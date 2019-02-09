ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 59,
DuBOIS 54, OT
Score By Quarters
DuBois;13;13;9;16;3;—;54
ECC;9;9;22;11;8;—;59
DuBois—54
Nathan Farrell 1 0-0 3, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Alex Beers 6 2-4 14, Jonathan Cruz 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 0 1-3 1, Lennon Lindholm 2 2-4 6, Alex Kovalyak 2 1-1 6, Chase Husted 6 6-8 18. Totals: 19 13-23 54.
Elk County Catholic—59
Bryce O'Leary 1 0-0 2, Carter Lindemuth 2 3-4 7, Alec Wehler 5 2-2 13, Will Uberti 1 2-2 5, Brennen Klawuhn 1 0-0 2, Regis Wortman 8 3-5 20, Leo Gregory 0 0-0 0, Alex Breindel 3 3-3 10. Totals: 21 13-16 59.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Nick Farrell, Kovalyak, Manduley), ECC 4 (Wehler, Uberti, Wortman, Breindel).
