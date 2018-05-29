CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that work to replace a bridge on Route 3007 (Douglas Road) in Pike Township is scheduled to start June 11. Replacing the bridge will remove it from Clearfield County’s structurally deficient list.
The bridge spans Big Run on Route 3007, about 2 miles northwest of the village of Olanta. The bridge will be replaced with a box culvert and work will get underway June 11, as the bridge is closed and a detour goes into effect. The detour will make use of Route 453, Zion Road (Route 2012), and Douglas Road (Route 3007). Drivers living along Douglas Road will be able to access their homes, with the road open only to local traffic. Motorists familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.
This project is a joint effort between PennDOT and Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co. Inc. of Hollidaysburg. PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform excavation of the old box culvert and back-filling of the new box culvert. The contractor will install the new box, pave approaches and roadway, and install guide rail. All work is weather dependent.
The project is expected to be completed on or before June 28. The 17-foot bridge dates from 1929 and carries an average of almost 400 vehicles each day. Drivers are reminded to follow detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
