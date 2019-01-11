DuBOIS 62,
WARREN 48
Score By Quarters
DuBois;13;16;15;18;—;62
Warren;10;14;12;12;—;48
DuBois—62
Alex Beers 5 1-2 11, Jonathan Cruz 2 5-6 10, Nick Farrell 2 0-0 3, Lennon Lindholm 1 0-0 3, Alex Kovalyak 1 0-0 3, Justin Manduley 2 0-0 6, Chase Husted 10 6-8 26. Totals: 22 12-16 62.
Warren—48
Aidan Morrison 3 0-0 7, Jake Kupchella 4 2-2 11, Devin McMeans 4 1-1 9, Mitchell Grosen 4 0-0 10, Jake Funari 2 0-1 4, Caleb Ei 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 6-8 48.
Three-pointers: DuBois 6 (Jonathan Cruz, Nick Farrell, Lennon Lindholm, Alex Kovalyak, Justin Manduley 2), Warren 4 (Aiden Morrison, Jake Kpuchella, Mitchell Grosen 2).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 45,
ST. MARYS 35
Score By Quarters
ECC;17;5;15;8;—;45
St. Marys;6;6;13;10;—;35
Elk County Catholic—45
Alex Breindel 3 2-3 10, Carter Lindemuth 0 3-8 3, Brady Schneider 2 0-0 5, Will Uberti 3 2-4 9, Leo Gregory 2 2-2 6, Regis Wortman 3 1-2 7, Alec Wehler 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 10-19 45.
St. Marys—35
Anthony Cartina 3 0-0 6, Mitchell Reiter 2 0-3 5, Tim Rusciolelli 2 2-2 6, Nick Catalone 1 0-0 2, Bryce Walker 0 0-0 0, Cahil Parrish 4 0-0 10, Luke Lasko 2 0-2 6, Holden Housler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-7 35.
Three-pointers: Elk County Catholic 5 (Alex Breindel 2, Brady Schneider, Will Uberti, Alex Wehler), St. Marys 5 (Mitchell Reiter, Cahil Parrish 2, Luke Lasko 2).
JOHNSONBURG 37,
RIDGWAY 31 (OT)
Score by Quarters
Ridgway;9;7;6;7;2;—;31
J'burg;14;6;5;4;8;—;37
Ridgway—31
Zack Zameroski 1 1-2 3, Jake Reynolds 2 0-0 6, Parker Rohr 1 0-0 3, Daunte Allegretto 3 2-3 9, Will Thompson 5 0-0 10, Matt Dush 0 0-0 0, Domenic Allegretto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-5 31.
Johnsonburg—37
Gabe Watts 2 1-2 6, Garret Gregori 0 0-0 0, Austin Green 5 3-4 15, Nick Bliss 1 1-2 3, Isaac Schloder 4 4-6 12, Gino Gregori 0 1-4 1. Totals: 12 10-18 37.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 4 (Reynolds 2, Rohr, D. Allegretto), J'burg 3 (Watts, Green 2).
BROOKVILLE 54,
BRADFORD 49
Score By Quarters
Bradford;9;14;12;14;-;49
Brookville;9;14;12;19;-;54
Bradford—49
Owen Kane 0 0-1 0, Tyler Gigliotti 8 7-8 24, Gage Babcock 4 4-6 15, Blake Bryant 1 0-0 2, Donny Pattison 2 1-1 5, Caleb Nuzzo 1 0-0 2, Steve Knowlton 0 1-2 1, Evan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Peyton Manion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 13-18 49.
Brookville—54
Jack Krug 1 0-0 2, David Cable 4 0-0 11, Aaron Park 2 0-0 4, Logan Byerly 6 0-1 12, Trenton Gilhousen 3 3-4 10, Jace Miner 1 4-4 6, Bryce Baughman 2 0-0 6, Robert Keth 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 8-12 54.
Three-pointers: Bradford 4 (Gigliotti, Babcock 3), Brookville 6 (Cable 3, Baughman 2, Gilhousen).
CAMERON COUNTY 66,
BROCKWAY 54
Score by Quarters
Brockway;11;9;12;22;—;54
CC;16;15;22;13;—66
Brockway—54
Zane Puhala 5 1-1 12, Clayton Heckman 2 0-0 5, Jon Wood 4 0-0 10, Alec Freemer 7 2-2 19, Matthew Clark 2 1-2 6, Marcus Copelli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-5 54.
Cameron County—66
Dino Brown 2 2-7 7, Marcus Brown 1 3-6 6, Matt Swartz 5 1-1 12, Caden Beldin 5 1-3 12, Ty Bauer 1 0-0 2, Jake Walters 12 3-6 27. Totals: 26 10-23 66.
Three-pointers: Brockway 8 (Zane Puhala, Clayton Heckman, Jon Wood 2, Alec Freemer 3, Matthew Clark), Cameron County 4 (Dino Brown, Marcus Brown, Matt Swartz, Caden Beldin).
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 50,
KANE 42
Score By Quarters
Kane;16;3;8;15;—;42
DCC;8;13;10;19;—;50
Kane—42
Carson Whiteman 5 1-2 14, Zuke Smith 1 2-4 5, Chad Greville 1 2-2 5, Alex Rezzelle 6 2-5 14, Austin Pierson 1 1-2 5, Tommy Holt 0 0-0 0, Caleb Holt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-15 42.
DuBois Central Catholic—50
Harrison Starr 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Kurtz 1 0-0 2, Egan Peck 1 0-0 3, Josh Solnosky 1 0-2 2, Justin Miknis 8 7-8 24, Brandon Walker 0 0-0 0, Anthony Kness 0 0-0 0, Peter Downer 6 1-1 13, Parker Meholick 0 0-0 0, Garrett Prosper 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kness 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 8-11 50.
Three-pointers: Kane 6 (Whiteman 3, Smith, Greville, Pierson), DCC 2 (Peck, Miknis).
