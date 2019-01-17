BEELINER
Jim's Atlantic;9.5;2.5
Highway Equipment;8;4
Sandy Club;6;6
Franks Pizza;6;6
Murrays Freightliner;3.5;8.5
Jim's Glass;3;9
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;532
Taeng Shaffer;505
Brenda Wallace;476
Top Weekly Games
Brenda Wallace;199
Jendi Schwab;199
Taeng Shaffer;190
BEAVER MEADOW
Buccaneers;9;3
Treasure Chest;8;4
Flamingos;8;4
Barracudas;7;5
Harbor Honeys;7;5
Caribbeans;6;6
Four Turtles;5;7
Capt. Kidds;5;7
Bimini Babes;5;7
Hurricanes;5;7
Coral Reefs;4;8
Flowers;3;9
Top Weekly Series
Peggy Weible;522
Mary Reed;503
Sherry Wolfgang;501
Top Weekly Games
Elvie delaTorre;194
Sherry Wolfgang;188
Donna Wisniewski;180
TOWN & COUNTY
DIVISION 1
Nosker Ins;22;10
Coca Cola;20;12
Salada Plumbing;17;15
Janney Financial;17;15
Jack's Garage;15;17
Fat Kids Sports Bar;15;17
DIVISION 2
Head to Toe;19.5;12.5
Goodfellas;15;17
Brians Four;14;18
Balls Bowling;14;18
Kingpins;13;19
Franks Pizza;10.5;21.5
Top Weekly Series
Joe Caruso;736
Dalton Doverspike;730
Nate Nosker;726
Top Weekly Games
Joe Caruso;290
Nate Nosker;277
Dick Frey;269
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
1.;Fat Kids Sports Bar
2.;DuBois VFW
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;705
Terry Gray;703
Top Weekly Games
Carl Haymaker;286
Kyle Shannon;277
DIVISION 2
1.;Joe Fender's
2.;Alexander Survey
Top Weekly Series
Dalton Doverspike;721
Top Weekly Games
Dalton Doverspike;264
Rick Coper;258
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Open Flow;4;0
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;4;0
Second Strike;3;1
BK Asphalt;3;1
Jack's Garage;1;3
Strosky's Garage;1;3
Innovative;0;4
Home Slice Pizza;0;4
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;0;4
Top Weekly Series
Scot Meholick;759
Chris Sharp;745
Cam Tilson;728
Top Weekly Games
Scot Meholick;279
Andrew John;267
Chris Sharp;267
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
House Shot Heroes;6;2
Three Musketeers;6;2
Thumbs Up;6;2
Gutter Gang;5;3
Buck Hunters;5;3
Pinheads;4.5;3.5
Turkey Thugs;4;4
That's How We Roll;3;5
Tree Huggers;3;5
Tri Force;3;5
Strikes-R-Us;1.5;6.5
Hats;1;7
Top Weekly Series Boys
Antonio Willar;672
Anthony Manning;649
Zack Myers;625
Top Weekly Series Girls
Makayla Nicastro;573
Morrigan Decker;558
Melia Mitskavich;503
Top Weekly Games Boys
Kadin Danch;255
Antonio Willar;246
Anthony Manning;245
Top Weekly Games Girls
Makayla Nicastro;241
Morrigan Decker;199
Amanda Decker;176
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
4 Pins;17;4
Seniors;14;7
IV Bowlus;13;8
A&B'S;8;13
Teddie Bears;7;14
Duck Pins;4;17
Top Weekly Series Men
Tony Morelli;752
Joe Grecco;610
Robby Micale;609
Top Weekly Series Women
Jeri Watson;518
Kim Krach;495
Trudy Hallowell;460
Top Weekly Games Men
Tony Morelli;258
Joe Grecco;235
Nick Kuntz;233
Top Weekly Games Women
Kim Krach;206
Jeri Watson;200
Sarah Burns;191
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Busters;6;2
King Pins;5;3
Justice;5;3
Bowling Queens;5;3
Super Stars;4;4
King and Queens;4;4
Who Knows;3;5
Top Weekly Series Boys
Louie Baer;327
Dalton Reasinger;320
Aiden Via;315
Top Weekly Series Girls
Taylor Roy;255
Ayvah Taylor;239
Bella Freas;204
Top Weekly Games Boys
Louie Baer;145
Wyatt Munn;134
Dalton Reasinger;126
Top Weekly Games Girls
Taylor Roy;117
Ayvah Taylor;89
Emma Roy;75
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Weight Losers;5;3
Joggers;5;3
Dumb Bells;5;3
Tumblers;5;3
Jumping Jacks;4;4
Walkers;4;4
Sprinters;4;4
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;556
Taeng Shaffer;501
Klara Reynolds;480
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;201
Taeng Shaffer;182
Brenda Mooney;178
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Johnson Motors;6;2
Frank's Pizza;5;3
Carpet Spa;4;4
Aunt Mildred's;1;7
Top Weekly Series
Peggy Weible;508
Cherie Naugle;488
Debbie Gallagher;453
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;190
Cherie Naugle;177
Debbie Gallagher;173
