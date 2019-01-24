ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 55,
BRADFORD 31
Score By Quarters
Bradford;2;15;9;5;—;31
ECC;7;13;20;15;—;55
Bradford—31
Peyton Manion 0 1-2 1, Steven Knowlton 4 0-0 9, Evan Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Tyler Gigliotti 4 2-2 10, Caleb Nuzzo 1 5-8 7, Blake Bryant 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 8-12 31.
Elk County Catholic—55
Carter Lindemuth 2 0-0 5, Alec Wehler 3 4-4 13, Will Uberti 0 2-2 2, Josh Bauer 1 0-0 2, Brennen Klawuhn1 0-0 2, Regis Wortman 6 0-0 13, Leo Gregory 3 1-2 7, Alex Breindel 4 1-1 11. Totals: 20 8-11 55.
Three-pointers: Bradford 1 (Steven Knowlton), Elk County Catholic 7 (Carter Lindemuth, Alex Wehler 3, Regis Wortman, Alex Breindel 2).
