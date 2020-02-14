FRIDAY
BROOKVILLE 52,
DuBOIS 30
Score By Quarters
DuBois;12;4;8;6;—;30
Brookville;15;10;14;13;—;52
DuBois—30
Nick Felix 2 0-0 6, Jordin Sommers 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 1 0-0 2, Lennon Lindholm 3 0-0 9, Chase Husted 2 1-5 5, Chooch Husted 4 0-1 8, Michael Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Alex Pasternak 0 0-0 0, A.C. Deemer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 1-8 30.
Brookville—52
Robert Keth 2 3-3 8, Jack Krug 7 0-0 14, Bryce Baughman 0 0-0 0, Jace Miner 9 1-2 19, Logan Byerly 3 0-1 6, Aaron Park 2 1-2 5, Griffin Ruhlman 0 0-0 0, Danny Lauer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Geer 0 0-0 0, Ian Pete 0 0-0 0, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-8 52.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Lindholm 3, Felix 2), Brookville 1 (Keth).
BETHEL ERIE 51,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 49
Score by Quarters
Bethel;11;14;13;13;—;51
DCS;15;6;13;15;—;49
Bethel—51
Ethan Heitzenrater 8 0-0 17, Mike Samuseako 0 0-0 0, Spencer Siegler 4 0-0 8, Reagan Cook 8 3-3 22, Jeremiah McNeil 1 1-2 4, Sam Cessna 0 0-0 0, Caleb Woodworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-5 51.
DuBois Chistian School—49
Alex Hallowell 5 0-0 10, Colin Thomas 2 0-1 4, Zaden Thomas 4 1-2 11, Gabe Hoover 7 3-6 17, Adam Mowrey 3 1-4 7, Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-13 49.
Three-pointers: Bethel 5 (Heitzenrater, Cook 3, McNeil), DCS 2 (Z. Thomas).
SATURDAY
Regular Season
BROOKVILLE 52,
BRADFORD 43
Score By Quarters
Bradford;15;11;6;11;—;43
Brookville;12;8;10;22;—;52
Bradford—43
Peyton Manion 0 0-0 0, Steven Knowlton 7 4-4 21, Evan Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Tyler Gigliotti 5 5-7 16, Caleb Nuzzo 1 0-0 2, Dalton Dixon 0 0-0 0, Gavin Piscitilli 0 0-0 0, Owen Kane 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 11-13 43.
Brookville—52
Jack Krug 0 2-2 2, Robert Keth 3 2-2 10, Logan Byerly 1 3-4 5, Bryce Baughman 0 0-0 0, Aaron Park 3 2-2 9, Jace Miner 8 4-8 22, Griffin Ruhlman 1 2-2 4. Totals: 16 17-22 52.
Three-pointers: Bradford 4 (Knowlton 3, Gigliotti), Brookville 3 (Keth 2, Park).
AML CHAMPIONSHIP
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49,
JOHNSONBURG 42
Score by Quarters
J'burg;8;9;10;15;—;42
ECC;14;9;11;13;—;49
Johnsonburg—42
Eric Christoff 2 2-2 8, Gabe Watts 6 3-5 15, Austin Green 6 0-0 13, Garrett Gregori 2 0-0 4, Gino Gregori 1 0-0 2, Cameron Stelene 0 0-0 0, John Douglas 0 0-0 0, Clay Zilkofski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-7 42.
Elk County Catholic—49
Mark Kraus 4 2-2 12, Carter Lindemuth 2 0-0 4, Ben Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Will Uberti 0 0-0 0, Leo Gregory 2 4-5 8, Regis Wortman 5 2-3 12, Isaac Wortman 4 0-0 8, Jordan DePrator 1 0-0 2, Charlie Breindel 0 0-0 0, Mason McAllister 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-10 49.
Three-pointers: J'burg 3 (Christoff 2, Green), ECC 3 (Kraus 2, Hoffman).
KSAC CHAMPIONSHIP
KEYSTONE 59,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 54
Score by Quarters
Keystone;21;12;9;17;—;59
C-L;17;20;11;6;—;54
Keystone—59
Johnson 2 6-7 11, Jones 6 1-1 16, Rearick 4 1-1 13, Rapp 0 2-2 2, Lauer 4 2-2 10, Pierce 1 0-0 3, Say 2 0-0 4, Hogue 0 0-0 0, Blazosky 0 0-0 0, Totals: 19 12-13 59.
Clarion-Limestone—54
Deas 5 0-0 12, Hesdon 2 0-0 5, Park 2 0-0 4, Rankin 1 0-0 2, Huwar 1 0-0 2, Callen 7 0-0 14, Goheen 6 2-5 14, Knepp 0 1-4 1. Totals: 24 3-9 54.
Three-pointers: Keystone 9 (Rearick 4, Jones 3, Johnson, Pierce), C-L 3 (Deas 2, Hesdon).