ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 47,
BRADFORD 43
Score By Quarters
ECC;11;7;13;16;—;47
Bradford;13;5;14;11;—;43
Elk County Catholic—47
Carter Lindemuth 2 0-0 5, Jordan DePrator 0 0-0 0, Will Uberti 2 0-0 4, Regis Wortman 3 5-5 11, Mason McAllister 0 0-0 0, Leo Gregory 2 3-4 7, Mark Kraus 6 0-0 15, Charlie Breindel 0 5-6 5. Totals: 15 13-15 47.
Bradford—43
Peyton Manion 1 2-2 4, Cam Austin 1 0-0 2, Steven Knowlton 6 0-0 13, Evan Schmidt 0 1-2 1, Jerid Wilmoth 0 0-0 0, Tyler Gigliotti 5 6-7 19, Caleb Nuzzo 2 0-3 4. Totals: 15 9-14 43.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Lindemuth, Kraus 3), Bradford 4 (Knowlton, Gigliotti 3).