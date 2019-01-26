DuBOIS 61,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 52
Score By Quarters
Punxsy;7;21;5;19;—;52
DuBois;15;16;13;17;—;61
Punxsutawney - 52
Cam Smith 4 0-0 10, Carter Newcome 1 1-2 3, Daren Byers 2 0-0 5, Micah Kriebel 0 2-2 2, Ethan Blose 4 4-4 15, Andrew Wehrle 0 0-0 0, Damon Dyson 0 0-0 0, Ethan Presloid 2 1-2 5, Evan Humble 0 0-0 0, Nick Humble 4 0-0 12. Totals: 17 8-10 52.
DuBois - 61
Alex Beers 4 3-7 11, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Cruz 2 3-4 8, Justin Manduley 3 2-2 8, Chase Husted 11 4-13 26, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, Lennon Lindholm 3 1-2 8, Alex Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Brady Woodward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 13-28 61.
Three-pointers: Punxsutawney 10 (Smith 2, Byers, Blose 3, N. Humble 4), DuBois 2 (Cruz, Lindholm).
RIDGWAY 61,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 34
Score by Quarters
Ridgway;14;17;13;17;—;61
DCC;6;7;13;8;—;34
Ridgway—61
Matt Dush 1 2-2 4, Jake Reynolds 5 2-2 13, Parker Rohr 8 0-0 17, Daunte Allegretto 2 0-0 4, Will Thompson 6 1-2 13, Zack Zameroski 1 1-2 3, Domenic Allegretto 1 0-0 2, Greg Simon 1 1-2 3, Alex Bon 0 0-0 0, Dan Park 1 0-0 2, Eric Salberg 0 0-0 0, Michael Gresco 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 7-9 61.
DuBois Central Catholic—34
Harrison Starr 2 0-0 5, Jonathan Kurtz 5 0-0 12, Egan Peck 0 0-0 0, Peter Downer 1 1-1 3, Brandon Walker 4 0-0 9, Alex Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Jalen Kosko 1 0-0 2, Anthony Kness 1 0-0 3, Parker Meholick 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kness 0 0-0 0, Loren Way 0 0-0 0, Noah Bloom 0 0-0 0, Dante Armanini 0 0-0 0, Jon Schoeneman 0 0-0 0, Damon Foster 0 0-0 0, Kenny Starr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-1 34.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 2 (Reynolds, Rohr), DCC 5 (H. Starr, Kurtz 2, Walker, A. Kness).
ST. MARYS 50, BROOKVILLE 43
Score By Quarters
Brookville;9;9;14;11;-;43
St. Marys;8;16;8;18;-;50
Brookville - 43
Bryce Baughman 1 1-2 4, David Cable 0 4-5 4, Jack Krug 6 2-2 14, Aaron Park 5 1-1 11, Logan Byerly 1 3-3 5, Jace Miner 2 1-2 5, Robert Keth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-15 43.
St. Marys - 50
Luke Lasko 3 0-0 7, Cahil Parrish 4 4-6 14, Nick Catalone 2 1-1 5, Mitchell Reiter 6 1-2 14, Anthony Cortina 3 0-0 7, Lucas Erich 0 0-0 0, Vini Nunes 0 0-0 0, Jacob Wilson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 7-10 50.
Three-pointers: Brookville 1 (Baughman), St. Marys 5 (Lasko, Parrish 2, Reiter, Wilson).
CURWENSVILLE 63,
BROCKWAY 60
Score by Quarters
Brockway;10;10;15;25;—;60
C'ville;14;14;14;21;—;63
Brockway—60
Wood 3 0-2 7, Bullers 0 0-0 0, Reasinger 0 0-0 0, Freemer 13 4-5 35, Clark 2 0-0 6, Copelli 3 0-0 7, Snell 0 0-0 0, Painter 2 1-6 5, Cramer 0 0-0 0. 23 5-13 60.
Curwensville—63
Francisco 1 2-4 4, Bakaysa 8 14-18 30, Irwin 1 4-9 6, Bloom 3 1-3 8, Giuffre 0 0-0 , Terry 5 0-0 14, Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 22-36 63.
Three-pointers: Freemer 5, Clark 2, Wood, Copelli; Terry 4, Bloom.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 36,
JOHNSONBURG 34
Score by Quarters
ECC;5;14;9;8;—;36
J'burg;7;6;14;7;—;34
Elk County Catholic—36
Carter Lindemuth 3 1-2 10. Alec Wehler 1 0-0 3, Brennen Klawuhn 1 0-0 2, Regis Wortman 4 1-2 10, Alex Breindel 1 0-0 3, Ben Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Will Uberti 1 4-4 6, Leo Gregory 0 0-0 0, Brady Schneider 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-8 36.
Johnsonburg—34
Isaac Schloder 0 2-2 2, Gino Gregori 2 0-1 4, Austin Green 6 0-0 16, Gabe Watts 1 2-2 4, Nick Bliss 2 2-2 6,
Dreydin Lombrana 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-7 34.
Three-pointers: ECC 6 (Lindemuth 3, Wehler, Wortman, Breindel), J'burg 4 (Green 4).
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 53,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 25
Score by Quarters
DCS;8;4;13;0;—;25
BCC;21;14;8;10;—;53
DCS—25
Alex Hallowell 1 0-2 2 Shane McCabe 0 0-0 0 Colin Thomas 2 0-0 4 Zaden Thomas 1 0-0 2 Gabe Hoover 5 1-1 11 Adam Mowrey 3 0-0 6 Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0 Devin Powell 0 0-0 0 Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-3 25
BCC—53
Landen Barnes 2 0-0 4 Sergio Slobodnik 2 0-0 6 Jacob McCoy 4 0-0 8 Hudson Dull 4 1-2 9 Jonathan Hight 3 2-2 9 Davis Dull 4 0-2 10 Kort Sease 2 0-0 5 Colden Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-6 53
Three Pointers BCC 6 (2 Slobodnik, 2 D. Dull, Hight, Sease) DCS none
