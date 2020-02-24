GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Dan's Pro Shop;19.5;8.5

Mowrey Plumbing;19;9

Charlie's;16.5;11.5

Nedza Funeral Home;16.5;11.5

EVEN

Fat Kid's;22;6

DuBois Lanes;10;18

Double Yoi;7.5;20.5

Top Weekly Series

Division 1

Chuck Dietz;738

Gary Knight;615

Joe Grecco;582

Division 2

Kyle Shannon;737

Cam Tilson Jr.;699

Bill Barry;665

Top Weekly Games

Division 1

Chuck Dietz;257

Joe Grecco;242

Jeffrey Hetrick;237

Division 2

Kyle Shannon;276

Cam Tilson Jr.;257

Bill Barry;237

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Crenshaw Crushers;43;26

Suigs Warriors;39.5;29.5

Flintstones;36;33

Randy's Raiders;32.5;36.5

OAC;31;38

Mancini's Maulers;25;44

Top Weekly Series

Alex Allender;718

Jamie Wood;716

Carl Haymaker;669

Roger Manning Jr.;669

Top Weekly Games

Jamie Wood;275

Paul Fritz;267

Dan Straub;256

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

4 Horsemen;20;16

ARC Restaurants;16;20

DuBois Lanes;15;21

Head to Toe;15;21

BBT;13;23

Top Weekly Series

Chad Hilliard;695

John Hilliard;681

Gary Knight;672

Top Weekly Games

John Hilliard;289

Chad Hilliard;259

Gary Knight;256

B DIVISION

DuBois EMS;25;11

Floorshow;22;14

Jim's Glass;20;16

Alley Kats;19;17

The Muttley Crew;15;21

Top Weekly Series

Ryan Mitskavich;776

Stephen Pierce;741

Kyle Burkett;725

Brad Young;725

Top Weekly Games

Stephen Pierce;289

Brad Young;277

Ryan Mitskavich;276

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Moose Knuckles;21;7

Pin Knockers;15;13

Friendship Hose Co. #2;13;15

Steeple Furniture;12;16

Lithuanian Lightning;6;22

Top Weekly Series

Ed Pernesky;617

Joe Lazore;601

Lou Wells;564

Top Weekly Games

Lou Wells;266

Joe Lazore;237

Josh Inzana;236

DIVISION 2

King Pins;21;7

Hosers;17;11

5 Guys;15;13

Joe's Tux Shop;10;18

The Floorshow;10;18

Top Weekly Series

Jerry Park;650

Chuck Dietz;645

Shane Dietz;584

Top Weekly Games

Robby Micale;246

Mike Lyons;244

Jerry Park;236

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Carpet Spa;20;12

Frank's Pizza;19;13

Johnson Motors;13;19

Aunt Mildred's;12;20

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;508

Peggy Weible;484

Debbie Gallagher;429

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;184

Cherie Naugle;184

Karen Gralla;179

Debbie Gallagher;159

