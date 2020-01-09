BEAVER MEADOW
Buccaneers;7;1
Capt. Kidds;7;1
Four Turtles;6;2
Barracudas;6;2
Harbor Honeys;5;3
Flamingos;4;4
Hurricanes;4;4
Flowers;2;6
Coral Reefs;2;6
Bimini Babes;2;6
Caribbeans;1;7
Top Weekly Series
Sherry Wolfgang;553
Mary Reed;532
Jenn Graeca;511
Top Weekly Games
Sherry Wolfgang;235
Mary Reed;198
Jenn Graeca;188
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Jumping Jacks;4;0
Tumblers;3.5;0.5
Weight Losers;3;1
Dumb Bells;1;3
Walkers;0.5;3.5
Sprinters;0;4
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;618
Taeng Shaffer;490
Mary Segerberg;484
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;247
Michelle Buskirk;195
Mary Segerberg;189
Taeng Shaffer;177
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
Tri Force;4;0
Gutter Gang;4;0
Alley Masters;3;1
Three Musketeers;3;1
Turkey Thugs;3;1
The Idiotic Bowler;2;2
The Biker Riders;2;2
Hats;1;3
The Strkers;1;3
Basic White Girls;1;3
Clout Gods;0;4
Brockway Boyz;0;4
Top Weekly Series Boys
Melakii Woolbright;678
Kadin Danch;619
Zack Myers;593
Top Weekly Series Girls
Melia Mitskavich;608
Amanda Decker;551
Morrigan Decker;525
Top Weekly Games Boys
Melakii Woolbright;255
Kadin Danch;247
Tyler McIntosh;244
Top Weekly Games Girls
Melia Miskavich;265
Amanda Decker;201
Makayla Nicastro;188
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Team Mooney;4;0
The Flintstones;4;0
The Three Musketeers;3;1
The Hubba Bubbas;2;2
Turkey Warriors;2;2
The Dirty Bubble Blowers;1;3
Pin Pinchers;0;4
Handseys;0;4
Top Weekly Series Boys
Kalen Ruffolo;384
Dalton Reasinger;371
Jackson Green;348
Top Weekly Series Girls
Taylor Roy;328
Bella Freas;318
Emma Roy;267
Top Weekly Games Boys
Kalen Ruffolo;146
Dalton Reasinger;139
Jackson Green;132
Top Weekly Games Girls
Taylor Roy;137
Bella Freas;132
Emma Roy;98
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Mowrey Plumbing;4;0
Charlie's;4;0
Nedza Funeral Home;4;0
Dan's Pro Shop;3.5;0.5
EVEN
Double You;0.5;3.5
Fat Kid's;0;4
DuBois Lanes;0;4
Unknowns;0;4
DIVISION 1
Top Weekly Series
Richard Siple;625
Joe Amitrone;609
Joe Swisher;583
Top Weekly Games
Richard Siple;256
Joe Amitrone;222
Joe Swisher;216
DIVISION 2
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Shannon;698
Nick Kuntz;685
Gary Knight;663
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;248
Nick Kuntz;235
Gary Knight;233
CLOVERLEAF
Steeple Furniture;3;1
S&T Bank;3;1
322 Kutsel Auto;1;3
Dick's Cleaning;1;3
Top Weekly Series
Debbie Anderson;549
Kay Kurtz;480
Brenda Armagost;440
Top Weekly Games
Debbie Anderson;191
Debbie Anderson;191
Sandy Hryn;175
TOWN & COUNTRY
DIVISION 1
Nosker Ins;18.5;9.5
Leggnds Powersports;18;10
Fat Kids Sports Bar;15;13
Salada Plumbing;14;14
Goodfellas;14;14
Janney Financial;13.5;14.5
DIVISON 2
Franks Pizza;18;10
Mid-State Amusement;16;12
Brians Four;13.5;14.5
Head to Toe;13.5;14.5
Balls Bowling;10;18
Top Weekly Series
John Hilliard;776
Kyle Stoddard;685
Ray J. O'Donnell;679
Top Weekly Games
John Hilliard;276
Ray J. O'Donnell;274
Kyle Stoddard;247
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
BBT;3;1
Strosky's Garage;2;2
Open Flow;2;2
W&W Equipment;2;2
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;2;2
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;2;2
BK Asphalt;2;2
Second Strike;1;3
Top Weekly Series
Keven Freas;777
Chris Sharp;723
Cam Tilson;728
Brandon Smith;728
Top Weekly Games
Ryan Mitskavich;279
Alex Allender;268
Scot Meholick;267
Chris Sharp;267
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
4 Pins;13;8
Newcomers;12.5;8.5
Seniors;11.5;9.5
Teddie Bears;10;11
A&B's;8;13
2 Lefts Int Rite;8;13
Top Weekly Series Men
Casey Wolfe;624
Nick Kuntz;620
Christopher Dunworth Sr.;593
Top Weekly Series Women
Sarah Burns;447
Kim Krach;439
Beckie Kriner;431
Top Weekly Games Men
Nick Kuntz;244
Casey Wolfe;233
Jeff Krach;223
Top Weekly Games Women
Kim Krach;167
Anita Todd;166
Heather Woodel;164