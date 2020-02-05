CLOVERLEAF

S&T Bank;13;7

Dick's Cleaning;13;7

Steeple Furniture;7;13

322 Kutsel Auto;7;13

Top Weekly Series

Kay Kurtz;506

Debbie Anderson;502

Brenda Anderson;478

Top Weekly Games

Debbie Anderson;196

Brenda Anderson;174

Kay Kurtz;170

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Strosky's Garage;16;4

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;14;6

BBT;11;9

Open Flow;11;9

W&W Equipment;11;9

Second Strike;6;14

BK Asphalt;6;14

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;5;15

Top Weekly Series

Andy Werner;763

Brian Doel;761

Scot Meholick;736

Top Weekly Games

Andy Werner;279

Brian Doel;279

Shawn Gregory;268

Scot Meholick;268

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Weight Losses;13;7

Tumblers;12.5;7.5

Dumb Bells;12;8

Sprinters;8;12

Walkers;7.5;12.5

Jumping Jacks;7;13

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;504

Mary Segerberg;478

Kathy Bowser;470

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;180

Mary Segerberg;180

Kathy Bowser;179

TOWN & COUNTRY

DIVISION 1

Legends Powersports;4;0

Salada Plumbing;3;1

Goodfellas;3;1

Noskers Ins;1;3

Fat Kids Sports Bar;1;3

Janney Financial;1;3

DIVISION 2

Brians Four;4;0

Mid-State Amusement;3;1

Balls Bowling;3;1

Franks Pizza;1;3

Head to Toe;0;4

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Stoddard;817

Kenny White;773

Jackie Mitskavich;711

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Stoddard;288

Kenny White;279

Jackie Mitskavich;259

BEAVER MEADOW

Flamingos;16;8

Captain Kidds;15;9

Four Turtles;13.5;10.5

Coral Reefs;13;11

Barracudas;13;11

Flowers;12;12

Buccaneers;12;12

Harbor Honeys;10;14

Caribbeans;9.5;14.5

Hurricanes;9;15

Bimini Babes;8;16

Top Weekly Series

Luann Chiappelli;494

Sherry Wolfgang;487

Stacey Kirk;461

Top Weekly Games

Barb Lange;190

Sherry Wolfgang;179

Luann Chiappelli;179

