DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 74,
Austin 56
Score By Quarters
Austin;11;12;16;17;—;56
DCC;24;18;14;18;—;74
Austin—56
Skylar Crawford 4 2-2 12, Dempsy Glover 8 4-7 20, Blake Burkett 5 4-5 15, Garrett Rees 1 0-0 2, Mason Valenti 2 1-4 6, Parker Glover 0 1-2 1, Payton Shupe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-20 56.
DuBois Central Catholic—74
Justin Miknis 10 5-6 27, Harrison Starr 4 1-1 11, Brandon Walker 3 0-0 7, Anthony Kness 1 0-0 3, Egan Peck 2 0-0 5, Peter Downer 2 1-2 5, Jonathan Kurtz 4 0-0 8, Ethan Kness 0 0-0 0, Noah Bloom 0 0-0 0, Jalen Kosko 0 0-0 0, Dante Armanini 1 0-0 2, AJ Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Parker Meholick 1 0-0 2, Kenny Starr 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 7-9 74.
Three-pointers: Austin 4 (Skylar Crawford 2, Blake Burgett, Mason Valenti), DuBois Central Catholic 7 (Justin Miknis 2, Harrison Starr 2, Brandon Walker, Anthony Kness, Egan Peck).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 40,
CALVARY HUNTINGDON 22
Score By Quarters
CH;4;7;4;7;—;22
DCS;13;16;5;6;—;40
Calvary Huntingdon—22
Conner Hawn 1 0-0 3, Gavin Fieni 0 0-0 0, Dustin Getz 0 0-0 0, Matthew Andrews 2 0-0 4, Deacon Kuhstos 2 0-0 4, Eli Ehresman 3 0-0 6, Andrew Vaughn 0 1-2 1, Lucas Montoro 0 2-2 2, David Donnelly 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 3-4 22
DuBois Christian School—40
Alex Hallowell 5 0-1 10, Shane McCabe 0 0-0 0, Colin Thomas 1 2-2 4, Zaden Thomas 2 0-1 4, Gabe Hoover 5 1-3 11, Adam Mowrey 4 1-2 9, Devon Thomas 1 0-0 2, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-8 40
Three-pointers: DCS none, CH 1 (Hawn).
