DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;24;8

Johnson Motors;19;13

Carpet Spa;12;20

Aunt Mildred's;9;23

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;518

Peggy Weible;500

Debbie Gallagher;447

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;191

Marilyn Busatto;174

Peggy Weible;172

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Tumblers;25;7

Walkers;24;8

Dumb Bells;18;14

Weight Losers;17;15

Sprinters;17;15

Joggers;17;15

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;581

Taeng Shaffer;471

Patty Huffman;461

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;227

Taeng Shaffer;188

Bonnie Kuntz;173

TOWN & COUNTY

DIVISION 1

Jack's Garage;10;6

Fat Kids Sports Bar;9;7

Nosker Ins;8;8

Coca Cola;7;9

Salada Plumbing;7;9

Janney Financial;2;14

DIVISION 2

Kingpins;12;4

Goodfellas;11;5

Head to Toe;11;5

Franks Pizza;7;9

Brians Four;6;10

Balls Bowling;6;10

Top Weekly Series

Kenny White;769

Les Weible;706

Dalton Doverspike;677

Top Weekly Games

Randy Spenser;287

Kenny White;266, 258

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Who Knows;24;8

Busters;22;10

King Pins;19;13

Super Stars;19;13

King and Queens;17;15

Bowling Queens;14;18

Justice;13;19

Top Weekly Series Boys

Wyatt Munn;438

Dalton Reasinger;372

Louie Baer;352

Top Weekly Series Girls

Taylor Roy;301

Ayvah Taylor;245

Emma Roy;227

Top Weekly Games Boys

Wyatt Munn;180

Louie Baer;152

Aiden Via;136

Top Weekly Games Girls

Taylor Roy;111

Hayley Hanna;92

Emma Roy;91

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

House Shot Heroes;22;10

That's How We Roll;19.5;12.5

Tri Force;18.5;13.5

Strikes-R-Us;18.5;13.5

Turkey Thugs;17;15

Pinheads;15.5;16.5

Three Musketeers;15;17

Tree Huggers;14.5;17.5

Thumbs Up;14.5;17.5

Buck Hunters;14;18

Gutter Gang;12;20

Hats;11;21

Top Weekly Series Boys

Antonio Willar;780

Creed Knepp;599

Ryan Mitskavich;579

Top Weekly Series Girls

Melia Mitskavich;636

Morrigan Decker;586

Amanda Decker;527

Top Weekly Games Boys

Antonio Willar;268

Creed Knepp;237

Ryan Mitskavich;236

Top Weekly Games Girls

Melia Mitskavich;234

Morrigan Decker;224

Amanda Decker;179

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Strosky's Garage;18;10

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;18;10

Innovative;15;13

Second Strike;14;14

Open Flow;13;15

Jack's Garage;12;16

BK Asphalt;12;16

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;11;17

Home Slice Pizza;9;19

Top Weekly Series

Scot Meholick;764

Shawn Gregory;729

Ray Reed;726

Top Weekly Games

Brian Doel;276

Shawn Gregory ;266

Scot Meholick;266

GOLD LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Double You;6;2

]Fat Kids's;5;3

Dan's Pro Shop;4;4

W&W Equipment;4;4

Firehouse Pizzeria;2;6

DuBois Lanes;1;7

Top Weekly Series

Matt Klebacha;711

Bill Barry;687

Shawn Gregory;686

Top Weekly Games

Matt Klebacha;265, 244

Tim Nedza;245

DIVISION 2

Criminals;8;0

Charlie's;7;1

Nedza Funeral Home;5;3

Goon Squad;3;5

Kutsels 322 Auto;2;6

Mowrey Plumbing;1;7

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Shannon;694

Dalton Doverspike;689

Nick Kuntz;685

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;275

Scott Mowrey;267

Dalton Doverspike;258

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Mancini's Maulers;39;30

Randy's Raiders;38;31

OAC;38;31

Suigs Warriors;37.5;31.5

Flintstones;31.5;37.5

Crenshaw Crushers;23;46

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Sedor;679

Ron Sunealitis;634

Kevin Boyle;629

Top Weekly Games

Joe Amitrone;246

Jeff Sedor;241

Paul Fritz;236

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

4 Pins;7;5

Seniors;7;5

IV Bolwus;6;6

A&B's;6;6

Teddie Bears;5;7

Duck Pins;5;7

Top Weekly Series Men

Christoper Dunworth Sr.;609

Jason Hallowell;574

Brandon Shute;546

Top Weekly Series Women

Jeri Watson;656

Klara Reynolds;428

Sarah Burns;420

Top Weekly Games Men

Christopher Dunworth Sr.;234

Jason Hallowell;201

Joe Grecco;191

Top Weekly Games Women

Jeri Watson;226

Carissa Micale;180

Trudy hallowed;168

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE (Feb. 22)

DIVISION A

DuBois Lanes;23;13

ARC Restaurants;19;17

4 Horsemen;17;19

KMI;16;20

Top Weekly Series

Tim Dennis;746

John Hilliard;745

Scott Orcutt;684

Top Weekly Games

John Hilliard;279

Scott Orcutt;278

Tim Dennis;257

DIVISION B

Mills Team;20;16

Head to Toe;18.5;17.5

Alley Kats;18;18

Floorshow;12.5;23.5

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Burkett;720

Jim Mills;694

Stephen Pierce;670

Top Weekly Games

Jim Mills;276

Kyle Burkett;268, 245

Stephen Pierce;245

BEELINER (Feb. 20)

Jim's Atlantic;21.5;6.5

Highway Equipment;20;8

Franks Pizza;13;15

Murrays Freightliner;11.5;16.5

Jim's Glass;10;18

Sandy Club;8;20

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;547

Taeng Shaffer;532

Brenda Wallace;507

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;199, 194

Taeng Shaffer;195

Deb Benninger;190

Dixie Horn;190

BEELINER (Feb. 27)

Jim's Atlantic;22.5;9.5

Highway Equipment;21;11

Franks Pizza;15;17

Murrays Freightliner;13.5;18.5

Jim's Glass;13;19

Sandy Club;11;21

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;533

Taeng Shaffer;511

Deb Benninger;508

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;201

Megan Vallely;191

Taeng Shaffer;189

BEAVER MEADOW

Flamingos;21;7

Caribbeans;17;11

Buccaneers;17;11

Barracudas;17;11

Coral Reefs;16;12

Treasure Chest;15;13

Capt. Kidds;14;14

Harbor Honeys;14;14

Four Turtles;12;16

Hurricanes;11;17

Bimini Babes;10;18

Flowers;4;24

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;553

Mary Reuscher;482

Peggy Weible;481

Top Weekly Games

Karen Deloia;197

Mary Reed;193

Elvie delaTorre;185

Meg Hough;185

CLOVERLEAF

S&T Bank;25;3

Dicks Cleaning;18;10

Steeple Furniture;16;12

Rhodes Construction;13;15

322 Kutsel Auto Sales;12;16

Top Weekly Series

Debbie Anderson;566

Nancy Huffman;503

Patty Huffman;464

Top Weekly Games

Debbie Anderson;219, 194

Marian Douthit;188

Nancy Huffman;188

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE (Mar. 1)

DIVISION A

DuBois Lanes;27;13

ARC Restaurants;23;17

KMI;20;20

4 Horsemen;20;20

Top Weekly Series

Dan Overholser;729

Pat Nosker;719

Nate Dennis Sr.;707

Top Weekly Games

Pat Nosker;280

John Hilliard;278

Will Wayne;276

DIVISION B

Mills Team;20;20

Head to Toe;19.5;20.5

Alley Kats;18;22

Floorshow;12.5;27.5

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;627

Stephen Pierce;624

Dalton Doverspike;618

Top Weekly Games

Dalton Doverspike;258

Stephen Pierce;233

Riche Petrillo;232

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

The Floorshow;21;7

Steeple Furniture;14;14

Lithuanian Lightning;14;14

Moose Knuckles;7;21

Top Weekly Series

Jesse Schindley;571

Ed Pernesky;555

Lou Wells;553

Top Weekly Games

Tom McIntosh;214

Joe Lazore;213

Lou Wells;212

DIVISION 2

Joe's Tux Shop;18;10

Friendship Hose Co. #2;16;12

Hosers;14;14

5 Guys 15 Balls;10;18

Top Weekly Series

Bruce Sedor;644

Chuck Dietz;637

Dave Miller;601

Top Weekly Games

Joe Swisher;258

Jerry Park;244

Dave Miller;243

