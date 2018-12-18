ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51,
DuBOIS 43
Score by Quarters
ECC;21;2;18;10;—;51
DuBois;9;11;14;9;—;43
Elk County Catholic—51
Alex Breindel 6 2-2 18, Regis Wortman 4 7-8 17, Alec Wehler 3 3-5 9, Carter Lindemuth 1 2-4 4, Brennen Klawuhn 0 1-2 1, Bryce O'Leary 0 0-0 0, Isaac Brock 0 0-0 0, Will Uberti 0 0-0 0, Josh Bauer 0 0-0 0, Brady Schneider 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 15-21 51.
DuBois—43
Alex Beers 7 0-0 16, Jonathan Cruz 4 2-2 10, Lennon Lindholm 0 0-0 0, Jusitn Manduley 0 0-0 0, Chase Husted 5 2-4 12, Nick Farrell 1 3-3 5, Brady Woodward 0 0-0. Totals: 17 7-9 43.
Three-pointers: ECC 6 (Breindel 4, Wortman 2), DuBois 2 (Beers 2).
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 52,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 19
Score By Quarters
BCC;10;20;16;6;—;52
DCS;4;3;6;6;—;19
Blair County Christian—52
Jonathan Hight 5 1-2 15, Jacob McCoy 3 0-0 8, Davis Dull 4 0-0 8, Landon Barnes 2 0-1 4, Hudson Dull 2 0-0 5, Serigo Slobodnik 1 0-0 2, Kurt Sease 2 0-0 4, Hunter Nagle 1 0-0 2, Colden Snyder 2 0-0 4. Totales: 22 1-3 52.
DuBois Christian School—19
Gabe Hoover 1 2-4 4, Alex Hallowell 3 0-1 6, Colin Thomas 0 0-0 0, Zaden Thomas 1 0-0 2, Adam Mowrey 1 0-0 3, Devon Thomas 1 0-0 2, Ayden Snider 1 0-0 2, Shane McCabe 0 0-0 0, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-5 19.
Three-pointers: Blair County Christian 8 (Jonathan Hight 5, Jacob McCoy 2, Hudson Dull), DuBois Christian School 1 (Adam Mowrey).
