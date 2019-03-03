DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;24;8
Johnson Motors;19;13
Carpet Spa;12;20
Aunt Mildred's;9;23
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;518
Peggy Weible;500
Debbie Gallagher;447
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;191
Marilyn Busatto;174
Peggy Weible;172
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Tumblers;25;7
Walkers;24;8
Dumb Bells;18;14
Weight Losers;17;15
Sprinters;17;15
Joggers;17;15
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;581
Taeng Shaffer;471
Patty Huffman;461
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;227
Taeng Shaffer;188
Bonnie Kuntz;173
TOWN & COUNTY
DIVISION 1
Jack's Garage;10;6
Fat Kids Sports Bar;9;7
Nosker Ins;8;8
Coca Cola;7;9
Salada Plumbing;7;9
Janney Financial;2;14
DIVISION 2
Kingpins;12;4
Goodfellas;11;5
Head to Toe;11;5
Franks Pizza;7;9
Brians Four;6;10
Balls Bowling;6;10
Top Weekly Series
Kenny White;769
Les Weible;706
Dalton Doverspike;677
Top Weekly Games
Randy Spenser;287
Kenny White;266, 258
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Who Knows;24;8
Busters;22;10
King Pins;19;13
Super Stars;19;13
King and Queens;17;15
Bowling Queens;14;18
Justice;13;19
Top Weekly Series Boys
Wyatt Munn;438
Dalton Reasinger;372
Louie Baer;352
Top Weekly Series Girls
Taylor Roy;301
Ayvah Taylor;245
Emma Roy;227
Top Weekly Games Boys
Wyatt Munn;180
Louie Baer;152
Aiden Via;136
Top Weekly Games Girls
Taylor Roy;111
Hayley Hanna;92
Emma Roy;91
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
House Shot Heroes;22;10
That's How We Roll;19.5;12.5
Tri Force;18.5;13.5
Strikes-R-Us;18.5;13.5
Turkey Thugs;17;15
Pinheads;15.5;16.5
Three Musketeers;15;17
Tree Huggers;14.5;17.5
Thumbs Up;14.5;17.5
Buck Hunters;14;18
Gutter Gang;12;20
Hats;11;21
Top Weekly Series Boys
Antonio Willar;780
Creed Knepp;599
Ryan Mitskavich;579
Top Weekly Series Girls
Melia Mitskavich;636
Morrigan Decker;586
Amanda Decker;527
Top Weekly Games Boys
Antonio Willar;268
Creed Knepp;237
Ryan Mitskavich;236
Top Weekly Games Girls
Melia Mitskavich;234
Morrigan Decker;224
Amanda Decker;179
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Strosky's Garage;18;10
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;18;10
Innovative;15;13
Second Strike;14;14
Open Flow;13;15
Jack's Garage;12;16
BK Asphalt;12;16
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;11;17
Home Slice Pizza;9;19
Top Weekly Series
Scot Meholick;764
Shawn Gregory;729
Ray Reed;726
Top Weekly Games
Brian Doel;276
Shawn Gregory ;266
Scot Meholick;266
GOLD LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Double You;6;2
]Fat Kids's;5;3
Dan's Pro Shop;4;4
W&W Equipment;4;4
Firehouse Pizzeria;2;6
DuBois Lanes;1;7
Top Weekly Series
Matt Klebacha;711
Bill Barry;687
Shawn Gregory;686
Top Weekly Games
Matt Klebacha;265, 244
Tim Nedza;245
DIVISION 2
Criminals;8;0
Charlie's;7;1
Nedza Funeral Home;5;3
Goon Squad;3;5
Kutsels 322 Auto;2;6
Mowrey Plumbing;1;7
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Shannon;694
Dalton Doverspike;689
Nick Kuntz;685
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;275
Scott Mowrey;267
Dalton Doverspike;258
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Mancini's Maulers;39;30
Randy's Raiders;38;31
OAC;38;31
Suigs Warriors;37.5;31.5
Flintstones;31.5;37.5
Crenshaw Crushers;23;46
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Sedor;679
Ron Sunealitis;634
Kevin Boyle;629
Top Weekly Games
Joe Amitrone;246
Jeff Sedor;241
Paul Fritz;236
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
4 Pins;7;5
Seniors;7;5
IV Bolwus;6;6
A&B's;6;6
Teddie Bears;5;7
Duck Pins;5;7
Top Weekly Series Men
Christoper Dunworth Sr.;609
Jason Hallowell;574
Brandon Shute;546
Top Weekly Series Women
Jeri Watson;656
Klara Reynolds;428
Sarah Burns;420
Top Weekly Games Men
Christopher Dunworth Sr.;234
Jason Hallowell;201
Joe Grecco;191
Top Weekly Games Women
Jeri Watson;226
Carissa Micale;180
Trudy hallowed;168
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE (Feb. 22)
DIVISION A
DuBois Lanes;23;13
ARC Restaurants;19;17
4 Horsemen;17;19
KMI;16;20
Top Weekly Series
Tim Dennis;746
John Hilliard;745
Scott Orcutt;684
Top Weekly Games
John Hilliard;279
Scott Orcutt;278
Tim Dennis;257
DIVISION B
Mills Team;20;16
Head to Toe;18.5;17.5
Alley Kats;18;18
Floorshow;12.5;23.5
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Burkett;720
Jim Mills;694
Stephen Pierce;670
Top Weekly Games
Jim Mills;276
Kyle Burkett;268, 245
Stephen Pierce;245
BEELINER (Feb. 20)
Jim's Atlantic;21.5;6.5
Highway Equipment;20;8
Franks Pizza;13;15
Murrays Freightliner;11.5;16.5
Jim's Glass;10;18
Sandy Club;8;20
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;547
Taeng Shaffer;532
Brenda Wallace;507
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;199, 194
Taeng Shaffer;195
Deb Benninger;190
Dixie Horn;190
BEELINER (Feb. 27)
Jim's Atlantic;22.5;9.5
Highway Equipment;21;11
Franks Pizza;15;17
Murrays Freightliner;13.5;18.5
Jim's Glass;13;19
Sandy Club;11;21
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;533
Taeng Shaffer;511
Deb Benninger;508
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;201
Megan Vallely;191
Taeng Shaffer;189
BEAVER MEADOW
Flamingos;21;7
Caribbeans;17;11
Buccaneers;17;11
Barracudas;17;11
Coral Reefs;16;12
Treasure Chest;15;13
Capt. Kidds;14;14
Harbor Honeys;14;14
Four Turtles;12;16
Hurricanes;11;17
Bimini Babes;10;18
Flowers;4;24
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;553
Mary Reuscher;482
Peggy Weible;481
Top Weekly Games
Karen Deloia;197
Mary Reed;193
Elvie delaTorre;185
Meg Hough;185
CLOVERLEAF
S&T Bank;25;3
Dicks Cleaning;18;10
Steeple Furniture;16;12
Rhodes Construction;13;15
322 Kutsel Auto Sales;12;16
Top Weekly Series
Debbie Anderson;566
Nancy Huffman;503
Patty Huffman;464
Top Weekly Games
Debbie Anderson;219, 194
Marian Douthit;188
Nancy Huffman;188
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE (Mar. 1)
DIVISION A
DuBois Lanes;27;13
ARC Restaurants;23;17
KMI;20;20
4 Horsemen;20;20
Top Weekly Series
Dan Overholser;729
Pat Nosker;719
Nate Dennis Sr.;707
Top Weekly Games
Pat Nosker;280
John Hilliard;278
Will Wayne;276
DIVISION B
Mills Team;20;20
Head to Toe;19.5;20.5
Alley Kats;18;22
Floorshow;12.5;27.5
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;627
Stephen Pierce;624
Dalton Doverspike;618
Top Weekly Games
Dalton Doverspike;258
Stephen Pierce;233
Riche Petrillo;232
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
The Floorshow;21;7
Steeple Furniture;14;14
Lithuanian Lightning;14;14
Moose Knuckles;7;21
Top Weekly Series
Jesse Schindley;571
Ed Pernesky;555
Lou Wells;553
Top Weekly Games
Tom McIntosh;214
Joe Lazore;213
Lou Wells;212
DIVISION 2
Joe's Tux Shop;18;10
Friendship Hose Co. #2;16;12
Hosers;14;14
5 Guys 15 Balls;10;18
Top Weekly Series
Bruce Sedor;644
Chuck Dietz;637
Dave Miller;601
Top Weekly Games
Joe Swisher;258
Jerry Park;244
Dave Miller;243
