DuBOIS 68,
BALD EAGLE AREA 24
Score By Quarters
Bald Eagle;0;8;12;4;—;24
DuBois;15;12;23;18;—;68
Bald Eagle Area—24
Jaden Jones 3 3-4 9, Nathan Hoover 2 0-0 4, Drew Bucha 2 1-5 5, Luke Wilson 1 0-0 2, Nick Maynard 1 1-6 3, Eathen Koleno 0 1-4 1. Totals: 9 6-19 24.
DuBois—68
Alex Beers 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Cruz 3 1-2 10, Jordin Sommers 1 1-2 3, Lennon Lindholm 3 4-4 11, Justin Manduley 9 0-2 24, Chase Husted 3 1-2 7, Levi Potash 2 0-0 5, Michale Orzechowski 1 0-1 2, Brady Woodward 1 0-2 2. Totals: 25 7-15 68.
Three-pointer: Bald Eagle Area none, DuBois 11 (Jonathan Cruz 3, Lennon Lindholm, Justin Manduley 6, Levi Potash 1).
BROCKWAY 54,
MONITEAU 37
Score By Quarters
Brockway;13;14;16;11;—;54
Moniteau;11;5;8;13;—;37
Brockway—54
Zane Puhala 5 8-8 18, Clayton Heckman 0 0-2 0, Jon Wood 5 0-0 13, Alec Freemer 5 3-4 16, Matthew Clark 1 1-2 3, Marcus Copelli 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 12-16 54.
Moniteau—37
Jared Lominski 3 1-3 7, Tyler Mcfadden 1 0-0 2, Bobby Mothers 2 3-7 7, Ethan Mcdeavitt 1 3-4 6, Gage Neal 2 0-0 4, Noah Mclean 1 1-3 3, Nat Tack 1 0-0 3, Dean Hershey 0 0-1 0, Brady Thompson 1 0-0 2, Kyle Pry 1 1-2 1, Chance Diaz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-20 37.
Three-pointers: Brockway 6 (Jon Wood 3, Alec Freemer 3), Moniteau 2 (Ethan Mcdeavitt, Nate Tack).
