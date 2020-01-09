BEAVER MEADOW

Buccaneers;7;1

Capt. Kidds;7;1

Four Turtles;6;2

Barracudas;6;2

Harbor Honeys;5;3

Flamingos;4;4

Hurricanes;4;4

Flowers;2;6

Coral Reefs;2;6

Bimini Babes;2;6

Caribbeans;1;7

Top Weekly Series

Sherry Wolfgang;553

Mary Reed;532

Jenn Graeca;511

Top Weekly Games

Sherry Wolfgang;235

Mary Reed;198

Jenn Graeca;188

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Jumping Jacks;4;0

Tumblers;3.5;0.5

Weight Losers;3;1

Dumb Bells;1;3

Walkers;0.5;3.5

Sprinters;0;4

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;618

Taeng Shaffer;490

Mary Segerberg;484

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;247

Michelle Buskirk;195

Mary Segerberg;189

Taeng Shaffer;177

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

Tri Force;4;0

Gutter Gang;4;0

Alley Masters;3;1

Three Musketeers;3;1

Turkey Thugs;3;1

The Idiotic Bowler;2;2

The Biker Riders;2;2

Hats;1;3

The Strkers;1;3

Basic White Girls;1;3

Clout Gods;0;4

Brockway Boyz;0;4

Top Weekly Series Boys

Melakii Woolbright;678

Kadin Danch;619

Zack Myers;593

Top Weekly Series Girls

Melia Mitskavich;608

Amanda Decker;551

Morrigan Decker;525

Top Weekly Games Boys

Melakii Woolbright;255

Kadin Danch;247

Tyler McIntosh;244

Top Weekly Games Girls

Melia Miskavich;265

Amanda Decker;201

Makayla Nicastro;188

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Team Mooney;4;0

The Flintstones;4;0

The Three Musketeers;3;1

The Hubba Bubbas;2;2

Turkey Warriors;2;2

The Dirty Bubble Blowers;1;3

Pin Pinchers;0;4

Handseys;0;4

Top Weekly Series Boys

Kalen Ruffolo;384

Dalton Reasinger;371

Jackson Green;348

Top Weekly Series Girls

Taylor Roy;328

Bella Freas;318

Emma Roy;267

Top Weekly Games Boys

Kalen Ruffolo;146

Dalton Reasinger;139

Jackson Green;132

Top Weekly Games Girls

Taylor Roy;137

Bella Freas;132

Emma Roy;98

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Mowrey Plumbing;4;0

Charlie's;4;0

Nedza Funeral Home;4;0

Dan's Pro Shop;3.5;0.5

EVEN

Double You;0.5;3.5

Fat Kid's;0;4

DuBois Lanes;0;4

Unknowns;0;4

DIVISION 1

Top Weekly Series

Richard Siple;625

Joe Amitrone;609

Joe Swisher;583

Top Weekly Games

Richard Siple;256

Joe Amitrone;222

Joe Swisher;216

DIVISION 2

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Shannon;698

Nick Kuntz;685

Gary Knight;663

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;248

Nick Kuntz;235

Gary Knight;233

CLOVERLEAF

Steeple Furniture;3;1

S&T Bank;3;1

322 Kutsel Auto;1;3

Dick's Cleaning;1;3

Top Weekly Series

Debbie Anderson;549

Kay Kurtz;480

Brenda Armagost;440

Top Weekly Games

Debbie Anderson;191

Debbie Anderson;191

Sandy Hryn;175

TOWN & COUNTRY

DIVISION 1

Nosker Ins;18.5;9.5

Leggnds Powersports;18;10

Fat Kids Sports Bar;15;13

Salada Plumbing;14;14

Goodfellas;14;14

Janney Financial;13.5;14.5

DIVISON 2

Franks Pizza;18;10

Mid-State Amusement;16;12

Brians Four;13.5;14.5

Head to Toe;13.5;14.5

Balls Bowling;10;18

Top Weekly Series

John Hilliard;776

Kyle Stoddard;685

Ray J. O'Donnell;679

Top Weekly Games

John Hilliard;276

Ray J. O'Donnell;274

Kyle Stoddard;247

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

BBT;3;1

Strosky's Garage;2;2

Open Flow;2;2

W&W Equipment;2;2

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;2;2

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;2;2

BK Asphalt;2;2

Second Strike;1;3

Top Weekly Series

Keven Freas;777

Chris Sharp;723

Cam Tilson;728

Brandon Smith;728

Top Weekly Games

Ryan Mitskavich;279

Alex Allender;268

Scot Meholick;267

Chris Sharp;267

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

4 Pins;13;8

Newcomers;12.5;8.5

Seniors;11.5;9.5

Teddie Bears;10;11

A&B's;8;13

2 Lefts Int Rite;8;13

Top Weekly Series Men

Casey Wolfe;624

Nick Kuntz;620

Christopher Dunworth Sr.;593

Top Weekly Series Women

Sarah Burns;447

Kim Krach;439

Beckie Kriner;431

Top Weekly Games Men

Nick Kuntz;244

Casey Wolfe;233

Jeff Krach;223

Top Weekly Games Women

Kim Krach;167

Anita Todd;166

Heather Woodel;164

Recommended for you