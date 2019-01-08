RIDGWAY 56,
BROCKWAY 43
Score By Quarters
Ridgway;5;17;17;17;—;56
Brockway;10;16;4;13;—;43
Ridgway—56
Jake Reynolds 2 5-6 10, Will Thompson 10 1-1 21, Parker Rohr 1 1-2 3, Matt Dush 0 2-2 2, Zack Zameroski 2 4-4 9, Daunte Allegretto 1 5-7 8, Greg Simon 0 3-4 3, Alex Bon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 21-26 56.
Brockway—43
Alec Freemer 3 0-0 6, Jon Wood 6 0-0 15, Zane Puhala 4 5-5 15, Clayton Heckman 0 0-0 0, Marcus Copelli 1 0-0 2, Matthew Clark 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 5-5 38.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 2 (Zach Zameroski, Daunte Allegretto), Brockway 6 (Jon Wood 3, Zane Puhala 2, Matthew Clark).
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 67,
CURWENSVILLE 36
Score By Quarters
Cville;6;11;13;6;—;36
DCC;17;19;15;16;—;67
Curwensville - 36
Ty Terry 1 0-0 3, Jeremy Irwin 1 0-0 3, Dakota Bloom 2 2-2 7, Christian Bakaysa 5 4-7 15, Avery Francisco 1 0-2 2, Trevor Lansberry 1 0-2 2, Adam Miller 0 0-2 0, Team 1 0-0 2, Scott Condon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-15 36.
DuBois Central Catholic - 67
Harrison Starr 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Kurtz 3 0-0 6, Egan Peck 1 0-0 2, Josh Solnosky 4 2-4 11, Justin Miknis 9 0-0 22, Anthony Kness 1 2-2 4, Garrett Prosper 1 0-0 2, Peter Downer 3 1-2 8, Brandon Walker 1 0-0 3, Parker Meholick 2 0-0 5, Jon Schoeneman 0 0-0 0, Zack Vandervort 0 0-0 0, Noah Bloom 0 0-0 0, Damon Foster 0 0-0 0, Dante Arminini 0 0-0 0, Kenny Starr 0 2-2 2. Totals: 26 7-10 67.
Three-pointers: Curwensville 4 (Terry, Irwin, Bloom, Bakaysa), DCC 8 (Miknis 4, Solnosky, Downer, Walker, Meholick).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 81,
SHEFFIELD 32
Score By Quarters
ECC;19;29;20;13;—;81
Sheffield;8;12;0;12;—;32
Elk County Catholic—81
Bryce O'Leary 1 0-0 2, Carter Lindemuth 1 2-2 4, Ben Hoffman 3 1-1 7, Will Uberti 6 0-0 16, Josh Bauer 1 0-0 2, Brennen Klawuhn 1 3-4 5, Regis Wortman 5 0-0 11, Leo Gregory 4 0-1 8, Brady Schneider 5 1-1 11, Alex Breindel 6 0-0 15. Totals: 33 7-9 81.
Sheffield—32
Johnson 0 2-2 2, Hepinger 5 3-4 14, Richards 1 0-0 2, Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Vinopol 1 0-0 2, Kyler 1 0-0 2, McNeal 3 2-2 8. Totals: 12 7-8 32.
Three-pointers: Elk County Catholic 8 (Will Uberti 4, Regis Wortman, Alex Breindel 3), Sheffield 1 (Hepinger).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 46,
HUNTINGDON CHRISTIAN 35
Score By Quarters
HCA;7;7;6;15;—;35
DCS;8;15;11;12;—;46
Huntingdon Christian—35
Noah Bush 0 0-0 0,Noah Allison 3 0-0 7, Jason McCarty 6 1-2 13, Noah Ginther 0 0-2 0, Owen Peachey 4 3-7 13, Joel Ginther 1 0-0 2, Micah White 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-11 35.
DuBois Christian School—46
Alex Hallowell 1 0-0 3, Shane McCabe 0 0-0 0, Colin Thomas 3 0-0 6, Gabe Hoover 9 2-4 20, Adam Mowrey 6 0-1 13, Devon Thomas 1 0-0 2, Aiden Snider 1 0-0 2, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 2-4 46.
Three-pointers: DuBois Christian School 1 (Mowrey), Huntingdon Christian 3 (Peachey 2, Allison).
