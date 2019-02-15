FRIDAY
BROOKVILLE 53,
DuBOIS 52, OT
Score By Quarters
Brookville;10;11;11;12;9;—;53
DuBois;13;6;16;9;8;—;52
Brookville—53
Logan Byerly 2 2-4 6, Jace Miner 2 2-5 7, Aaron Park 4 0-0 8, Jack Krug 2 0-0 4, Bryce Baughman 1 0-0 3, Robert Keth 5 1-2 15, David Cable 2 0-1 6, Trenton Gilhousen 2 0-1 4. Totals: 20 5-13 53.
DuBois—52
Chase Husted 8 0-1 16, Justin Manduley 2 3-4 8, Jonathan Cruz 3 4-6 13, Lennon Lindholm 1 1-2 4, Alex Beers 3 2-2 8, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Alex Kovalyak 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 10-15 52.
Three-pointers: Brookville 8 (Miner, Baughman, Keth 4, Cable 2), DuBois 6 (Manduley, Cruz 3, Lindholm, Kovalyak).
SATURDAY
AML TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
RIDGWAY 45,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 43, OT
Score By Quarters
Ridgway;4;9;7;12;13;-;45
ECC;5;11;13;3;11;-;43
Ridgway—45
Matt Dush 5 2-4 12, Will Thompson 3 5-8 11, Jake Reynolds 1 4-4 7, Parker Rohr 2 0-0 4, Zack Zameroski 1 0-1 2, Daunte Allegretto 3 1-2 9. Totals: 15 12-19 45.
Elk County Catholic—43
Regis Wortman 6 2-3 15, Alec Wehler 0 0-0 0, Brady Schneider 2 0-0 5, Will Uberti 0 0-0 0, Alex Breindel 6 2-2 20, Carter Lindemuth 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 4-5 43.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 3 (Reynolds, Allegretto 2), ECC 9 (Wortman, Schneider, Breindel 6, Lindemuth).
