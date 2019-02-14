AML TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 61,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35
Score By Quarters
DCC;7;14;0;14;—;35
ECC;13;18;12;18;—;61
DuBois Central Catholic—35
Justin Miknis 5 2-3 13, Jonathan Kurtz 5 3-4 14, Egan Peck 0 0-0 0, Harrison Starr 0 0-0 0, Brandon Walker 0 1-2 1, Parker Meholick 0 0-0 0, Anthony Kness 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kness 0 0-0 0, Jon Schoeneman 0 0-0 0, Kenny Starr 1 0-0 3, Jalen Kosko 0 0-0 0, Dante Armanini 0 0-0 0, Damon Foster 1 0-0 3, AJ Jenkins 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 7-11 35.
Elk County Catholic—61
Regis Wortman 7 0-0 15, Brennen Klawuhn 2 0-0 6, Bryce O'Leary 2 0-0 4, Brady Schneider 2 0-0 4, Alex Breindel 1 1-2 4, Ben Hoffman 3 1-2 7, Alec Wehler 2 0-0 5, Carter Lindemuth 3 1-1 7, Leo Gregory 1 1-2 3, Mark Kraus 1 0-0 2, Jordan DePrator 0 0-0 0, Isaac Brock 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 4-7 61.
Three-pointers: DCC 4 (Miknis, Kurtz, K. Starr, Armanini), ECC 5 (Wehler, Klawuhn 2, Wortman, Breindel).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.