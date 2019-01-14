BROOKVILLE 48,
DuBOIS 45
Score By Quarters
DuBois;19;3;14;9;—;45
Brookville;9;14;10;15;—;48
DuBois—45
Alex Beers 1 0-0 3, Jonathan Cruz 4 3-4 13, Lennon Lindholm 1 0-0 2, Justin Manduley 3 2-3 9, Chase Husted 7 4-6 18, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0 Alex Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-12 45.
Brookville—48
Bryce Baughman 1 0-0 3, David Cable 2 2-2 7, Jack Krug 4 0-0 8, Logan Byerly 2 1-2 5, Trenton Gilhousen 4 2-2 10, Jace Miner 2 4-5 8, Robert Keth 3 0-0 7, Cameron Hooven 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-11 48.
Three-pointers: DuBois 4 (Beers, Cruz 2, Manduley), Brookville 3 (Baughman, Cable, Keth).
BELLEVILLE MENNONITE 44,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 37
Score By Quarters
BM;5;14;9;16;—;44
DCS;4;16;3;14;—;37
Belleville Mennonite—44
Frankie Pannizzo 1 1-7 3, Tristin Henderson 5 3-6 14, Zac Shook 6 1-2 13, Jared Flood 0 0-0 0, David Yoder 4 0-0 10, Ben Aungst 1 0-0 2, Scott Hertzog 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-15 44.
DuBois Christian School—37
Alex Hallowell 2 1-5 5, Adam Mowrey 3 0-0 7, Gabe Hoover 7 4-8 18, Shane McCabe 0 2-4 2, Colin Thomas 2 0-0 5, Aiden Snider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-17 37.
Three-pointers: Belleville Mennonite 3 (Tristin Henderson, David Yoder 2), DuBois Christian School 2 (Adam Mowrey, Colin Thomas).
