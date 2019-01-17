BEELINER

Jim's Atlantic;9.5;2.5

Highway Equipment;8;4

Sandy Club;6;6

Franks Pizza;6;6

Murrays Freightliner;3.5;8.5

Jim's Glass;3;9

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;532

Taeng Shaffer;505

Brenda Wallace;476

Top Weekly Games

Brenda Wallace;199

Jendi Schwab;199

Taeng Shaffer;190

BEAVER MEADOW

Buccaneers;9;3

Treasure Chest;8;4

Flamingos;8;4

Barracudas;7;5

Harbor Honeys;7;5

Caribbeans;6;6

Four Turtles;5;7

Capt. Kidds;5;7

Bimini Babes;5;7

Hurricanes;5;7

Coral Reefs;4;8

Flowers;3;9

Top Weekly Series

Peggy Weible;522

Mary Reed;503

Sherry Wolfgang;501

Top Weekly Games

Elvie delaTorre;194

Sherry Wolfgang;188

Donna Wisniewski;180

TOWN & COUNTY

DIVISION 1

Nosker Ins;22;10

Coca Cola;20;12

Salada Plumbing;17;15

Janney Financial;17;15

Jack's Garage;15;17

Fat Kids Sports Bar;15;17

DIVISION 2

Head to Toe;19.5;12.5

Goodfellas;15;17

Brians Four;14;18

Balls Bowling;14;18

Kingpins;13;19

Franks Pizza;10.5;21.5

Top Weekly Series

Joe Caruso;736

Dalton Doverspike;730

Nate Nosker;726

Top Weekly Games

Joe Caruso;290

Nate Nosker;277

Dick Frey;269

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

1.;Fat Kids Sports Bar

2.;DuBois VFW

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;705

Terry Gray;703

Top Weekly Games

Carl Haymaker;286

Kyle Shannon;277

DIVISION 2

1.;Joe Fender's

2.;Alexander Survey

Top Weekly Series

Dalton Doverspike;721

Top Weekly Games

Dalton Doverspike;264

Rick Coper;258

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Open Flow;4;0

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;4;0

Second Strike;3;1

BK Asphalt;3;1

Jack's Garage;1;3

Strosky's Garage;1;3

Innovative;0;4

Home Slice Pizza;0;4

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;0;4

Top Weekly Series

Scot Meholick;759

Chris Sharp;745

Cam Tilson;728

Top Weekly Games

Scot Meholick;279

Andrew John;267

Chris Sharp;267

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

House Shot Heroes;6;2

Three Musketeers;6;2

Thumbs Up;6;2

Gutter Gang;5;3

Buck Hunters;5;3

Pinheads;4.5;3.5

Turkey Thugs;4;4

That's How We Roll;3;5

Tree Huggers;3;5

Tri Force;3;5

Strikes-R-Us;1.5;6.5

Hats;1;7

Top Weekly Series Boys

Antonio Willar;672

Anthony Manning;649

Zack Myers;625

Top Weekly Series Girls

Makayla Nicastro;573

Morrigan Decker;558

Melia Mitskavich;503

Top Weekly Games Boys

Kadin Danch;255

Antonio Willar;246

Anthony Manning;245

Top Weekly Games Girls

Makayla Nicastro;241

Morrigan Decker;199

Amanda Decker;176

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

4 Pins;17;4

Seniors;14;7

IV Bowlus;13;8

A&B'S;8;13

Teddie Bears;7;14

Duck Pins;4;17

Top Weekly Series Men

Tony Morelli;752

Joe Grecco;610

Robby Micale;609

Top Weekly Series Women

Jeri Watson;518

Kim Krach;495

Trudy Hallowell;460

Top Weekly Games Men

Tony Morelli;258

Joe Grecco;235

Nick Kuntz;233

Top Weekly Games Women

Kim Krach;206

Jeri Watson;200

Sarah Burns;191

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Busters;6;2

King Pins;5;3

Justice;5;3

Bowling Queens;5;3

Super Stars;4;4

King and Queens;4;4

Who Knows;3;5

Top Weekly Series Boys

Louie Baer;327

Dalton Reasinger;320

Aiden Via;315

Top Weekly Series Girls

Taylor Roy;255

Ayvah Taylor;239

Bella Freas;204

Top Weekly Games Boys

Louie Baer;145

Wyatt Munn;134

Dalton Reasinger;126

Top Weekly Games Girls

Taylor Roy;117

Ayvah Taylor;89

Emma Roy;75

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Weight Losers;5;3

Joggers;5;3

Dumb Bells;5;3

Tumblers;5;3

Jumping Jacks;4;4

Walkers;4;4

Sprinters;4;4

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;556

Taeng Shaffer;501

Klara Reynolds;480

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;201

Taeng Shaffer;182

Brenda Mooney;178

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Johnson Motors;6;2

Frank's Pizza;5;3

Carpet Spa;4;4

Aunt Mildred's;1;7

Top Weekly Series

Peggy Weible;508

Cherie Naugle;488

Debbie Gallagher;453

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;190

Cherie Naugle;177

Debbie Gallagher;173

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.