BEELINER
Franks Pizza;6;2
Highway Equipment;5;3
Kelly's Hares;4;4
Murrays Freightliner;4;4
Sandy Club;3;5
Jim's Atlantic;2;6
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;500
Jenna Smith;496
Marilyn Allegretto;471
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;194
Jenna Smith;190
Brenda Peoples;188
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Moose Knuckles;8;0
Steeple Furniture;6;2
Friendship Hose Co. #2;3;5
Pin Knockers;3;5
Lithuanian Lightning;2;6
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Dietz;648
Lou Wells;628
Mike Flock;622
Top Weekly Games
Lou Wells;255
Mike Flock;244
Josh Inzana;228
DIVISION 2
5 Guys;8;0
King Pins;7;1
Joe's Tux Shop;2;6
Hosers;1;7
The Floorshow;0;8
Top Weekly Series
Jerry Park;660
Don Connor;588
Robby Micale;586
Top Weekly Games
Jerry Park;225
Robby Micale;223
Don Connor;218
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;7;5
Carpet Spa;7;5
Johnson Motors;6;6
Aunt Mildred's;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;487
Debbie Gallagher;434
Peggy Weible;402
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;183
Debbie Gallagher;171
Klara Reynolds;157
SPORTSMAN"S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
4 Horsemen;11;5
ARC Restaurants;7;9
DuBois Lanes;6;10
Head to Toe;4;12
BBT;3;13
Top Weekly Series
Chad Hilliard;697
Pat Nosker;675
John Hilliard;666
Top Weekly Games
John Hilliard;255
Bob Ford;247
Jackie Mitskavich;247
B DIVISION
DuBois Ems;14;2
Alley Kats;12;4
Floorshow;10;6
The Muttley Crew;7;9
Jim's Glass;6;10
Top Weekly Series
Ryan Mitskavich;731
Kyle Burkett;726
Kyle Stoddard;706
Top Weekly Games
Brandon Stoneberg;286
Brad Young;258
Stephen Pierce;248
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Mancini's Maulers;104.5;79.5
Crenshaw Crushers;99.5;84.5
Flintstones;93.5;90.5
Randy's Raiders;92.5;91.5
OAC;91;93
Suigs Warriors;71;113
Top Weekly Series
Jamie Wood;715
Carl Haymaker;709
Alex Allender;694
Top Weekly Games
Jamie Wood;300
Dan Straubl;277
Carl Haymaker;268
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Mowrey Plumbing;7;1
Charlie's;7;1
Nedza Funeral Home;5;3
Dan's Pro Shop;4.5;3.5
EVEN
Fat Kid's;4;4
Double Yoi;3.5;4.5
DuBois Lanes;0;8
DIVISION 1
Top Weekly Series
Bill Barry;689
Pat Hanna;686
Don Bedford;654
Top Weekly Games
Pat Hanna;267
Bill Barry;247
Don Bedford;235
Joe Amitrone;235
DIVISION 2
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Shannon;727
Len Klebacha;635
Nick Kuntz;605
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;256
Scott Mowrey;245
Nick Kuntz;238
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Turkey Warriors;6;2
The Flintstones;6;2
Pin Pinchers;4;4
Team Mooney;4;4
The Three Musketeers;4;4
Handsey's;4;4
The Dirty Bubble Blowers;2;6
The Hubba Bubbas;2;6
Top Weekly Series Boys
Dalton Reasinger;331
Lou Baer;315
Hunter Hanna;311
Top Weekly Series Girls
Bella Freas;287
Taylor Roy;270
Emma Roy;256
Top Weekly Games Boys
Jackson Green;135
Hunter Hanna;132
Ayden Roy;116
Nolan Anderson;116
Top Weekly Games Girls
Bella Freas;116
Taylor Roy;111
Emma Roy;108
DUBOIS LANES JUNIORS
Tri Force;6;2
Turkey Thugs;6;2
Gutter Gang;6;2
Alley Masters;5;3
Three Musketeers;5;3
The Strikers;4;4
The Idiotic Bowler;4;4
Hats;3;5
The Bike Riders;3;5
Basic White Girls;3;5
Clout Gods;2;6
Brockway Boyz;1;7
Top Weekly Series Boys
Anthony Manning;650
Cameron Passmore;594
Zack Myers;581
Top Weekly Series Girls
Melia Mitskavich;652
Amanda Decker;544
Morrigan Decker;479
Top Weekly Games Boys
Zack Myers;242
Anthony Manning;236
Kadin Danch;231
Top Weekly Games Girls
Melia Mitskavich;239
Amanda Decker;205
Morrigan Decker;175
FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE
Pro Chem Tech;54;18
Cowan's Monuments;31.5;40.5
Misfits;29.5;42.5
DDC;29;43
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;565
Tracy Shenkle;533
Carolyn Smith;451
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;233
Tracy Shenkle;204
Carolyn Smith;171