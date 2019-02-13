DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 46,
CAMERON COUNTRY 40
Score by Quarters
Cameron;12;14;7;7;—;40
DCC;12;12;11;11;—;46
Cameron County—40
Dino Brown 2 0-0 6, Marcus Brown 1 0-0 3, Matt Swartz 2 1-2 7, Caden Beldin 4 4-4 12, Jake Walters 3 1-2 7, Dylan Guisto 1 3-4 5, Jonathon Good 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-12 40.
DuBois Central Catholic—46
Justin Miknis 7 3-4 19, Peter Downer 4 0-0 8, Egan Peck 0 0-0 0, Brandon Walker 1 0-2 2, Kenny Starr 0 0-0 0, Anthony Kness 0 0-0 0, Jon Schoeneman 0 0-0 0, Noah Bloom 0 0-0 0, Garrett Prosper 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Kurtz 6 0-0 13, Harrison Starr 1 0-0 2, Jalen Kosko 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kness 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-6 46.
Three-pointers: Cameron 5 (D. Brown 2, M. Brown, Swartz 2), DCC 3 (Miknis 2, Kurtz).
CLARION-LIMESTONE 64,
BROCKWAY 51
Score By Quarters
C-L;19;16;14;15;—;64
Brockway;16;11;11;13;—;51
Clarion-Limestone—64
Julian Laugand 5 0-0 12, Ayden Wiles 1 0-0 2, Ian Callen 12 0-0 27, Curvin Goheen 5 0-0 10, Hayden Callen 4 1-2 9, Mitch Knepp 1 2-4 4. Totals: 28 3-6 64.
Brockway—51
Emery Fatih 0 0-0 0, Zane Puhala 4 5-7 13, Clayton Heckman 0 0-0 0, Jon Wood 2 0-0 6, Alex Bullers 0 0-0 0, Noah Adams 2 0-0 6, Alec Freemer 6 0-2 17, Matthew Clark 3 0-0 9, Marcus Copelli 0 0-0 0, Brock Cramer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-9 51.
Three-pointers: C-L 5 (Laugond 2, I, Callen 3), Brockway 12 (Wood 2, Adams 2, Freemer 5, Clark 3).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 76,
BRADFORD 53
Score By Quarters
ECC;21;23;12;20;—;76
Bradford;7;11;15;18;—;53
Elk County Catholic—76
Bryce O'Leary 0 0-1 0, Carter Lindemuth 2 1-2 5, Alec Wehler 5 4-4 14, Isaac Brock 0 0-0 0, Jordan DePrator 0 0-0 0, Ben Hoffman 0 0-1 0, Brennen Klawuhn 1 0-0 2, Regis Wortman 7 6-8 20, Leo Gregory 1 0-0 2, Mark Kraus 0 0-0 0, Brady Schneider 3 1-2 10, Alex Breindel 8 1-1 23. Totals: 27 13-19 76.
Bradford—53
Anthony Bruno 1 0-0 3, Gavin Babcock 3 1-1 7, Donny Pattison 1 0-0 2, Steven Knowlton 5 0-0 13, Evan Schmidt 1 2-2 4, Tyler Gigliotti 5 0-0 11, Orne Kane 0 2-2 2, Owen Wegmiller 0 3-4 3, Caleb Nuzzo 1 1-2 3, Blake Bryant 2 1-1 5. Totals: 19 10-13 53.
Three-pointers: ECC 9 (Breindel 6, Schneider 3), Bradford 5 (Bruno, Knowlton 3, Gigliotti).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.