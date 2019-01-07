BEELINER

Highway Equipment;4;0

Jim's Atlantic;3;1

Franks Pizza;3;1

Jim's Glass;1;3

Sandy Club;1;3

Murrays Freightliner;0;4

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;534

Brenda Wallace;471

Helena Wallace;462

Top Weekly Games

Brenda Wallace;189

Michelle Buskirk;186, 179

Rosie Leach;176

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Moose Knuckles;32.5;23.5

Lithuanian Lightning;29;27

Steeple Furniture;27;29

The Floorshow;27;29

Top Weekly Series

Jesse Schindley;597

Jon Davis;552

Jim Nowak;551

Top Weekly Games

Jesse Schindley;230

Jeff Sprague;211

Jim Nowak;210

DIVISION 2

Friendship Hose Co. #2;32.5;23.5

Joe's Tux Shop;32.5;23.5

Hosers;24.5;31.5

5 Guys 15 Balls;19;37

Top Weekly Series

Greg Sedor;643

Jerry Park;638

Chuck Dietz;623

Top Weekly Games

Greg Sedor;276

Shane Dietz;257

Chuck Dietz;237

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Randy's Raiders;88.5;49.5

Suigs Warriors;77.5;60.5

OAC;68.5;69.5

Flintstones;64;74

Crenshaw Crushers;60;78

Mancini's Maulers;55.5;82.5

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Sedor;677

Kevin Boyle;676

John Paladino;674

Top Weekly Games

Jeff Sedor;260

Rick Meredith;257

John Paladino;256

SPORSTMAN'S LEAGUE

DIVISION A

DuBois Lanes;6;2

KMI;4;4

Arc Restaurants;3;5

4 Horsemen;2;6

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;714

Will Wayne;690

Chad Hilliard;652

Top Weekly Games

Pat Nosker;259

Chad Hilliard;249

Will Wayne;247

DIVISION B

Mills Team;6;2

Floorshow;4;4

Alley Kats;4;4

Head to Toe;3;5

Top Weekly Series

Dalton Doverspike;745

Kyle Burkett;682

Shane Frantz;675

Top Weekly Games

Dalton Doverspike;289, 269

Kyle Burkett;270

