BEELINER

Franks Pizza;6;2

Highway Equipment;5;3

Kelly's Hares;4;4

Murrays Freightliner;4;4

Sandy Club;3;5

Jim's Atlantic;2;6

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;500

Jenna Smith;496

Marilyn Allegretto;471

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;194

Jenna Smith;190

Brenda Peoples;188

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Moose Knuckles;8;0

Steeple Furniture;6;2

Friendship Hose Co. #2;3;5

Pin Knockers;3;5

Lithuanian Lightning;2;6

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Dietz;648

Lou Wells;628

Mike Flock;622

Top Weekly Games

Lou Wells;255

Mike Flock;244

Josh Inzana;228

DIVISION 2

5 Guys;8;0

King Pins;7;1

Joe's Tux Shop;2;6

Hosers;1;7

The Floorshow;0;8

Top Weekly Series

Jerry Park;660

Don Connor;588

Robby Micale;586

Top Weekly Games

Jerry Park;225

Robby Micale;223

Don Connor;218

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;7;5

Carpet Spa;7;5

Johnson Motors;6;6

Aunt Mildred's;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;487

Debbie Gallagher;434

Peggy Weible;402

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;183

Debbie Gallagher;171

Klara Reynolds;157

SPORTSMAN"S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

4 Horsemen;11;5

ARC Restaurants;7;9

DuBois Lanes;6;10

Head to Toe;4;12

BBT;3;13

Top Weekly Series

Chad Hilliard;697

Pat Nosker;675

John Hilliard;666

Top Weekly Games

John Hilliard;255

Bob Ford;247

Jackie Mitskavich;247

B DIVISION

DuBois Ems;14;2

Alley Kats;12;4

Floorshow;10;6

The Muttley Crew;7;9

Jim's Glass;6;10

Top Weekly Series

Ryan Mitskavich;731

Kyle Burkett;726

Kyle Stoddard;706

Top Weekly Games

Brandon Stoneberg;286

Brad Young;258

Stephen Pierce;248

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Mancini's Maulers;104.5;79.5

Crenshaw Crushers;99.5;84.5

Flintstones;93.5;90.5

Randy's Raiders;92.5;91.5

OAC;91;93

Suigs Warriors;71;113

Top Weekly Series

Jamie Wood;715

Carl Haymaker;709

Alex Allender;694

Top Weekly Games

Jamie Wood;300

Dan Straubl;277

Carl Haymaker;268

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Mowrey Plumbing;7;1

Charlie's;7;1

Nedza Funeral Home;5;3

Dan's Pro Shop;4.5;3.5

EVEN

Fat Kid's;4;4

Double Yoi;3.5;4.5

DuBois Lanes;0;8

DIVISION 1

Top Weekly Series

Bill Barry;689

Pat Hanna;686

Don Bedford;654

Top Weekly Games

Pat Hanna;267

Bill Barry;247

Don Bedford;235

Joe Amitrone;235

DIVISION 2

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Shannon;727

Len Klebacha;635

Nick Kuntz;605

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;256

Scott Mowrey;245

Nick Kuntz;238

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Turkey Warriors;6;2

The Flintstones;6;2

Pin Pinchers;4;4

Team Mooney;4;4

The Three Musketeers;4;4

Handsey's;4;4

The Dirty Bubble Blowers;2;6

The Hubba Bubbas;2;6

Top Weekly Series Boys

Dalton Reasinger;331

Lou Baer;315

Hunter Hanna;311

Top Weekly Series Girls

Bella Freas;287

Taylor Roy;270

Emma Roy;256

Top Weekly Games Boys

Jackson Green;135

Hunter Hanna;132

Ayden Roy;116

Nolan Anderson;116

Top Weekly Games Girls

Bella Freas;116

Taylor Roy;111

Emma Roy;108

DUBOIS LANES JUNIORS

Tri Force;6;2

Turkey Thugs;6;2

Gutter Gang;6;2

Alley Masters;5;3

Three Musketeers;5;3

The Strikers;4;4

The Idiotic Bowler;4;4

Hats;3;5

The Bike Riders;3;5

Basic White Girls;3;5

Clout Gods;2;6

Brockway Boyz;1;7

Top Weekly Series Boys

Anthony Manning;650

Cameron Passmore;594

Zack Myers;581

Top Weekly Series Girls

Melia Mitskavich;652

Amanda Decker;544

Morrigan Decker;479

Top Weekly Games Boys

Zack Myers;242

Anthony Manning;236

Kadin Danch;231

Top Weekly Games Girls

Melia Mitskavich;239

Amanda Decker;205

Morrigan Decker;175

FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE

Pro Chem Tech;54;18

Cowan's Monuments;31.5;40.5

Misfits;29.5;42.5

DDC;29;43

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;565

Tracy Shenkle;533

Carolyn Smith;451

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;233

Tracy Shenkle;204

Carolyn Smith;171

