CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that work to replace a bridge with a box culvert on Route 3001 (Ridge Road) in Burnside Township is scheduled to start Monday. Replacing the bridge will remove it from Clearfield County’s list of bridges in poor condition. A detour will be in effect during the project.
The bridge spans Deer Run on Route 3001 near the intersection of Hutton Road. The bridge will be replaced with a box culvert and preliminary work will get underway June 10. Starting on Thursday, June 13, the bridge will be closed, and a detour will go into effect. From Route 3001, the detour will utilize Race Road (Route 3023), and Town Road (Route 3016).
The project is expected to be complete by July 11. PennDOT will re-open the road and lift the detour earlier if work progress allows. The existing bridge is 17-feet long, dates from 1928, and carries an average of 200 vehicles each day.
A bridge crew from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will prepare the site, perform excavation, and place backfill. As the contractor on the project, LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend, PA, will set the box culvert, perform paving, and set guide rail.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.