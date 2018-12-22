FRIDAY
BROOKVILLE 48,
ST. MARYS 26
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;6;8;1;11;-;26
Brookville;7;10;16;15;-;48
St. Marys - 26
Lucas Lasko 3 0-0 9, Mitchell Reiter 0 0-0 0, Cahil Parrish 0 1-3 1, Nick Catalone 1 4-7 7, Anthony Cortina 3 0-1 6, Jacob Wilson 0 0-0 0, Bryce Walker 0 0-0 0, Lucas Erich 1 0-0 3, Tim Rusciolelli 0 0-0 0, Jared Lenze 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-11 26.
Brookville - 48
Bryan Dworek 3 2-2 8, Jack Krug 1 0-0 2, Trenton Gilhouen 2 0-0 4, Logan Byerly 4 0-2 8, Aaron Park 3 0-0 7, David Cable 2 0-0 4, Bryce Baughman 0 0-0 0, Robert Keth 3 0-0 6, Jace Miner 3 0-2 6, Brady Caylor 1 0-0 3, Cameron Hooven 0 0-0 0, Chase Palmer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-6 48.
3-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Lasko 3, Catalone, Erich), Brookville 2 (Park, Caylor).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 77,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 33
Score by Quarters
ECC;26;20;17;14;—;77
Punxsy;9;6;12;6;—;33
Elk County Catholic—77
Carter Lindemuth 0 1-2 1, Alec Wehler 7 2-2 17, Brennen Klawuhn 2 0-0 5, Regis Wortman 2 2-2 6, Alex Breindel 2 0-0 6, Bryce O'Leary 3 2-2 11, Isaac Brock 2 0-0 4, Jordan DePrator 1 0-0 2, Will Uberti 3 2-2 9, Josh Bauer 3 0-2 6, Mark Kraus 1 0-0 2, Brady Schneider 3 1-2 8. Totals: 29 10-13 77.
Punxsutawney—33
Cam Smith 1 0-0 2, Carter Newcome 2 5-6 9, Daren Byers 2 0-0 4, Micah Kriebel 2 0-0 5, Ethan Blose 2 0-0 5, Andrew Wehrle 1 0-0 2, Andrew Young 0 0-0 0, Damon Dyson 0 0-0 0, Nick Humble 2 0-0 5, Ethan Presloid 0 1-2 1, Evan Humble 0 0-0 0, Matt Hooffallen 0 0-0 0, Aramy Ferrent 0 0-0 0, Kyle Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Gage Bair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-8 33.
Three-pointers: ECC 9 (Wehler, Klawuhn, Breindel 2, O'Leary 3,Uberti, Schneider) ), Punxsy 3 (Kriebel, Blose, N. Humble)
SATURDAY
DuBOIS 44,
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 43
Score by Quarters
DuBois;8;6;12;18;—;44
Central Mountain;12;9;15;7;—;43
DuBois—44
Chase Husted 9 8-9 26, Alex Beers 3 0-0 6, Jonathan Cruz 2 0-0 5, Justin Manduley 3 0-1 6, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, Lennon Lindholm 0 1-2 1, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Alex Kovalyak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-12 44.
Central Mountain—43
Jones 9 3-3 22, Pentz 1 0-0 2, Major 2 1-2 5, Skitich 1 0-0 2, Lavelle 1 0-0 2, Soo 3 2-2 8, Probst 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-7 43.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (Cruz), Central Mountain 1 (Jones).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.