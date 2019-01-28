Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Morning high of 30F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries are possible. Morning high of 6F with temps falling to near -5. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.