SCOTTY'S DONUT CLASSIC
Open Flow;11;5
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;10;6
BK Asphalt;10;6
Strosky's Garage;8;8
Innovative;7;9
Home Slice Pizza;7;9
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;7;9
Jack's Garage;6;10
Second Strike;3;13
Top Weekly Series
Brian Doel;764
Brandon Smith;747
Ed Strosky;742
Top Weekly Games
Ed Strosky;279
Brandon Smith;277
Jason Wayne;277
CLOVERLEAF
Steeple Furniture;29.5;185
Kutsel 322 Auto Sales;29.5;18.5
S&T Bank;29;19
Rhodes Construction;27;21
Dick's Cleaning;26;22
Top Weekly Series
Kay Kurtz;492
Nacy Huffman;440
Lulu Ramsey;439
Top Weekly Games
Kay Kurtz;170, 162
Brenda Armagost;165
Luly Ramsey;162
