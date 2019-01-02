DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58,
BROCKWAY 46
Score By Quarters
DCC;10;14;16;18;—;58
Brockway;7;15;15;9;—;46
DuBois Central Catholic—58
Josh Solnosky 2 1-2 6, Justin Miknis 6 8-15 21, Garrett Prosper 1 0-1 3, Brandon Walker 2 1-2 6, Jonathan Kurtz 3 3-6 9, Egan Peck 1 0-0 3, Harrison Starr 2 5-6 10. Totals: 17 18-32 58.
Brockway—46
Alec Freemer 4 3-3 14, Zane Puhala 5 2-6 13, Clayton Heckman 0 0-0 0, Jon Wood 3 0-1 6, Marcus Copelli 6 1-1 13, Matthew Clark 0 0-0 0, Brock Cramer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-11 46.
Three-pointers: DuBois Central Catholic 6 (Garrett Prosper, Justin Miknis, Josh Solnosky, Egan Peck, Brandon Walker, Harrison Starr), Brockway 4 (Alec Freemer 3, Zane Puhala).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 59,
KANE 58
Score By Quarters
Kane;13;19;12;14;—;58
ECC;19;11;19;10;—;59
Kane—58
Carson Whitman 1 0-0 3, A Pierson 3 0-0 7, Chad Grivelle 8 4-6 26, Zuke Smith 4 2-4 10, Al Rezele 2 2-2 6, T Holt 2 0-0 6. Totals: 20 8-12 58.
Elk County Catholic—59
Carter Lindemuth 3 1-2 7, Alec Wehler 1 0-0 3, Will Uberti 1 0-0 2, Regis Wortman 13 0-2 26, Brady Schneider 0 2-2 2, Alex Breindel 6 3-3 19. Totals: 24 6-9 59.
Three-pointers: Kane 10 (Carson Whitman, A Pierson, Chad Grovile 6, T Holt 2), Elk County Catholic 5 (Alec Wehler, Brady Schneider 4).
