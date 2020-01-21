RIDGWAY 59,
CURWENSVILLE 18
Score by Quarters
Curwensville;3;8;5;2;—;18
Ridgway;18;14;12;15—59
Curwensville—18
Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 0-0 2, Lezzer 1 0-0 2, Condon 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 2 1-4 5, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Rowles 1 0-0 3, Miller 3 0-0 6. Totals: 8 1-4 18.
Ridgway—59
Matt Dush 7 0-0 14, Domenic Allegretto 4 0-0 10, RJ Miller 4 0-0 9, Drew Young 1 0-0 2, Alex Bon 2 0-0 5, Zack Zameroski 6 0-0 13, Dan Park 2 2-2 6, Aaron Sorg 0 0-0 0, Dominic Gaudino 0 0-0 0, Austin Geitner 0 0-0 0, Jack Benninger 0 0-0 0, Dylan Goetz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2-2 59.
Three-pointers: Curwensville 1 (Rowles), Ridgway 5 (Allegretto 2, Miller, Bon, Zameroski).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 69,
CALVARY CHRISTIAN 38
Score By Quarters
CC;10;6;12;10;—;38
DCS;22;17;15;;15;—;69
Calvary Christian—38
Lucas Motoro 6 0-1 12, Deacon Kuhstos 2 0-0 4, Chase Zerbe 6 0-0 12, Andrew Vaughn 2 0-2 4, Jonathan Martin 1 2-2 4, Noah Bush 0 0-2 0, Paiton Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Tyrell Lapp 1 0-0 2, Micah Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Matthew Getz 0 0-0 0, Conner Hawn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 2-7 38.
Dubois Christian School—69
Adam Mowrey 5 0-1 10, Gabe Hoover 8 1-3 17, Zaden Thomas 9 1-2 23, Colin Thomas 1 0-0 2, Alex Hallowell 3 0-0 6, Isaac Smith 3 0-0 9, Devin Powell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 2-6 69.
Three-pointers: Calvary Christian 0, Dubois Christian School 7 (Z. Thomas 4, Smith 3).