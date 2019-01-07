BEELINER
Highway Equipment;4;0
Jim's Atlantic;3;1
Franks Pizza;3;1
Jim's Glass;1;3
Sandy Club;1;3
Murrays Freightliner;0;4
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;534
Brenda Wallace;471
Helena Wallace;462
Top Weekly Games
Brenda Wallace;189
Michelle Buskirk;186, 179
Rosie Leach;176
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Moose Knuckles;32.5;23.5
Lithuanian Lightning;29;27
Steeple Furniture;27;29
The Floorshow;27;29
Top Weekly Series
Jesse Schindley;597
Jon Davis;552
Jim Nowak;551
Top Weekly Games
Jesse Schindley;230
Jeff Sprague;211
Jim Nowak;210
DIVISION 2
Friendship Hose Co. #2;32.5;23.5
Joe's Tux Shop;32.5;23.5
Hosers;24.5;31.5
5 Guys 15 Balls;19;37
Top Weekly Series
Greg Sedor;643
Jerry Park;638
Chuck Dietz;623
Top Weekly Games
Greg Sedor;276
Shane Dietz;257
Chuck Dietz;237
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Randy's Raiders;88.5;49.5
Suigs Warriors;77.5;60.5
OAC;68.5;69.5
Flintstones;64;74
Crenshaw Crushers;60;78
Mancini's Maulers;55.5;82.5
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Sedor;677
Kevin Boyle;676
John Paladino;674
Top Weekly Games
Jeff Sedor;260
Rick Meredith;257
John Paladino;256
SPORSTMAN'S LEAGUE
DIVISION A
DuBois Lanes;6;2
KMI;4;4
Arc Restaurants;3;5
4 Horsemen;2;6
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;714
Will Wayne;690
Chad Hilliard;652
Top Weekly Games
Pat Nosker;259
Chad Hilliard;249
Will Wayne;247
DIVISION B
Mills Team;6;2
Floorshow;4;4
Alley Kats;4;4
Head to Toe;3;5
Top Weekly Series
Dalton Doverspike;745
Kyle Burkett;682
Shane Frantz;675
Top Weekly Games
Dalton Doverspike;289, 269
Kyle Burkett;270
