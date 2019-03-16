PIAA
QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 2A
(7-1) OLSH 68,
(9-1) RIDGWAY 54
Score By Quarters
Ridgway;12;15;7;20;—;54
OLSH;18;9;22;19;—;68
Ridgway—54
Jake Reynolds 5 2-2 15, Will Thompson 2 3-4 7, Matt Dush 3 0-0 6, Zack Zameroski 3 2-2 8, Parker Rohr 3 0-0 8, Daunte Allegretto 2 6-10 10, Domenic Allegretto 0 0-0 0, Greg Simon 0 0-0 0, Michael Gresco 0 0-0 0, Alex Bon 0 0-0 0, Dan Park 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-18 54.
OLSH—68
Ricco Tate 2 0-0 4, Jake DiMichele 4 1-1 10, Daren DiMichele 11 5-6 29, Austin Wigley 3 1-1 7, Michael Dugan 1 0-0 2, Dante Spadafora 3 7-9 16, Tyler Bradley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 14-18 68.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 5 (Reynolds 3, Rohr 2), OLSH 6 (J. DiMichele, D. DiMichele 2, Spadafora 3).
