;25
Frank's Pizza;29.5;26.5
Sandy Club;29;27
Highway Equipment;26;30
Murrays Freightliner;18;38
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;532
Peggy Weible;509
Mary Segerberg;496
Top Weekly Games
Brenda Wallace;202
Michelle Buskirk;191
Karen Gralla;190
