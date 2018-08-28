CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has completed repairs on a box culvert on Blackburn Road (Route 2009) in Clearfield County and has re-opened it to traffic.
The box culvert spans Upper Morgan Run in Bigler Township, about two miles north of the village of Madera. The bridge was closed two weeks ago, after an inspection showed that repairs were necessary. PennDOT employees from Clearfield County Maintenance made repairs to the wing wall and abutment in order to re-open the structure.
During the closure, a detour using Dutchtown Road to Brewery Road was in place. With the box culvert now open, the detour has been lifted.
