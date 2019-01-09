DuBOIS 43,
ST. MARYS 26
Score by Quarters
St. Marys;8;6;10;2;—;26
DuBois;12;14;9;8;—;43
St. Marys—26
Luke Lasko 2 0-0 5, Cahil Parrish 3 4-4 10, Nick Catalone 2 0-0 5, Mitchell Reiter 1 0-0 2, Bryce Walker 0 0-0 0, Anthony Cortina 1 0-0 2, Lucas Erich 0 0-0 0, Jacob Wilson 0 0-0 0, Timothy Rusciolelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-4 26.
DuBois—43
Alex Beers 3 2-3 8, Jonathan Cruz 3 3-4 11, Justin Mandukey 2 3-04 8, Chase Husted 4 3-6 11, Lennon Lindholm 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 1 0-0 2, Alex Kovalyak 1 0-0 2, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Brady Woodward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-17 43.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 4 (Lasko, Parrish 2, Catalone), DuBois 4 (Cruz 2, Manduley, Farrell).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 75,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 49
Score by Quarters
Punxsy;8;11;15;15;—;49
ECC;16;21;14;24;—;75
Punxsutawney—49
Andrew Wehrle 0 0-0 0, Daren Byers 6 0-0 16, Ethan Presloid 1 0-0 2, Micah Kriebel 4 0-3 11, Evan Humble 0 0-0 0, Cam Smith 1 5-5 7, Andrew Young 0 0-0 0, Carter Newcome 4 2-2 10, Nick Humble 1 0-0 2, Matt Hooftalen 0 0-0 0, Damon Dyson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 8-12 49.
Elk County Catholic—75
Carter Lindemuth 2 1-2 6, Brennen Klawuhn 1 0-0 2, Regis Wortman 4 5-5 13, Brady Schneider 1 2-3 4, Alex Breindel 4 0-0 10, Bryce O'Leary 0 2-2 2, Alec Wehler 2 2-2 6, Jordan DePrator 1 0-0 2, Ben Hoffman 6 0-2 6, Will Uberti 7 0-0 16, Josh Bauer 1 0-0 2, Leo Gregory 2 2-2 6, Mark Kraus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 14-18 75.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 7 (Byers 4, Kriebel 3), ECC 5 (Lindemuth, Breindel 2, Uberti 2).
