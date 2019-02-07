BEAVER MEADOW
Flamingos;14;6
Caribbeans;13;7
Buccaneers;13;7
Barracudas;12;8
Capt. Kidds;11;9
Harbor Honeys;11;9
Treasure Chests;10;10
Four Turtles;9;11
Coral Reefs;9;11
Bimini Babes;9;11
Hurricanes;6;14
Flowers;3;17
Top Weekly Series
Donn Wisniewski;493
Luann Chiappelli;474
Mary Reuscher;474
Top Weekly Games
Judi Boyce;182
Karla Korb;175
Mary Reuscher;173
CHURCH BOWLING LEAGUE
Presbyterian #1;11;1
NRC;11;1
I.C.;8;4
Roseville Chapel;8;4
Evan. Mixed;7;5
Church of Christ;4;8
Presbyterian #2;4;8
Mount Pleasant;4;8
Mount Tabor;2;10
Top Weekly Series
Russ Goddard Jr.;647
Rob Matson;626
Geoff Seacrist;612
Top Weekly Games
Rob Matson;268
Russ Goddard Jr.;256, 247
Bill Gatehouse;233
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;13;7
Johnson Motors;12;8
Carpet Spa;9;11
And Mildreds;6;14
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;563
Debbie Gallagher;453
Peggy Weible;451
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;235
Debbie Gallagher;158
Peggy Weible;156
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Dumb Bells;16;4
Tumblers;14;6
Walkers;13;7
Weight Losers;12;8
Spirnters;11;9
Joggers;10;10
Jumping Jacks;4;16
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;572
Taeng Shaffer;504
Karen Gralla;474
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;204
Ashely Naugle;200
Taeng Shaffer;189
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Busters;14;6
Super Stars;13;7
Who Knows;13;7
King Pins;11;9
Bowling Queens;11;9
King and Queens;11;9
Justice;7;13
Top Weekly Series Boys
Aiden Via;345
Logan Anderson;308
Dalton Reasinger;308
Top Weekly Series Girls
Ayvah Taylor;275
Bella Freas;258
Taylor Roy;253
Top Weekly Games Boys
Louie Baer;134
Ayden Roy;131
Aiden Via;126
Top Weekly Games Girls
Taylor Roy;111
Ayvah Taylor;103
Bella Freas;94
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
House Shot Heroes;14;6
Tri Force;13.5;6.5
Turkey Thugs;13;7
Three Musketeers;13;7
Thumbs Up;12;8
That's How We Roll;10;10
Buck Hunters;10;10
Strikes-R-Us;8.5;11.5
Tree Huggers;7.5;12.5
Pinheads;7.5;12.5
Gutter Gang;7;13
Hats;4;16
Top Weekly Series Boys
Ryan Mitskavich;814
Antonio Willar;767
Kadin Danch;673
Top Weekly Series Girls
Melia Mitskavich;613
Amanda Decker;504
Morrigan Decker;484
Top Weekly Games Boys
Ryan Mitskavich;279
Antonio Willar;278
Kadin Danch;259
Top Weekly Games Girls
Melia Mitskavich;212
Amanda Decker;195
Jocelyn Hallowell;181
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
IV Bowlus;2;1
Seniors;2;1
Duck Pins;2;1
4 Pints;1;2
Teddie Bears;1;2
A&B's;1;2
Top Weekly Series Men
Tony Morelli;673
Robby Micale;609
Jeff Krach;589
Top Weekly Series Women
Jeri Watson;544
Kim Krach;483
Klara Reynolds;455
Top Weekly Games Men
Tony Morelli;288
Jeff Krach;244
Brandon Shute;241
Top Weekly Games Women
Jeri Watson;236
Kim Krach;171
Klara Reynolds;161
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
1. The Big "O"
2. DuBois VFW
Top Weekly Series
Carl Haymaker;701
Cam Tilson Jr.;657
Top Weekly Games
Carl Haymaker;279
Cam Tilson Jr.;268
DIVISION 2
1. Alexander Survey
2. Bills Tractor & Paint
Top Weekly Series
Pat Hanna;723
Randy Spencer;675
Top Weekly Games
Randy Spencer;276
Rick Cooper;257
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
1. The Big "O"
2. DuBois VFW
Top Weekly Series
Cam Tilson;747
Terry Gray;720
Top Weekly Games
Cam Tilson;300
Kyle Shannon;255
DIVISION 2
1. Alexander Survey
2. Low Rollers
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;780
Roger Manning;666
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Stoddard;279
Rober Woolbirght;254
CLOVERLEAF
S&T Bank;18;2
Dick's Cleaning;12;8
Steeple Furniture;11;9
322 Kutsel Auto Sales;101;10
Rhodes Construction;9;11
Top Weekly Series
Sherry Carney;485
Alyssa Carney;464
Lulu Ramsey;462
Top Weekly Games
Nancy Huffman;185
Kay Kurtz;183
Sherry Carney;175
