BROOKVILLE 67,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 60
Score by Quarters
Brookville;19;25;13;10;—;67
DCC;9;22;12;17;—;60
Brookville—67
Trenton Gilhousen 6 2-4 14, Bryan Dworek 5 1-3 11, David Cable 2 0-0 5, Robert Keth 2 0-0 6, Jack Krug 6 0-0 12, Aaron Park 4 0-0 9, Bryce Baughman 2 1-4 6, Logan Byerly 1 0-0 2, Brady Caylor 0 2-2 2. Totals: 28 5-12 67.
DuBois Central Catholic—60
Josh Solnosky 1 0-0 2, Nick Felix 8 4-6 20, Peter Downer 3 0-0 6, Justin Miknis 8 6-7 23, Jonathan Kurtz 2 0-0 5, Brandon Walker 0 0-2 0, Egan Peck 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 10-15 60.
Three-pointers: Brookville 5 (Robert Keth 2, Aaron Park, Bryce Baughman, David Cable), DuBois Central Catholic 1 (Jonathan Kurtz).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 68,
JOHNSONBURG 42
Score by Quarters
J'burg;9;10;14;9;;42
ECC;14;23;15;16;—;68
Johnsonburg—42
Garret Gregori 1 1-2 3, Logan Notarianni 0 1-2 1, Isaac Schloder 0 0-2 0, Cameron Stelene 0 0-0 0, Austin Green 6 7-8 23, Gabe Watts 1 1-3 4, Nick Bliss 1 0-0 2, Gino Gregori 1 0-0 2, Dreydin Lombrana 0 0-0 0, Clinton Zilkofski 2 1-2 5, Ethan Wells 0 0-0 0, John Douglas 0 0-0 0, Eric Christoff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 11-19 42.
Elk County Catholic—68
Carter Lindemuth 2 4-6 9, Alec Wehler 4 2-2 10, Brennen Klawuhn 0 0-0 0, Regis Wortman 8 1-2 19, Alex Breindel 6 2-2 18, Bryce O'Leary 0 2-2 2, Isaac Brock 0 0-0 0, Jordan DePrator 1 0-0 2, Will Uberti 2 0-0 5, Josh Bauer 0 1-2 1, Mark Kraus 0 0-0 0, Brady Schneider 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 12-16 68.
Three-pointers: J'burg 5 (Green 4, Watts), ECC 8 (Lindemuth, Wortman 2, Breindel 4, Uberti).
GREAT COMMISSION 52,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 29
Score By Quarters
GC;6;19;17;10;—;52
DCS;13;5;4;7;—;29
Great Commission—52
Josh Stuart 15 0-0 31, Isaac Stonebraker 0 0-0 0, Owen Hildebrand 6 0-2 12, Steven Karageanes 4 0-0 9, David Pascual 0 0-0 0, Jackson Maulk 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 0-2 52.
DuBois Christian School—29
Alex Hallowell 4 0-0 9, Colin Thomas 4 1-2 11, Zaden Thomas 1 0-1 3, Adam Mowrey 2 0-0 5, Devon Thomas 0 0-2 0, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Ayden Snider 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 1-5 29.
Three-pointers: Great Commission 2 (Stuart, Karageanes), DuBois Christian 4 (Hallowell, C. Thomas, Z. Thomas, Mowrey).
