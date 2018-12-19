RIDGWAY 54,
BROOKVILLE 29
Score By Quarters
Ridgway;10;16;16;12;-;54
Brookville;4;2;11;12;-;29
Ridgway—54
Matt Dush 0 0-0 0, Jake Reynolds 2 0-0 6, Parker Rohr 2 0-0 4, Daunte Allegretto 3 11-14 18, Will Thompson 5 1-1 11, Zack Zameroski 4 2-2 10, Dan Park 1 0-0 2, Greg Simon 0 3-4 3, Dom Allegretto 0 0-0 0, Eric Salberg 0 0-0 0, Alex Bon 0 0-0 0, Mike Gresco 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 17-32 54.
Brookville—29
Bryan Dworek 2 0-0 4, Trenton Gilhousen 0 0-0 0, Jack Krug 1 0-0 2, Aaron Park 3 2-3 8, Logan Byerly 0 1-4 1, Bryce Baughman 1 0-0 3, David Cable 1 0-0 3, Robert Keth 0 0-0 0, Jace Miner 3 0-0 6, Cameron Hooven 0 0-0 0, Brady Caylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-7 29.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 3 (Jake Reynolds 2, Daunte Allegretto), Brookville 2 (Bryce Baughman, David Cable).
