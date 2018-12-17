Juniata Mennonite 48,
DuBois Christian School 37
Score By Quarters
JM;12;8;12;16;—;48
DCS;2;6;11;18;—;37
Juniata Mennonie—48
Lance Brubaker 2 4-7 8, Jared Fuller 0 0-2 0, Luke Scheaffer 6 0-3 12, Trey Tusing 1 6-9 8, Nevin Yorks 5 0-2 10, Anson Portzline 3 2-4 8, Owen Yorks 1 0-0 2, Jorge Flores DeValgaz 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-27 48.
DuBois Christian School—37
Alex Hallowell 3 0-0 6, Shane McCabe 0 0-0 0, Colin Thomas 3 3-4 9, Zaden Thomas 5 3-8 13, Gabe Hoover 3 0-2 6, Adam Mowrey 1 0-0 3, Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0, Ayden Snider 0 0-0 0, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-14 37.
Three=pointers: Juniata Mennonite none, DuBois Christian School 1 (Mowrey).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.