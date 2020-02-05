CLOVERLEAF
S&T Bank;13;7
Dick's Cleaning;13;7
Steeple Furniture;7;13
322 Kutsel Auto;7;13
Top Weekly Series
Kay Kurtz;506
Debbie Anderson;502
Brenda Anderson;478
Top Weekly Games
Debbie Anderson;196
Brenda Anderson;174
Kay Kurtz;170
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Strosky's Garage;16;4
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;14;6
BBT;11;9
Open Flow;11;9
W&W Equipment;11;9
Second Strike;6;14
BK Asphalt;6;14
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;5;15
Top Weekly Series
Andy Werner;763
Brian Doel;761
Scot Meholick;736
Top Weekly Games
Andy Werner;279
Brian Doel;279
Shawn Gregory;268
Scot Meholick;268
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Weight Losses;13;7
Tumblers;12.5;7.5
Dumb Bells;12;8
Sprinters;8;12
Walkers;7.5;12.5
Jumping Jacks;7;13
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;504
Mary Segerberg;478
Kathy Bowser;470
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;180
Mary Segerberg;180
Kathy Bowser;179
TOWN & COUNTRY
DIVISION 1
Legends Powersports;4;0
Salada Plumbing;3;1
Goodfellas;3;1
Noskers Ins;1;3
Fat Kids Sports Bar;1;3
Janney Financial;1;3
DIVISION 2
Brians Four;4;0
Mid-State Amusement;3;1
Balls Bowling;3;1
Franks Pizza;1;3
Head to Toe;0;4
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;817
Kenny White;773
Jackie Mitskavich;711
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Stoddard;288
Kenny White;279
Jackie Mitskavich;259
BEAVER MEADOW
Flamingos;16;8
Captain Kidds;15;9
Four Turtles;13.5;10.5
Coral Reefs;13;11
Barracudas;13;11
Flowers;12;12
Buccaneers;12;12
Harbor Honeys;10;14
Caribbeans;9.5;14.5
Hurricanes;9;15
Bimini Babes;8;16
Top Weekly Series
Luann Chiappelli;494
Sherry Wolfgang;487
Stacey Kirk;461
Top Weekly Games
Barb Lange;190
Sherry Wolfgang;179
Luann Chiappelli;179