PIAA

QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 2A

(7-1) OLSH 68,

(9-1) RIDGWAY 54

Score By Quarters

Ridgway;12;15;7;20;—;54

OLSH;18;9;22;19;—;68

Ridgway—54

Jake Reynolds 5 2-2 15, Will Thompson 2 3-4 7, Matt Dush 3 0-0 6, Zack Zameroski 3 2-2 8, Parker Rohr 3 0-0 8, Daunte Allegretto 2 6-10 10, Domenic Allegretto 0 0-0 0, Greg Simon 0 0-0 0, Michael Gresco 0 0-0 0, Alex Bon 0 0-0 0, Dan Park 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-18 54.

OLSH—68

Ricco Tate 2 0-0 4, Jake DiMichele 4 1-1 10, Daren DiMichele 11 5-6 29, Austin Wigley 3 1-1 7, Michael Dugan 1 0-0 2, Dante Spadafora 3 7-9 16, Tyler Bradley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 14-18 68.

Three-pointers: Ridgway 5 (Reynolds 3, Rohr 2), OLSH 6 (J. DiMichele, D. DiMichele 2, Spadafora 3).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.