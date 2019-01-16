BROOKVILLE 71,
SHEFFIELD 39
Score by Quarters
Sheffield;11;4;10;14;-;39
Brookville;22;21;16;12;-;71
Sheffield - 39
Walker Kyler 0 0-0 0, Tyler Hepinger 4 2-2 11, Tony Richards 4 0-0 9, Jake Vinopal 2 2-2 7, Mitchell McNeal 2 2-2 6, Matt Dunham 2 0-0 4, Alex Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Conner Johnson 0 0-0 0, Caden Copley 0 0-0 0, Storm Stoltz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-6 39.
Brookville - 71
Bryce Baughman 0 0-0 0, David Cable 6 0-0 16, Trenton Gilhousen 4 2-2 10, Jack Krug 4 0-0 8, Logan Byerly 2 0-0 4, Robert Keth 4 0-0 12, Jace Miner 5 0-0 11, Cameron Hooven 2 1-2 6, Chase Palmer 0 0-0 0, Griffin Ruhlman 1 0-0 2, Danny Lauer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 3-4 71.
3-pointers: Sheffield 3 (Richards, Hepinger, Vinopal), Brookville 10 (Cable 4, Keth 4, Miner, Hooven).
BRADFORD 60,
DUBOIS 56 (OT)
Score by Quarters
DuBois;11;8;24;7;6;—;56
Bradford;13;13;13;11;10;—;60
DuBois—56
Alex Beers 5 2-3 13, Jonathan Cruz 4 4-4 13, Justin Manduley 5 3-4 14, Chase Husted 4 2-2 10, Lennon Lindholm 2 -02 6, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 0 0-2 0, Alex Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Brady Woodward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-17 56.
Bradford—60
G. Babcock 6 2-2 16, T. Gigliotti 5 5-6 17, O. Kane 4 0-0 9, C. Nuzzo 2 1-4 6, B. Bryant 3 0-0 6, D. Pattison 2 0-1 4, S. Knowlton 1 0-0 2, P. Manion 0 0-0 0, E. Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-13 60.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Beers, Cruz, Manduley, Lindholm 2), Bradford 6 (Babcock, Gigliotte, Kane, Nuzzo).
