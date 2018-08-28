Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds light and variable.