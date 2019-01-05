ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 66,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42
Score by Quarters
DCC;6;10;12;14;—:42
ECC;18;14;16;18;—;66
DuBois Central Catholic—42
Justin Miknis 7 0-0 15, Jonathan Kurtz 4 0-0 9, Josh Solnosky 1 0-0 2, Egan Peck 0 0-1 0, Harrison Starr 1 0-0 3, Brandon Walker 1 0-0 2, Parker Meholick 3 0-0 8, Garrett Prosper 0 1-2 1, Peter Downer 1 0-0 2, Anthony Kness 0 0-1 0, Dante Armanini 0 0-0 0 , Jon Schoeneman 0 0-0 0, Damon Foster 0 0-0 0. Kenny Starr 0 0-0 0, Zack Vandervort 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-4 42.
Elk County Catholic—66
Alex Breindel 6 0-0 15, Regis Wortman 4 0-0 8, Carter Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Alec Wehler 1 0-0 2, Brennen Klawuhn 1 2-2 4, Bryce O'Leary 5 0-0 13, Will Uberti 4 2-2 12, Leo Gregory 2 0-0 4, Brady Schneider 2 0-0 4, Ben Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Isaac Brock 0 0-0 0, Jordan DeParator 0 0-0 0, Josh Bauer 0 0-2 0, Mark Kraus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 4-6 66.
Three-pointers: DCC 5 (Miknis, Kurtz, H. Starr, Meholic 2), ECC 8 (Breindel 3, O'Leary 3, Uberti 2).
BROOKVILLE 53,
CLEARFIELD 48
Score By Quarters
Clearfield;17;10;8;13;-;48
Brookville;17;12;9;15;-;53
Clearfield - 48
Taye Lynch 1 0-0 2, Cade Walker 8 1-2 17, Karson Rumsky 5 0-0 12, Keegan Hess 2 0-0 4, Andrew Lopez 5 1-2 12, Matt Pallo 0 0-0 0, Harrison Peacock 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 3-6 48.
Brookville - 53
David Cable 1 0-0 3, Trenton Gilhousen 5 0-0 11, Jack Krug 1 0-1 3, Aaron Park 3 3-5 9, Logan Byerly 4 0-0 8, Jace Miner 2 0-0 4, Robert Keth 5 2-2 15, Bryce Baughman 0 0-0 0, Brady Caylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-8 53.
3-pointers: Clearfield 3 (Rumsky 2, Lopez), Brookville 6 (Keth 3, Krug, Gilhousen, Cable).
BROCKWAY 67,
CURWENSVILLE 54
Score By Quarters
C'ville;11;20;17;6;—;54
Brockway;24;17;10;16;—;67
Curwensville - 54
Ty Terry 5 0-0 15, Dakota Bloom 5 0-1 12, Jeremy Irwin 1 0-0 2, Christian Bakaysa 4 8-18 12, Avery Francisco 3 0-0 6, Lincoln Giuffre 1 0-0 2, Trevor Lansberry 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 9-21 54.
Brockway - 67
Zane Puhala 8 7-10 24, Clayton Heckman 2 0-0 5, Jon Wood 8 10-12 26, Alec Freemer 3 2-3 8, Matthew Clark 0 0-0 0, Marcus Copelli 0 2-2 2, Brock Cramer 0 0-0 0, Lewis Painter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 21-27 67.
Three-pointer: Curwensville 7 (Terry 5, Bloom 2), Brockway 2 (Puhala, Heckman).
