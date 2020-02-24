GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Dan's Pro Shop;19.5;8.5
Mowrey Plumbing;19;9
Charlie's;16.5;11.5
Nedza Funeral Home;16.5;11.5
EVEN
Fat Kid's;22;6
DuBois Lanes;10;18
Double Yoi;7.5;20.5
Top Weekly Series
Division 1
Chuck Dietz;738
Gary Knight;615
Joe Grecco;582
Division 2
Kyle Shannon;737
Cam Tilson Jr.;699
Bill Barry;665
Top Weekly Games
Division 1
Chuck Dietz;257
Joe Grecco;242
Jeffrey Hetrick;237
Division 2
Kyle Shannon;276
Cam Tilson Jr.;257
Bill Barry;237
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Crenshaw Crushers;43;26
Suigs Warriors;39.5;29.5
Flintstones;36;33
Randy's Raiders;32.5;36.5
OAC;31;38
Mancini's Maulers;25;44
Top Weekly Series
Alex Allender;718
Jamie Wood;716
Carl Haymaker;669
Roger Manning Jr.;669
Top Weekly Games
Jamie Wood;275
Paul Fritz;267
Dan Straub;256
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
4 Horsemen;20;16
ARC Restaurants;16;20
DuBois Lanes;15;21
Head to Toe;15;21
BBT;13;23
Top Weekly Series
Chad Hilliard;695
John Hilliard;681
Gary Knight;672
Top Weekly Games
John Hilliard;289
Chad Hilliard;259
Gary Knight;256
B DIVISION
DuBois EMS;25;11
Floorshow;22;14
Jim's Glass;20;16
Alley Kats;19;17
The Muttley Crew;15;21
Top Weekly Series
Ryan Mitskavich;776
Stephen Pierce;741
Kyle Burkett;725
Brad Young;725
Top Weekly Games
Stephen Pierce;289
Brad Young;277
Ryan Mitskavich;276
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Moose Knuckles;21;7
Pin Knockers;15;13
Friendship Hose Co. #2;13;15
Steeple Furniture;12;16
Lithuanian Lightning;6;22
Top Weekly Series
Ed Pernesky;617
Joe Lazore;601
Lou Wells;564
Top Weekly Games
Lou Wells;266
Joe Lazore;237
Josh Inzana;236
DIVISION 2
King Pins;21;7
Hosers;17;11
5 Guys;15;13
Joe's Tux Shop;10;18
The Floorshow;10;18
Top Weekly Series
Jerry Park;650
Chuck Dietz;645
Shane Dietz;584
Top Weekly Games
Robby Micale;246
Mike Lyons;244
Jerry Park;236
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Carpet Spa;20;12
Frank's Pizza;19;13
Johnson Motors;13;19
Aunt Mildred's;12;20
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;508
Peggy Weible;484
Debbie Gallagher;429
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;184
Cherie Naugle;184
Karen Gralla;179
Debbie Gallagher;159