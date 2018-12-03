SCOTTY'S DONUT CLASSIC

Open Flow;11;5

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;10;6

BK Asphalt;10;6

Strosky's Garage;8;8

Innovative;7;9

Home Slice Pizza;7;9

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;7;9

Jack's Garage;6;10

Second Strike;3;13

Top Weekly Series

Brian Doel;764

Brandon Smith;747

Ed Strosky;742

Top Weekly Games

Ed Strosky;279

Brandon Smith;277

Jason Wayne;277

CLOVERLEAF

Steeple Furniture;29.5;185

Kutsel 322 Auto Sales;29.5;18.5

S&T Bank;29;19

Rhodes Construction;27;21

Dick's Cleaning;26;22

Top Weekly Series

Kay Kurtz;492

Nacy Huffman;440

Lulu Ramsey;439

Top Weekly Games

Kay Kurtz;170, 162

Brenda Armagost;165

Luly Ramsey;162

