DuBOIS 64,
MARION CENTER 28
Score By Quarters
Marion Center;7;9;6;6;—;28
DuBois;28;15;12;9;—;64
Marion Center—28
Justin Peterson 4 0-2 9, Seth Carneal 3 0-0 6, Tyler Howells 1 0-0 2, Jonah Vaglia 1 0-0 2, Alex Cessna 1 0-1 3, Perston Fox 0 0-0 0, Ryan Gemmel 0 0-0 0, Marcus Badzik 1 0-0 2, Mike Costello 0 2-2 2, Jack Shearer 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 4-6 28.
DuBois—64
Lennon Lindholm 4 0-0 10, Chase Husted 5 1-3 11, Justin Maduley 5 0-1 13, Alex Beers 5 6-8 16, Alex Kovalyak 1 1-2 3, Brady Woodward 3 0-0 6, Jonathan Cruz 2 1-2 6, Nathan Farrell 0 0-0 0, Jordan Sommers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 9-14 64.
Three-pointers: Marion Center 2 (Justin Peterson, Alex Cessna), DuBois 6 (Lennon Lindholm 2, Justin Manduley 3, Jonathan Cruz).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.