BEAVER MEADOW

Flamingos;14;6

Caribbeans;13;7

Buccaneers;13;7

Barracudas;12;8

Capt. Kidds;11;9

Harbor Honeys;11;9

Treasure Chests;10;10

Four Turtles;9;11

Coral Reefs;9;11

Bimini Babes;9;11

Hurricanes;6;14

Flowers;3;17

Top Weekly Series

Donn Wisniewski;493

Luann Chiappelli;474

Mary Reuscher;474

Top Weekly Games

Judi Boyce;182

Karla Korb;175

Mary Reuscher;173

CHURCH BOWLING LEAGUE

Presbyterian #1;11;1

NRC;11;1

I.C.;8;4

Roseville Chapel;8;4

Evan. Mixed;7;5

Church of Christ;4;8

Presbyterian #2;4;8

Mount Pleasant;4;8

Mount Tabor;2;10

Top Weekly Series

Russ Goddard Jr.;647

Rob Matson;626

Geoff Seacrist;612

Top Weekly Games

Rob Matson;268

Russ Goddard Jr.;256, 247

Bill Gatehouse;233

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;13;7

Johnson Motors;12;8

Carpet Spa;9;11

And Mildreds;6;14

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;563

Debbie Gallagher;453

Peggy Weible;451

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;235

Debbie Gallagher;158

Peggy Weible;156

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Dumb Bells;16;4

Tumblers;14;6

Walkers;13;7

Weight Losers;12;8

Spirnters;11;9

Joggers;10;10

Jumping Jacks;4;16

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;572

Taeng Shaffer;504

Karen Gralla;474

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;204

Ashely Naugle;200

Taeng Shaffer;189

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Busters;14;6

Super Stars;13;7

Who Knows;13;7

King Pins;11;9

Bowling Queens;11;9

King and Queens;11;9

Justice;7;13

Top Weekly Series Boys

Aiden Via;345

Logan Anderson;308

Dalton Reasinger;308

Top Weekly Series Girls

Ayvah Taylor;275

Bella Freas;258

Taylor Roy;253

Top Weekly Games Boys

Louie Baer;134

Ayden Roy;131

Aiden Via;126

Top Weekly Games Girls

Taylor Roy;111

Ayvah Taylor;103

Bella Freas;94

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

House Shot Heroes;14;6

Tri Force;13.5;6.5

Turkey Thugs;13;7

Three Musketeers;13;7

Thumbs Up;12;8

That's How We Roll;10;10

Buck Hunters;10;10

Strikes-R-Us;8.5;11.5

Tree Huggers;7.5;12.5

Pinheads;7.5;12.5

Gutter Gang;7;13

Hats;4;16

Top Weekly Series Boys

Ryan Mitskavich;814

Antonio Willar;767

Kadin Danch;673

Top Weekly Series Girls

Melia Mitskavich;613

Amanda Decker;504

Morrigan Decker;484

Top Weekly Games Boys

Ryan Mitskavich;279

Antonio Willar;278

Kadin Danch;259

Top Weekly Games Girls

Melia Mitskavich;212

Amanda Decker;195

Jocelyn Hallowell;181

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

IV Bowlus;2;1

Seniors;2;1

Duck Pins;2;1

4 Pints;1;2

Teddie Bears;1;2

A&B's;1;2

Top Weekly Series Men

Tony Morelli;673

Robby Micale;609

Jeff Krach;589

Top Weekly Series Women

Jeri Watson;544

Kim Krach;483

Klara Reynolds;455

Top Weekly Games Men

Tony Morelli;288

Jeff Krach;244

Brandon Shute;241

Top Weekly Games Women

Jeri Watson;236

Kim Krach;171

Klara Reynolds;161

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

1. The Big "O"

2. DuBois VFW

Top Weekly Series

Carl Haymaker;701

Cam Tilson Jr.;657

Top Weekly Games

Carl Haymaker;279

Cam Tilson Jr.;268

DIVISION 2

1. Alexander Survey

2. Bills Tractor & Paint

Top Weekly Series

Pat Hanna;723

Randy Spencer;675

Top Weekly Games

Randy Spencer;276

Rick Cooper;257

CLOVERLEAF

S&T Bank;18;2

Dick's Cleaning;12;8

Steeple Furniture;11;9

322 Kutsel Auto Sales;101;10

Rhodes Construction;9;11

Top Weekly Series

Sherry Carney;485

Alyssa Carney;464

Lulu Ramsey;462

Top Weekly Games

Nancy Huffman;185

Kay Kurtz;183

Sherry Carney;175

